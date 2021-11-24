Black Friday deals 2021 – live: All the best early sales at Dyson, Selfridges and Sonos, plus BA news

Stay tuned for all the latest savings from Amazon, Argos and more (iStock/The Independent)

With just two days to go until Black Friday – aka the biggest and best shopping event of the year – brands and retailers have kicked things off early by launching their deals in advance.

The shopping bonanza offers you the chance to snap up a saving on everything from TVs, games consoles and laptops to home appliances, beauty products and mattresses from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, get your Christmas shopping lists squared away.

In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales bonanza, our team of expert deal-hunters are on hand to find the best early offers. We’ve already seen some standout deals on everything from Dyson’s vacuum cleaners to a whopping offer on the highly coveted KitchenAid, but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!

Dyson Black Friday deals: Vacuums to hair-styling Itching to get your hands on a new whizz cordless vacuum? or perhaps you are after the holy grail of hair styling the Dyson airwrap? Then Black Friday is the perfect opportunity. Dyson is known for its impressive deals during Black Friday, both on its own website and via third-party retailers such as Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Very and Argos. Good morning deal hunters Welcome back to The Independent's rolling coverage of the Black Friday sales where we'll be bringing you all the best deals and discounts as they drop – from tech , TVs and laptops to home appliances , fashion and beauty . Dominique Boulan 24 November 2021 08:30 1637688358 Goodbye for now That's it today from us folks, we hope you've enjoyed our rolling coverage of the best deals of the day. Of course, we’ll be back tomorrow with more of the same, but if you can’t wait until then, check out our guides to the best Black Friday deals worth knowing: Dominique Boulan 23 November 2021 17:25 1637687458 Nintendo Switch game deals for those who are up for a new challenge Child or adult, we don’t shy away from a good game. The Nintendo Switch tends to keep us entertained for hours on end, whether it’s in single mode or multiplayer. If you’ve reached the final levels of your current games and are looking for some new challenges, here are a few deals you might find appealing. ‘Paw Patrol the Movie Adventure City Calls’, Nintendo Switch: Was £34.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk This is one for the parents who have the Paw Patrol movie streaming on repeat. Adventure City Calls is currently 27 per cent off on the Nintendo Switch, so now you don’t have to merely watch pups Chase, Marshall and Skye prance around Adventure City, but actually scout around as the characters themselves. This game includes fun missions where you’ll help save the day. You’ll be rewarded with badges for collecting treats and play minigames like Pup Pup Boogie. ‘Just Dance 2022’, Nintendo Switch: Was £42, now £29, Amazon.co.uk (Nintendo) Everyone’s favourite game to boogie down to currently has 29 per cent off in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. The latest instalment in the franchise will see you team up with your pals to rule the dancefloor. You can track your calories, launch into ready-made playlists tailored to your own tastes and monitor your performance with Just Dance’s easy-to-understand progression stats. Dominique Boulan 23 November 2021 17:10 1637686558 Very takes £160 off Shark upright vacuum You might have noticed this by now, but we love a good deal on vacuum cleaners. This one from Very is too good to keep to ourselves… With a stonking £160 off the Shark anti-hair wrap upright vacuum cleaner, you’d almost get excited to clean your living room. Shark anti-hair wrap powered lift-away true pet NZ801UKT upright vacuum cleaner: Was £349, now £189, Very.co.uk There’s plenty of money to be saved on this model that featured in our review of the best pet vacuum cleaners. “With an 8m cord this is a versatile machine with some nifty pet-related tricks up its sleeve,” noted our writer. It features the brand’s signature anti-hair wrap technology, which uses a specially designed comb to actively separate and remove hairs as you clean. This “worked well, as did the lift away feature, which allows the cylinder to disconnect from the body of the vacuum allowing more flexibility to clear hair from hard to reach places around the home”. A great vacuum cleaner now at the pocket-friendly price of £189. For more mind-blowing deals on home appliances, bookmark our special Black Friday guide: Dominique Boulan 23 November 2021 16:55 1637685658 North Face XPLR members get head start to Black Friday offers Attention to all nature lovers, another outdoor favourite has just launched its early access Black Friday deals. While its official event doesn’t launch until this Thursday 25 November, XPLR members (those with a North Face account) can already get 20 per cent off on orders over £170. Here’s what’s on our wishlist. (The North Face) This one resembles the brand’s all-time favourite retro nuptse jacket, which is probably why we like it so much. Its lofty down insulation keeps you cosy in cold conditions – just what we need this winter. (The North Face) We think this hoodie would make the ideal layering piece this winter. The heavyweight Sherpa fleece gives it a warm and fuzzy feel and its elbow patches are not just there to add some retro flair, but also add durability. After taking this Nespresso coffee machine for a spin, our tester said: “The user interface is so simple, no one could fail to work it, and each pod is so cleverly set up with its own brewing info, coffee is perfect every time which proves a boon in a busy workspace, home office or family kitchen.” We also featured a similar model in our review of the best coffee pod machines too, so it’s safe to say we’re a fan of this Nespresso range. Snap it up now. Dominique Boulan 23 November 2021 16:10 1637682958 TikTok favourite featured in Paula’s Choice’s Black Friday sale Paula’s Choice offers 20 per cent off site wide for the entire week as part of its Black Friday event. We were glad to see this includes an international bestseller and TikTok favourite: the skin perfecting 2% BHA liquid exfoilliant. Not everything you see on social media lives up to the hype, but we’re happy to confirm this one does. Paula’s Choice skin perfecting 2% BHA liquid exfoliant: Was £29, now £23.20, Paulaschoice.co.uk (IndyBest) Made specifically with combination and oily skin in mind, the formula is a fast-absorbing liquid that aims to remove built-up dead skin cells and fights blackheads for an ultimately clearer and glowier complexion. In our full review, our tester praised the skincare saviour saying “after a few weeks of use, we really began to see a difference in the appearance of our skin, with stubborn pores starting to fade and a reduction in breakouts and blackheads”. Dominique Boulan 23 November 2021 15:55

