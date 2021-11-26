Black Friday clothing deals 2021: Best fashion offers from Ugg, All Saints, Pandora and more

Black Friday has landed – and that means there is no better time than the present to save across tech, fashion, toys, home appliances, beauty and plenty more. The biggest shopping event of the year sees all our favourite retailers slashing prices, from Amazon, Argos and Very to Currys and John Lewis & Partners.

Now the day is finally here, we’re busy rounding up the best fashion and clothing deals to buy right now.

Follow live: The best Black Friday deals to shop now

While the event often seems to be dominated by impressive savings on big-ticket tech products – from Apple AirPods to TVs – Black Friday also sees stellar discounts across fashion and jewellery. Brands including Asos, Zara, H&M and The North Face are all getting in on the action. We’ve created this guide for a more extensive list of the shops taking part.

We’re already seeing huge discounts on a range of clothing and jewellery, and the IndyBest team is on hand throughout to curate a selection of the best savings and deals across the weekend – from accessories and shoes to outerwear and underwear.

Read more:

The best Black Friday fashion and clothing deals

The North Face black down hydrenalite hooded puffer jacket: Was £265, now £199, Ssense.com

(The North Face )

Once attributed to outdoorsy folk, The North Face is now a firm fashion favourite among celebs including Emily Ratajkowski, Ariana Grande and Kanye West. But the label’s signature puffer jackets don’t come cheap. Luckily for you, Ssense is offering 25 per cent of a classic design from The North Face as part of the retailer’s Black Friday sale. The black down coat is as practical as it is cool, with a down-filled water-repellent quilted nylon taffeta composition, as well as fold-away hood, zip closure and zippered pockets. The green (was £265, now £186, Ssense.com), pink (was £265, now £164, Ssense.com) and coveted nuptse (was £325, now £267, Ssense.com) puffer jackets are all on sale, too.

Buy now

Pandora moments heart clasp snake chain bracelet: Was £55, now £44, Pandora.net

(Pandora )

Before it launches its all-access Black Friday sale on 25 November, Pandora is offering 20 per cent off for members. Whether it’s a new necklace or a set of charms for a bracelet you’re after, there’s plenty to shop. This hand-finished sterling silver snake chain, which is one of Pandora’s bestselling bracelets, boasts a heart-shaped clasp and you can customise it with any number of the brand’s charms and clips. Or team it with other charm bracelets for a layered look.

Buy now

Calvin Klein cotton stretch pack of three low-rise trunks: Was £40, now £32, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges)

There’s a reason why the Calvin Klein brand is so enduring, with its underwear designed in classic styles for everyday use and comfort. Its men’s trunks are one of its most popular products and you can save 20 per cent right now on a pack of three low-rise pairs thanks to Selfridges; simply enter the code “SELFCCE” at checkout. Made from 95 per cent cotton and five per cent elastane, the trunks bear the signature logo waistband, have a supportive centre-front pouch and are machine washable.

Buy now

Missoma Axiom chain necklace: Was £179, now £134.25, Missoma.com

(Missoma.com)

Gold chains are no longer just a Nineties throwback – they’re a mainstream fashion essential. And Missoma, one of our favourite jewellery brands, has stepped up to the plate this Black Friday with 25 per cent off everything – even the coveted Lucy Williams and Harris Reed collections. Snap this up now while it’s still in stock.

Buy now

If Sleeper’s coveted feather-trim pyjama set has been on your wish list for a while, now’s the time to take the plunge, as Liberty has slashed its price on the loungewear set by 20 per cent for Black Friday. Our reviewer crowned Sleeper’s design the winner in our round-up of the best loungewear pieces, saying that this “ensemble is anything but dowdy, it feels decadent, chic and sparks so much joy”. They added that while the two-piece is a real investment, “not only can this set be worn at home, it’s also the perfect outfit for a day-to-night switch-up, when that’s back on the cards”.

Buy now

Ultimate strapless wonderbra: Was £40, now £20.30, Amazon.co.uk

(Wonderbra )

If you’re in the market for a new bra, there’s no better time to stock up than Black Friday. Luckily for you, Amazon had discounted leading bra brand Wonderbra meaning you can snap up this strapless design for more than 20 per cent less right now. Offering support and comfort while still giving you some cleavage, the strapless style is perfect for low cut tops and dresses. This one was the best by in our round-up of the best strapless bras, where our reviewer said: “We felt entirely supported, even during a jump test, and think this is the bra you need if you’re looking for serious support.”

Buy now

Chuck 70 hi vintage white/green/amarillo: Was £85, now £49.99, Converse.com

(Converse.com)

Another one for you retro lovers, this 1970s-inspired take on the famous Chuck Taylor all star is one of our favourite finds. They may be better than half price, but they’re certain to score you serious style points for many years to come. In a crisp white with a pop of green, they’ll also work with any outfit, so you really will get your money’s worth.

Buy now

Vivienne Westwood Mayfair crystal orb necklace: Was £85, now £68, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges)

Adorn yourself in Vivienne Westwood’s signature orb logo with this Mayfair necklace and save 20 per cent on it by entering the code “SELFCCE” at checkout. Crafted from brass with a polished gold tone, it’s encrusted with shimmering cubic zirconia crystals for that extra touch of glam. The pendant has a lobster-clasp fastening and a chain length of 47cm.

Buy now

All Saints Billie leather boots: Was £249, now £174.30, Allsaints.com

(All Saints)

You can save 30 per cent right now on this pair of All Saints leather boots, thanks to the fashion label’s site-wide Black Friday sale. Taking a place in our round-up of the best women’s boots, our reviewer lauded the pair as great everyday boots. “Part chelsea boot, part biker boot, these leather shoes have a flattering calf length and subtly give you some extra height with a chunky sole,” they said. “Surprisingly comfortable during their first outing as well as sturdy and structured, they’re a sure investment for year-on-year wear.”

Buy now

Rixo lucile, clover blue: Was £265, now £198.75, Rixo.co.uk

(Rixo.co.uk)

Take a look inside any fashion lovers wardrobe and we’re sure a Rixo dress will be somewhere in the mix. Known for its floral designs and bright colours, the much-loved brand pieces aren’t hard to spot. But a saving of 25 per cent off is more of a rare occasion.

Buy now

(Bluebella )

Synonymous with delicate, lacey lingerie, Bluebella is an expert brand in affordable luxury with it featuring in our round-up of the best plus-size lingerie shops. Now, the label is offering up to 50 per cent off everything until 30 November, meaning you can pick up this flattering black bra for half price. It boasts a deep, plunging neckline that drops into a U-shaped band of underwire, and the cups are embellished with stitched diagonals of embroidery. Complete the set with the catori thong (was £16, now £9.60, Bluebella.com).

Buy now

Mango reversible faux shearling-lined coat: Was £139.99, now £89.99, Mango.com

Mango’s Black Friday sale has arrived and it’s safe to say we’re not disappointed with up to 50 per cent off across clothing, accessories and shoes. This shearling coat that’s ideal for winter has caught our eye, and it’s also reversible, meaning you can mix up your look day to day. The contrasting faux leather outer and faux sheepskin lining add warmth and detailing, while the long-line design is perfect for cocooning yourself up in.

Buy now

Vans black sheep backpack: Was £28, now £19.60, Vans.co.uk

(Vans.co.uk)

Calling all skater heads and indie kids, the Vans Black Friday sale is now live. And with 30 per cent off, this sherpa backpack takes the brand’s famous checkerboard design to a whole new level. As always, Vans has brought together the cute and the kitsch, resulting in a true stand-out piece.

Buy now

All Saints tarren biker skirt: Was £99, now £69.30, Allsaints.com

(All Saints)

Kicking off its Black Friday sale, All Saints are offering 30 per cent of everything site-wide meaning you can pick up this effortlessly cool leather skirt for under £70. Earning a spot in our round-up of the best mini skirts, our tester said it “ boasts a classic biker style in a flattering A-line silhouette,” adding that the “two small zips and a longer one down the middle give the skirt just the right amount of edge.” Whether worn fully grunged up with a cropped leather jacket or toned down with a white open shirt and vest, it’s a wardrobe mainstay.

Buy now

Ugg scuffette II metal logo slippers: Was £80, now £64, Office.co.uk

Office has joined in on the Black Friday fun with 20 per cent off selected lines by entering the code “TAKE20” at checkout. Shoes don’t get much more comfier than Uggs, especially in slipper form and you can save nearly £20 on the scuffette design right now. A similar pair earned a spot in our round-up of the best women’s slippers so we can attest to the brand’s comfort. This pair boast a subtle beige colourway and Ugg’s signature shearling lining and metal logo.

Buy now

Dr Martens 1460 bex patent leather ankle boots: Was £170, now £136, Laredoute.co.uk

(La Redoute )

An instantly recognisable boot for very good reason, this pair of Dr Martens in a patent finish are emblematic of the brand’s style with their ankle-grazing fit, black upper, eight-eyelet lace-up design and yellow stitching. In our round-up of the best women’s boots, we reviewed the leather finish Bex boots, with our tester saying: “The slightly chunkier sole of the Bex model gives them a contemporary feel that still retains the durability, comfort and looks of the classic pairs.” Thanks to La Redoute, you can save 25 per cent on the patent boots right now by inputting the code “NOVEMBER” at check out. Make sure to bookmark our Dr Martens Black Friday guide for all the latest deals and discounts.

Buy now

Adidas ozweego trainers, white: Was £89.99, now £71.90, Office.co.uk

Looking to elevate your sneaker game? This unisex Adidas pair make for the perfect statement white trainers. The chunky track sole is bang on trend while the beige and grey panelling adds character to the 1990s-inspired design. Crafted with comfort in mind, the upper lining is breathable while the oversized silhouette boasts plush cushioning that hugs the foot. Save 20 per cent on the trainers right now by entering the code “TAKE20” at checkout.

Buy now

(Matches Fashion )

The right pair of sunglasses can be an all-year-round accessory and this Ray-Ban pair fits the bill. The rectangular shape is a contemporary twist on an archival Ray-Ban design while the gold frames and grey photochromic lenses are in keeping with the brand’s classic style. The pair offer 100 per cent UV protection and are finished with adjustable nose pads and arms. Save 25 per cent right now by entering the code “25MF” at checkout.

Buy now

Crocs unisex baya clog: Was £39.99, now £20, Crocs.co.uk

These shoes have nostalgia written all over them. If you thought Crocs peaked during the Noughties, you’re wrong: they’ve been making a steady comeback and, while it’s a love or hate scenario, it seems like they’re here to stay. In our Crocs shopping guide our reviewer said they were “comfortable, lightweight and breathable” and that “thanks to the material, they’ll mould to your feet”. For those of us who are still unsure about the trend, Crocs is currently offering up to 50 per cent off for Black Friday and this discounted pair offers the perfect opportunity to get on board.

Na-kd double breasted oversized blazer: Was £58.95, now £38.31, Na-kd.com

A blazer is a sartorial failsafe that can see you through every season. This design from Na-kd took the crown in our round-up of the best oversized blazers with our reviewer saying it “boasts everything you could want in an oversized jacket with its longline fit, statement padded shoulders, long arms and boxy feel.” With its slit at the back, dark khaki colour and four front buttons, they added that the blazer’s an “easy-to-wear piece that makes for an effortlessly cool cover-up.” You can save 30 per cent right now by entering the code “BLACKWEEK” at checkout.

Buy now

Lemon Jelly city tall rainboots, canyon: Was £120, now £96, Office.co.uk

(Lemon Jelly )

Comfy, cool and sustainable, what more could you want in a pair of boots? These Lemon Jelly stompers earned a well-deserved spot in our round-up of the best women’s boots with our reviewer saying that “the weight of the boots blew us away – they felt like feathers on the feet.” They added that “the rich autumnal shade of brown elevates the look, and the chunky sole is very on-trend” while “the fact that they are sustainable, vegan and waterproof is just the cherry on top.” Now, you can save 20 per cent on the pair by entering the code “TAKE20” at checkout.

Buy now

Gap cable knit mockneck sweater: Was £59.95, now £29.97, Gap.co.uk

A firm favourite for basics, Gap is offering 50 per cent off everything for Black Friday. If your knitwear collection is in need of a refresh for winter, then this cable knit should do the trick. With its high-neck cut, it looks as though it’ll keep you warm when the temperatures really drop. We’re partial to an oversized, borrowed-from-the-boys look; if you are too, we’d recommend sizing up.

Buy now

Nike NSW hooded jacket, curve, olive: Was £90, now £60, Very.co.uk

The trend for puffer jackets shows no signs of waning so make sure you pick up this Nike hooded jacket from Very and save £30 on the piece right now. The relaxed fit is perfect for casual wear while the water-resistant fabric, insulation and fleece cuffs ensure you’re kept warm during winter. And with the addition of Nike Therma trapping your body heat, you’ll keep cool and dry. A full zip fastening secures the fit while there are also two handy side zip pockets and a fixed hood with drawstring ties. The olive colourway is also bang on trend.

Buy now

(Edge of Ember )

Edge of Ember, the sustainable jewellery brand that’s one of Meghan Markle’s favourites, is offering 25 per cent off its entire collection for Black Friday – and it’s the label’s only sale of the year. If you’re really looking to tap into Markle’s style, why not pick up this kismet charm necklace that she’s often been spotted in. The square pendant is decorated with the lucky number seven and a four-leaf clover, while its minimalist design is perfect for everyday wear.

Buy now

Carhartt men’s angler jacket coat, gravel/shadow: Was £152.95, now £55.06, Amazon.co.uk

Founded in 1889 as a workwear brand for manual labourers, Carhartt has since become a hit among the fashion crowd, with the brand known for its utility-focused designs, clean tailoring and neutral colour palettes. This grey-hued jacket is reduced by an impressive 64 per cent and is emblematic of the brand’s classic style. The water repellent finish, adjustable hood and lined front pockets make it a very practical purchase, too.

Buy now

(Astrid & Miyu )

A classic gold hoop earring with a difference, this Astrid & Miyu set comes with rope charms for extra detailing. It’s removable, too, so you can customise your bling day-to-day, and as the hoops are made from gold-plated brass, you can enjoy the shine for longer. The best news? There’s currently 25 per cent off site-wide at Astrid & Miyu, meaning you can snap up these earrings for under £50.

Buy now

Pour Moi rewind underwired bra, black cobalt: Was £26, now £18.20, Pourmoi.co.uk

(Pour Moi )

Stocking a vast selection of different underwear styles for all shapes, sizes and curves, Pour Moi earned a spot in our guide to the best plus-size lingerie shops. The brand launched its Black Friday sale on 9 November with up 40 per cent off nightwear, clothing and underwear lines, meaning you can now save 30 per cent on its rewind underwired bra which our reviewer praised as “comfortable and flattering.” “The bra cups your boobs and provides support around your back without the bulge,” they added. With its layered look and black cobalt colourway, as well as blue ribbons on each strap, we love its aesthetic too.

Buy now

(Monica Vinader)

Monica Vinader is offering a discount of 25 per cent site-wide, or 30 per cent for products over £150. Stack up your arm candy with this slimline bangle, available in sterling silver, 18ct gold vermeil or 18ct rose-plated gold vermeil. Complimentary engraving can also be added for a personalised touch. Made from 100 per cent recycled metals, shop small, medium or large, depending on your preference.

Buy now

What is Cyber Monday?

The Monday following Black Friday has come to be known as Cyber Monday and it is the last day of the sales. It’s named as such because pre-Christmas online shopping normally peaks on this day.

Some retailers continue to slash prices throughout the Monday, so it’s the perfect opportunity to bag a bargain if you missed out on anything over the weekend. It’s also the last mass sale event until January.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on fashion, clothing and beauty, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

The best Black Friday deals this year – the very best discounts we’ve found

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday clothing deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big offers on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart has great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Black Friday clothing deals 2021: Best fashion offers from Ugg, All Saints, Pandora and more