Black Friday deals 2021 – live: Best sales from Ninja, PLT and Elemis, plus Sonos news

Whether you’re looking for a new 4K TV or a pair of ghd straighteners, our expert deal hunting has got you covered (The Independent)

PSA: Black Friday – aka the biggest and best shopping event of the year – is just one day away, which means brands and retailers are ramping up their deals ahead of the main event.

The shopping bonanza offers you the chance to snap up a saving on everything from TVs, games consoles and laptops to home appliances, beauty products and mattresses from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, get your Christmas shopping lists squared away.

In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales bonanza, our team of expert deal-hunters are on hand to find the best early offers. Now that we are so close to the big day, we’re seeing standout deals on everything from Dyson’s vacuum cleaners to the lowest price yet on Apple’s AirPod pros and a whopping offer on the highly coveted KitchenAid, but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!

Show latest update 1637827620 Good morning deal hunters! Welcome back to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the Black Friday sales where we’ll be bringing you all the best deals and discounts as they drop – from tech, TVs and laptops to home appliances, fashion and beauty. Daisy Lester 25 November 2021 08:07 1637775012 See you bright and early tomorrow shoppers That’s it today from us folks, we hope you’ve enjoyed our rolling coverage of the best deals of the day. Of course, we’ll be back tomorrow with more of the same, but if you can’t wait until then, check out our guides to the best Black Friday deals worth knowing: Guides post: Eleanor Magill 24 November 2021 17:30 1637774112 Save £44 on this Corsair gaming keyboard in the Curry’s Black Friday sale Corsair K60 RGB pro mechanical gaming keyboard: Was £109, now £64.99, Currys.co.uk Corsair makes some of the best gaming peripherals on the market, and the K-range of mechanical keyboards are no exception. While we haven’t personally tested this one, we featured the newer K70 pro model in our round-up of the best gaming keyboards. The K60 pro is completely customisable, so you can program each key to your liking. You can also light up specific keys so that you can see your controls better, and the Cherry Viola switches will make your clicks more precise and consistent. Eleanor Magill 24 November 2021 17:15 1637773212 The Amazon Black Friday deals to add to your baskets In addition to impressive savings on big-ticket items such as the Nintendo Switch, Fitbit and Apple iPads, the retailer is also offering deals on its own streaming services, including Prime and Amazon Music, as well as on Kindles, 4K TVs and headphones – meaning there’s no better place to bag a bargain. There’s no denying that Amazon is one of the best places to shop this Black Friday, but with so many deals up for grabs it can be tricky to know where to start. Thankfully, we here at IndyBest have put together this guide to everything you need to know, including a round-up of all the best Black Friday deals you can snap up right now. Elle Magill 24 November 2021 17:00 1637773156 Plt black friday sale countdown The wait is nearly over for the hotly anticipated Pretty Little Thing Black Friday sale. Shoppers can expect to find big BIG discounts on womenswear and accessories all the way through till Cyber Monday. If you don’t want to miss a deal you can sign up to the brands newsletter here. Eleanor Magill 24 November 2021 16:59 1637772312 Save £30 on this Dickies jacket in the Size Black Friday sale Dickies Morristown jacket: Was £95, now £65, Size.co.uk (IndyBest) Workwear brand Dickies makes effortlessly cool designs, and this Morristown jacket is a sure investment for every season. Currently reduced by more than 30 per cent in Size’s Black Friday sale, you can save £30 on the piece. With its cosy cotton composition, this practical button-down has four pockets and looks the part with a striped navy and black pattern and slightly oversized fit, making it ideal for layering during the colder months. The Dickies signature logo on the left pocket is the cherry on top. Eleanor Magill 24 November 2021 16:45 1637771957 50% off Railcards Going somewhere? There is now 50 per cent off your digital Railcard. That means instead of £30, it’s now only £15 for 1/3 off your travel for an entire year! Simply RAILCARD50 at checkout to enjoy your discount. Bon voyage! Shop now Elle Magill 24 November 2021 16:39 1637771412 Save £24 on this Barbie playset in the Argos Black Friday sale Barbie 3-in-1 dream camper playset: Was £80, now £64, Argos.co.uk Barbie’s dream camper will open up a whole world of playtime possibilities. Not only is the campervan pretty impressive with a kitchen, bench, bath and bunkbeds, but it unlatches to reveal two more modes of transport. Pull off the front to reveal a pick-up truck with enough room for four dolls and then underneath the backseat there is a boat perfect for hitting the lakes. With 50 play pieces, their adventures will never be boring. Add “TOYS20” at checkout to get the full discount. Elle Magill 24 November 2021 16:30 1637770512 Save £££ on this Carhartt men’s angler jacket coat Carhartt men’s angler jacket coat, gravel/shadow: Was £145.55, now £119.79, Amazon.co.uk (IndyBest) Founded in 1889 as a workwear brand for manual labourers, Carhartt has since become a hit among the fashion crowd, with the brand known for its utility-focused designs, clean tailoring and neutral colour palettes. This grey-hued jacket is reduced by an impressive 64 per cent and is emblematic of the brand’s classic style. The water repellent finish, adjustable hood and lined front pockets make it a very practical purchase, too. Eleanor Magill 24 November 2021 16:15 1637769612 Save £100 on this Gtech cordless vacuum Gtech AirRam MK2 K9: Was £249.99, now £149.99, Gtech.co.uk This cordless vacuum glides from carpets to hard floors, leaving a fresh scent behind you as you go, so it should come as no surprise that we’re big fans of Gtech’s AirRam range. A similar model, the MK2 (£199.99, Gtech.co.uk), won over our tester who said it cleans to “a very high standard”. “We loved the little extras such as the LED lights along the front, which helped us see the dust and dirt we had previously missed and also just how easy it was to empty the bin and reattach it,” they said in their review. The K9 model is packed with features, including a rotating brush bar that picks up everything from large debris to embedded dust and pet hair, and it also has an impressive 40 minutes of run time. Elle Magill 24 November 2021 16:00

