Black Friday India 2021: The best early Amazon deals on Nike sneakers, gym wear and more

Even though the festive season is winding down in India, shoppers can look forward to Amazon’s forthcoming Black Friday 2021 sales, which are a great opportunity to score all kinds of products at massively discounted prices.

Black Friday is celebrated in the United States a day after Thanksgiving, which is the fourth Friday of November.

This year, the holiday falls on 26 November — and although its origins are in the US, online stores the world over now celebrate it by offering attractive discounts on premium products, ranging from electronics and appliances to home furnishings and apparel.

These sales are slowly gaining momentum in India as well, with a large number of retailers planning bonanza shopping experiences for Black Friday.

So, if you’re looking to give your wardrobe a facelift, invest in a new pair of headphones, or replace your laptop, this is a great opportunity to add to your cart.

What is Black Friday?

In the US, Black Friday marks the unofficial beginning of the holiday shopping season, and has become the busiest shopping day of the year.

The sale was originally a one-day event, but it has evolved into a weekend-long spree that ends with Cyber Monday.

History of Black Friday

The term Black Friday is said to have been used for the first time by the Philadelphia police somewhere in the 1950s to refer to the day between Thanksgiving and the Army-Navy game when crowds of shoppers went to the city to shop, causing traffic snarls. The police had to work extra time to cover the traffic.

However, the usage of the term Black Friday can be traced back to 1869, when two investors drove up the price of gold and caused a massive stock market crash. The stock market dropped 20 per cent leading to the bankruptcy of Wall Street barons and farmers.

Black Friday in India

Since 2010, western brands have introduced the concept of Black Friday in India by offering lucrative discounts. Given that Black Friday follows the festive season in India, the weekend is another great shopping window to pick up home furnishings, apparel, shoes, and electronics at heavily discounted prices.

Since the country just celebrated Diwali, many retailers have extended the same sale till the end of November.

Where to shop?

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, it’s still safest and most convenient to shop from the Amazon website, especially since the e-commerce retailer is gearing up to host a Black Friday Sale from 22 November, where the products will be available at up to 95 per cent discount.

What to buy?

Amazon’s Black Friday landing page is up and running but the vast majority of deals will be unveiled next week. In the meantime, go through our curated selection of what’s already available. We will update this section as we go along, so check back here for even more selected offers as Black Friday approaches.

Nike Women’s React Infinity Run Flyknit Premium Shoes: Available for as low as Rs 7,525, Amazon.in

The Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit is engineered to minimise the possibility of injury, while maximising your running potential – whether you’re a seasoned runner, or you’re just starting out. Higher foam stack heights create a softer, more cushioned feel, while the wide shape of the shoe increases stability. Each part of the shoe is optimised for the runner’s stride, meaning it ensures flexibility at toe off, a smooth ride at mid-stance and cushioning at contact.

As a bonus, the bright, happy colours can help ward off winter blues to motivate you to hit the ground running.

Buy now

Nike Women’s W Air Max 270 React Running Shoes: Available for as low as Rs 6,092, Amazon.in

If you’re looking to add to (or start building) an enviable sneaker collection, the Air Max 270 React is a great statement piece to own. Inspired by mid-century art, the Air Max 270 React fuses spunky colours with flowing lines to create an eye-catching effect. The React technology is essentially a lightweight, durable foam that “reacts” intuitively to surfaces to enable a smooth walking experience. The lightweight shoe is nearly occasion-agnostic, and wears well to the supermarket, a club, or to Sunday brunch.

Buy now

Nike Women’s Regular Fit T-Shirt: Available for as low as Rs 822, Amazon.in

This T-shirt checks off three important criteria, when it comes to workout wear. First, it’s breathable, courtesy the cross on the back, its shoulder slits and dryfit technology. Second, it’s lightweight and comfortable, and lastly, it’s not boring. There’s nothing better than gym wear that actually inspires you to work out.

Buy now

Nike Men Hoodie: Available for Rs 1,922, Amazon.in

A wardrobe basic, this long-sleeve, round neck hoodie will go with almost everything you already own, as you look to layer up over the coming winter months. The hoodie is currently priced at a 45 per cent discount on Amazon, with most sizes available at the time of writing.

Buy now

Nike Women’s Sports Tights: Available for Rs 1,296, Amazon.in

Made from sweat-wicking fabric, and with mesh around the calves, these burnt orange tights will keep you cool and dry as you work off those festive season calories. Perfect for running, jumping, or stretching, these all-purpose tights are made from 50% recycled polyester fibres. The smooth, mid-rise waist band provides extra support around your core, so you can plank with (relative) ease.

Buy now

Nike Men’s Legend React 2 Running Shoes: Available for Rs 5,549, Amazon.in

Available in an edgy black-and-neon-green colour, the Legend React 2 series is perfect for seasoned runners. Featuring breathable mesh and a full-length foam midsole, the Legend React 2 is a wide shoe that prioritises comfort while enhancing performance. The shoe runs true-to-size and is also available in 14 other colour options — although the discounts vary across size and style.

Buy now

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Black Friday India 2021: The best early Amazon deals on Nike sneakers, gym wear and more