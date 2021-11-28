Black Friday deals 2021 – live: The best pre-Cyber Monday deals from Vodafone, Nintendo, John Lewis and more

Stay tuned for all the latest savings from Amazon, Argos and more (The Independent )

The biggest shopping event of the year – aka Black Friday – is now in its third day and we’ve seen stellar savings so far on everything from Shark vacuums to Samsung TVs and Asos lines. With 2021 panning out to be one of the sale’s best years yet, we’re on hand throughout to bring you the very best deals and discounts.

The shopping bonanza offers you the chance to snap up a saving on everything from TVs, games consoles and laptops to home appliances, beauty products and mattresses from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, make a dent in your Christmas shopping lists.

In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales bonanza, our team of expert IndyBest deal-hunters are handpicking the best offers throughout the sale. We’ve already seen some standout deals on Apple Airpods and Dyson vacuums, but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!

Get the Nintendo Switch console as its lowest price ever in this bundle Looking for a coveted Nintendo Switch console? Well, you're in luck, as Argos is offering the most competitive of the gaming device for Black Friday 2021. Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue bundle with 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' and three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership: Was £329.98, now £259.99, Argos.co.uk The red and blue neon version of the Nintendo Switch is our favourite colour variant, and now this bundle with Mario Kart 8 is on sale at its lowest ever price. As usual, you get the neon colourway with its contrasting joy-cons, as well as the black Switch dock. With this Black Friday deal, you're essentially just paying for the console and getting Mario Kart and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership for free. Pick it up now and you'll be racing around Rainbow Road (online) in no time. Shop more Nintendo Switch deals in our Black Friday round-up Daisy Lester 28 November 2021 07:30

The best deals for Black Friday 2021 The third day of the mammoth Black Friday sale is here.This year, the event takes place between 26 November through to Cyber Monday on 29 November. Black Friday sees prices slashed across tech, home appliances, beauty and more, with all our favourite retailers taking part, from Amazon, Currys, Very, Superdrug, Studio and AO. To help you stay up to date with all the very latest information on the event, we've created these comprehensive guides as your go-to resource for Black Friday 2021 – here are the creme de la creme of deals available to shop right now. Daisy Lester 28 November 2021 07:20

Welcome back deal hunters Good morning. Black Friday is now in its third day and we'll be bringing you all the best deals and discounts as they drop – from tech, TVs and laptops to home appliances, fashion and beauty – in The Independent's rolling coverage of the sales Daisy Lester 28 November 2021 07:17

