Black Friday deals 2021 – live: Amazon starts its UK sale early with some big discounts

While there are still three weeks to go until Black Friday – aka the biggest and best shopping event of the year – brands and retailers have upped the ante by launching their deals nice and early. And we’re not complaining.

For the uninitiated, the shopping bonanza offers you the chance to bag a bargain on everything from tech, gaming and laptops to home appliances, beauty and fashion from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, get your Christmas shopping lists ticked off.

In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales event, our team of expert deal-hunters are on hand to find you the best early offers. We’ve already seen some standout deals this morning on a 4K TV, Emma mattress and even on the Nintendo Switch, but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!

Show latest update 1636363535 Your guide to the best early Black Friday deals 2021 Good morning fellow deal-hunters. Welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the best early Black Friday deals. Yes, it’s that time of year already and yes Amazon has launched its offers a whole three weeks in advance. We’re here for it. While you probably know already after reading many of our 3,000-plus tried and tested reviews, here at IndyBest we’re all about providing you with the knowledge and intel you need when it comes to shopping so you can make informed decisions on the products that are worth your money. But, we’re also pretty savvy when it comes to deal-hunting, which is why this liveblog is a handy resource to know. Over the course of today, we’ll be keeping you updated on the latest and best deals to shop now, whether that’s on a new TV, mattress or gaming device. Without further ado, let’s go shopping! Eva Waite-Taylor 8 November 2021 09:25

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

