Black Friday iPad deals 2021: What to expect in the sale this year on Apple’s mini, pro and air tablets

With the weather turning autumnal, our favourite knitwear dug out of the cupboard and pumpkin seemingly added to every meal, Black Friday is now just around the corner. You don’t need us to explain this one – it’s the shopping event of the year and for 2021 it lands on 26 November. But, as is often the case, you can expect retailers to kick things off days, weeks, or perhaps even an entire month early.

The sales event will see deals and discounts on a broad range of products, from home appliances and TVs, to toys, cosmetics and technology too. Digging deep into tech, we’re expecting money off game consoles, smartphones, laptops and tablets, from specialists like Currys to general retailers like Amazon, Very and Argos too.

When will Black Friday iPad deals start?

For 2021, Black Friday itself lands on 26 November. But, as we said earlier, you can expect some retailers to jump the gun and start their sales early. It’s hard to say precisely when the first iPad deals will land, but it wouldn’t be unusual to see retailers reduce prices from the start of Black Friday week, which begins on 22 November.

That said, Amazon could go even sooner. In 2020 the retail giant began its Black Friday sale an entire month early, meaning the first iPad discounts could surface imminently.

We also expect to see the Black Friday sales last the entire weekend of 27 and 28 November, and through Cyber Monday too, which falls on 29 November this year.

Read More:

As for the exact time that iPad Black Friday deals will drop, we don’t have that information just yet. Some retailers open their doors at midnight, while others wait until closer to their usual opening time. We should have a clearer answer in the next couple of weeks.

How much will iPads cost on Black Friday?

Apple now makes more versions of the iPad than ever before, and several new models arrived this year. The entry-level iPad starts at £319, while the new iPad mini, which recently underwent its first major overhaul in years, starts at £479, and the iPad air is priced from £579. The flagship iPad pro also got an update this year and starts at £749.

Because the regular iPad and iPad mini are the newest models, we don’t expect to see these tablets discounted for Black Friday. Instead, the slightly older iPad pro and air could see minor price reductions, along with Apple accessories like the Apple Pencil stylus (£119, Currys.co.uk) and the company’s various cases and keyboard docks.

However, the most Black Friday excitement will probably be seen with slightly older models of iPad sold by retailers like Currys, Very and Argos. Unlike Apple, these stores still sell older models, but because Apple doesn’t produce them anymore, they are prime candidates for chunky discounts.

For example, Argos currently still sells the previous-generation iPad mini (£399, Argos.co.uk), which we would expect to see discounted from its current £399 price, perhaps by as much as £100. Similarly, the regular iPad from 2020 (£299, Argos.co.uk) is discounted to £299 at Argos, and could go even lower for Black Friday.

Who has the best Black Friday iPad deals?

Apple does not take part in Black Friday or Cyber Monday in the traditional sense, so we don’t expect to see any movement in iPad prices there. Instead, Apple tends to offer gift cards with qualifying purchases, so buying an iPad at full price could see you rewarded with gift card worth in the region of £40 to £80.

For discounted iPads, keep your eyes on retailers like Argos, Currys and Very, as they all sell older versions of the device that are no longer in production, so are likely to receive the largest discounts.

Amazon is also a good place to shop for iPad deals and discounts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday – again, because it stocks older models no longer produced or sold by Apple itself. You should also look out for bundles that include iPad accessories like cases, keyboard docks and styluses for a discounted rate.

A lot of these deals will be online, but Black Friday began life as a bricks-and-mortar event, so expect to see reduced iPad prices in stores, too.

What were the best Black Friday iPad deals last year?

Some of the highlights from Black Friday 2020 included Currys reducing the iPad air 3 from £469 to £399, and John Lewis & Partners offering up to £150 towards the same model when trading in an older iPad. Elsewhere, we saw Amazon discount the then-new iPad pro 12.9in from £969 to £895.69, and the smaller 11in model from £769 to £706.70.

Although it didn’t lower its prices, Apple gave away £80 gift cards with certain models of the iPad pro (from £749, Currys.co.uk), and £40 gift cards with the iPad mini (from £369.97, Currys.co.uk).

