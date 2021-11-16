Black Friday gaming chair deals 2021: The offers to expect in this year’s sale

We’re now in mid-November and the early Black Friday sales are well under way at a number of retailers. There are already deals to be had on tech and home appliances, as well as TVs, cosmetics, homeware, toys and much more, from retailers including Amazon, Very and Currys.

Gaming is always a hot topic for the Black Friday sales, and while consoles and games often grab much of the limelight, accessories such as gaming chairs usually have their prices cut, too.

Broadly speaking, there are two types of gaming chairs. The first sits on wheels like an office chair and is designed to be used at a desk, but looks like the bucket seat of a racing car, complete with additional cushioning to help with lumbar support. The second is designed to sit on the floor and is better suited to gaming on a console plugged into the television. Both types of gaming chair will be discounted for Black Friday.

Away from these, there are also more specialist gaming chairs, such as those designed to have a steering wheel and pedals attached for racing games. Gaming chairs are usually available in a range of colours and fabrics, and some even have integrated LED lighting, if that’s your thing.

Will there be gaming chair deals on Black Friday 2021?

Yes. Gaming chairs may seem quite niche to some shoppers, but they will certainly be included in a range of Black Friday sales, from the likes of Amazon and Argos. As we reach mid-November, there are already a handful of discounts floating around, including £30 off the STmeng comfort X2 (£189.99, Amazon.co.uk) and a £10 saving on the Razer tarok essentials gaming chair (£189, Currys.co.uk).

We expect to see plenty more Black Friday gaming chair deals when Black Friday itself arrives.

When will gaming chair Black Friday deals start?

Some already have. As is often the case, several retailers have started their Black Friday sales early, and there are deals to be had right now, in the middle of November. The big day itself doesn’t land until the last Friday of the month, 26 November, with Cyber Monday on 29 November, but there are plenty of gaming chair deals to take advantage of right now.

Some of these deals are online-only, while others are also available in store at retailers such as Currys and Argos. We expect to see more in-store deals arrive on Black Friday itself, but, as ever, we ask readers to be careful, do their research, and make sure they are getting a legitimately good deal – not an older chair that a retailer is struggling to sell.

How much will gaming chairs cost on Black Friday?

Gaming chair prices range from under £100 to more than £300. The cheaper models are either designed for children, or are the type of chair that doesn’t have legs or wheels and instead sits directly on the floor. These are good for console gaming on a television, and tend to be more comfortable than sitting on a sofa, leaning forward with a hunched back.

More expensive gaming chairs resemble desk chairs but have the design of a racing car bucket seat. Spending more money results in smarter designs, more premium materials and extra comfort, thanks to additional cushions for lumbar support. Some pricier models also have a fold-out leg rest for feet-up gaming, and are generally more adjustable to help you get comfortable.

Dedicated racing chairs, complete with framework for attaching a steering wheel and pedals, tend to be at the higher end of the market, too.

Black Friday deals will likely see gaming chair prices fall by tens, rather than hundreds of pounds. That said, we have already spotted a £53 saving on the AutoFull gaming chair (£186.99, Amazon.co.uk) and £50 off the GTPlayer gaming chair (£89.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Who has the best gaming chair Black Friday deals?

Gaming chairs are available from a number of retailers, with most expected to cut prices for Black Friday. These include the usual suspects such as Amazon, Argos and Currys, with each retailer stocking a wide selection of gaming chairs across a broad range of prices.

If you are interested in a certain brand of gaming chair, then Argos is best for X-Rocker chairs, and Currys stocks options from ADX, Corsair, Razer and Noble Chairs. As expected, Amazon sells a lot of gaming chairs from many different companies.

Are there any gaming chair deals available now?

Yes. While we expect the best deals to arrive on Black Friday itself, some retailers have already lowered their gaming chair prices. We highlighted some deals earlier in this article, while further discounts include £77.01 off the Corsair T3 (£172.98, Amazon.co.uk) and a £12.99 saving on the LuckRacer gaming chair (£86.99, Amazon.co.uk).

