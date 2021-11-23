Black Friday deals 2021 – live: Best early offers from Nintendo, Pandora and iPhone, plus Uniqlo news

Stay tuned for all the latest savings from Argos, Dyson and more (The Independent)

With just three days to go until Black Friday – aka the biggest and best shopping event of the year – brands and retailers have kicked things off early by launching their deals in advance.

The shopping bonanza offers you the chance to snap up a saving on everything from TVs, games consoles and laptops to home appliances, beauty products and mattresses from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, get your Christmas shopping lists squared away.

In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales bonanza, our team of expert deal-hunters are on hand to find the best early offers. We’ve already seen some standout deals on everything from Dyson’s vacuum cleaners to a whopping offer on the highly coveted KitchenAid, but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!

Read more:

Black Friday quick UK retailer links:

Show latest update 1637602257 Goodnight fellow deal hunters That’s it today from us folks, we hope you’ve enjoyed our rolling coverage of the best deals of the day. Of course, we’ll be back tomorrow with more of the same, but if you can’t wait until then, check out our guides to the best Black Friday deals worth knowing: Guides post: Daisy Lester 22 November 2021 17:30 1637600457 Upgrade your phone with these Black Friday offers With stellar savings to be had across tech – from laptops to TVs – this Black Friday, there’s no better time to bag a bargain on a new phone. Here’s some of the best deals we’ve spotted so far. Apple iPhone 13 pro: Was £71 per month, now £35.50 per month, Three.co.uk Three is offering the latest iPhone at half price for the first six months of a contract. While there is an upfront cost of £69 on the 128GB pro model, you still get unlimited texts, calls and fast 5G data. Plus, you’ll also receive a £100 gift voucher to spend at Amazon. Our iPhone 13 pro review praised the new camera, saying “the swathe of photographic improvements alone are worth upgrading for, made possible by a faster processor and better camera sensors.” Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, 128GB, phantom grey: Was £769, now £649, Johnlewis.com There’s £120 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 at John Lewis & Partners right now. The flagship device launched earlier this year and is still one of the best Android phones you can lay your hands on, with a class-leading triple-lens camera, a creamy smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a beautiful edge-to-edge screen. Check out more phone offers in our tech Black Friday round-up Daisy Lester 22 November 2021 17:00 1637598657 What to expect in the Aldi Black Friday 2021 sale With just days to go until the main event, we’re expecting big things from Aldi’s Black Friday sale. During 2020’s event the budget-supermarket gave shoppers some amazing deals and discounts, slashing the prices of big-ticket items such as the Nintendo Switch and Apple AirPods, along with a collection of own-brand favourites. So, it’s fair to say, we’re expecting big things from the retailer this year, too. We’d recommend signing up for an Aldi account in the run-up to Black Friday as this will make checking out a lot quicker on the day. That way you won’t miss out if an item gets really popular. In 2020, Aldi offered some of the most competitive Black Friday prices we’ve ever seen. The retailer had an impressive range of products up for grabs, with discounts on everything from tech and homeware to health and beauty, and toys. Not only this, but it had deals across a range of its own-brand items and big household names too, including Nintendo, Apple, Samsung, and Lego. Find out everything you need to know about Aldi’s 2021Black Friday sale below Daisy Lester 22 November 2021 16:30 1637597142 Deliveroo is offering 25% off food orders for Black Friday Foodie-favourite Deliveroo has revealed its giving hungry shoppers 25 per cent off food orders over £20 throughout the Black Friday sale, between 22 and 26 November. We all know deal hunting is hungry work so why not treat yourself this year with everything from a curry to a pizza from thousands of restaurants available on the delivery service. The discount is applicable to any restaurant with the “Black Friday” tag and you can access the offer via your email. Daisy Lester 22 November 2021 16:05 1637596857 Save 24% on orders over £75 from Feel Unique with our exclusive discount code Whether you’re looking to stock up on favourites or discover a new product, we’re offering an exclusive discount code on all Feel Unique orders over £75. From skincare to make-up and beauty appliances, Feel Unique has it all and by entering the code “SU24” at checkout, you can save 24 per cent on orders. Find all our Feel Unique discount codes here Daisy Lester 22 November 2021 16:00 1637595058 Hoover up these Black Friday deals on Shark vacuums If you’re in the market for a new vacuum cleaner, November is the perfect time to invest and you can’t get much better than Shark. Famed for its quality designs, some of the brand’s bestselling dust-busters have already been discounted as part of the early Black Friday sales. Shark anti-hair wrap flexology true pet IZ201UKTDB cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £349.99, now £199.99, Sharkclean.co.uk This cordless vacuum from Shark – an IndyBest favourite brand – currently has £150 off, making it an absolute steal. Designed specifically with pet-owners in mind, it has two brush-rolls that work together in one floorhead, meaning it can pick up fur easily. Plus, it can glide from carpets to hard floors without stopping and has 40 minutes of run time. In our review of a similar model, our tester praised it for having “powerful suction” that “didn’t struggle to pick up hair – cat or human – nor other, larger, particles too”. Shark cordless handheld vacuum cleaner: Was £129.99, now £99.99, Lakeland.co.uk (Lakeland) This handheld vacuum will reach into all the nooks and crannies when you’re in need of a quick clean-up. It charges while it’s stored and gives you up to eight minutes of cleaning time per charge. Plus it comes equipped with crevice and pet hair tools, too. Our reviewer liked that a similar Shark model was “wonderfully lightweight, making it easy to wield in a cramped car” in our guide to the best handheld vacuum cleaners. Shop more home appliance Black Friday deals in our round-up Daisy Lester 22 November 2021 15:30 1637593858 Save nearly £100 on the Ring alarm security system at John Lewis Looking to upgrade your home security system for less? Well thanks to John Lewis’s Black Friday sale, you can save £90 on the Ring alarm kit right now. Ring alarm security system, 2nd generation: Was £219, now £129, Johnlewis.com Ring is undoubtedly up there with the best in home security, and right now there’s over 69 per cent off on its second generation whole-home system. That’s a saving of almost £100. Said to work seamlessly with other Ring video doorbells – like the 3 plus which nabbed top spot in our review of the best video doorbells – and security cameras, you can receive phone notifications when motion sensors are set off, or windows are opened, and these can be adjusted to accommodate for any furry friends. If that wasn’t enough to sway you, you’ll also get the Ring indoor cam smart security camera with built-in wifi thrown in for free when you use the promo code “RINGALARM” at the checkout. Check out more tech offers in our Black Friday round-up: Daisy Lester 22 November 2021 15:10 1637593087 What we know so far about Lidl’s Black Friday sale Renowned for its affordable and competitive prices, budget-supermarket Lidl has unveiled its huge Black Friday 2021 sale that launches on Friday 26 November. Among the impressive savings up for grabs are Asus Chromebooks, Emma mattresses, Delonghi coffee machines and Breville home appliances. You’ll also be able to save on Gtech vacuums, Tower air fryers and Oral-B toothbrushes. With so many big-ticket brands spanning TVs, coffee machines mattresses and more, we’re sure products will sell out fast. So make sure you head down to your local store between 26 November and 1 December to be in with a chance of snapping up Lidl’s Black Friday offers. Daisy Lester 22 November 2021 14:58 1637590840 Shop these Apple Black Friday deals in iPhones, MacBooks and more While tech juggernaut Apple is known for its blasé attitude to big-ticket sale events – with discounts on the latest iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches nearly impossible to find – that doesn’t mean there isn’t a deal to be had, because a number of Apple’s products were discounted last year via third-party retailers. So far, we’ve seen reductions from Three, Very, Sky, Currys and Amazon on the iPhone 13, iPhone 12 pro, the iPad mini, MacBooks, Beats headphones and more. To save you scrolling, we’ve rounded up all the best savings below – you can thank us later. Daisy Lester 22 November 2021 14:20 1637589657 In need of a break? We’ve found the best early Black Friday holiday deals If you’ve found 2021 a bit much and are looking to escape to a far-flung destination in 2022, then you’re in luck because we’ve spotted some whopping early Black Friday deals on Secret Escapes. Secret Escapes The Residence, Maldives: Was £1,139 a night, now £581, Secretescapes.com While a bucket-list destination for many, if you’re dreaming of a tranquil break then the Maldives is the answer. The Residence hotel has slashed the price of its nightly rate by nearly half for dates in January and February 2022. You’ll get breakfast and dinner included in the package, and of course, the accommodation looks sublime – we’re talking private decks and freestanding bathtubs, with fabulous views out over the lagoon. If the Maldives isn’t what you’re after, our expert travel team have rounded up all the best early Black Friday holiday deals to book now: Daisy Lester 22 November 2021 14:00

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Black Friday deals 2021 - live: Best early offers from Nintendo, Pandora and iPhone, plus Uniqlo news