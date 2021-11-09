Black Friday India 2021: The best early Amazon deals on TVs, headphones and more

We are halfway through the festive season in India and the Black Friday 2021 sales are just around the corner. That means there is still plenty of time left to grab a range of products at discounted prices.

Black Friday is celebrated in the United States a day after Thanksgiving, which is the fourth Friday of November.

This year it will fall on 26 November — and although its origins are in the US, it is now marked by discounts at online stores around the world.

During the Black Friday sales, retailers offer heavy discounts on products that range anywhere from electronics to clothing. Over the years, the sales have made inroads in India and now big brands are offering products at a slashed rate.

So if you are looking to grab that big TV or a pair of new headphones, this is the time.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday in the US marks the unofficial beginning of the holiday shopping season and has been touted as the busiest shopping day of the year.

The sale was originally a one-day event, but it has evolved into a weekend-long spree that ends with Cyber Monday. This year too hundreds of retailers will be offering heavy discounts both online and in-stores.

History of Black Friday

The term Black Friday is said to have been used for the first time by the Philadelphia police somewhere in the 1950s to refer to the day between Thanksgiving and the Army-Navy game when crowds of shoppers went to the city to shop, causing traffic snarls. The police had to work extra time to cover the traffic.

However, the usage of the term Black Friday goes back to 1869 when two investors drove up the price of gold and caused a massive stock market crash. The stock market dropped 20 per cent leading to the bankruptcy of Wall Street barons and farmers.

Black Friday in India

Over the last decade, western brands have introduced the concept of Black Friday in India by offering lucrative discounts. As the sales coincide with the festive season in the country, it provides the perfect opportunity for Indian buyers to get the last minute shopping done.

Since the country just celebrated Diwali, many retailers have extended the same sale till the end of November.

Where to shop?

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, what better way to shop than go to the Amazon website from the comfort of home. This year too, Amazon is hosting a Black Friday Sale from 22 November, where the products will be available at up to 95 per cent discount.

What to buy

Amazon’s Black Friday landing page is up and running but the vast majority of deals are yet to be unveiled. We’re sharing a selection of what’s already there and will keep this section updated, so check back here for further selected offers as Black Friday approaches.

OnePlus 43 inches Y Series Smart Android TV: Now at Rs 25,999, Amazon.in

The OnePlus TV is decently priced for its screen size and features. With a high colour range of DCI-P3 93 per cent, it offers a vivid cinematic experience. The TV supports Dolby Audio which enhances the cinema-viewing experience. features an in-built Chromecast support and is powered by Android TV 9.

The TV on a regular day costs Rs 29,999 but is listed for only Rs 25, 999 for now and the prices are likely to further reduce for the Black Friday sale.

JBL Wired In-Ear Headphones with Mic: Now at Rs 649, Amazon.in

The earphones for all season is now available at 50 per cent off. The earphones offer deep bass and a noise-cancelling microphone. Available in black, white and red, these are the best earphones available given the price.

boAt Stone 650 Bluetooth Speakers: Now at 1,799, Amazon.in

This is one of the better portable Bluetooth speakers that are available currently in the market. Not only is the speaker powerful but looks equally stylish with the diamond gridded mesh.

The speaker comes with Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity and a 10m range. Originally priced at Rs 4, 990, it is now available for Rs 1,799.

Diamond Cluster Pendant Light: Now at Rs 1,089, Amazon.in

Diwali might be over but this cluster of pendant lights is a great addition to any living room. The black metal body complements the yellow bulbs. They make for a wholesome Christmas present as well.

It was earlier priced at Rs 2,000 and now is available for Rs 1,089.

