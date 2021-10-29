Black Friday clothing and fashion deals 2021: When does the sale start and what discounts can we expect?

With November just around the corner, the countdown to Black Friday is officially underway and there’s no better time to save across tech, fashion, toys, home appliances, beauty and plenty more. The biggest shopping event of the year sees all our favourite retailers slashing prices, from Amazon, Argos and Very to Currys PC World and John Lewis & Partners.

What began as a one-day in-store event in the US to mark the beginning of the Christmas shopping season has now travelled across the Atlantic, becoming a weekend-long bonanza that concludes on Cyber Monday. Amazon was the first to bring Black Friday to the UK in 2010, with other retailers soon following suit.

While Black Friday often seems to be dominated by impressive savings on big-ticket tech products – from Apple AirPods to TVs – the event also sees stellar discounts across fashion and jewellery. Last year, participating labels and retailers included Asos, Zalando, Veja, H&M, Missoma, Rixo and many more.

As such, we’re expecting big things from the 2021 sale and IndyBest will be on hand throughout to curate a selection of the best savings and deals across the weekend – from accessories and shoes to outerwear and underwear.

Whether you’re after a Christmas Day outfit, a present for a loved one, workwear for the return to the office or a new winter wardrobe, you’re in the right place to get a bargain. Here, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about the mammoth event, including what deals to expect and advice on how to navigate the sale.

What is Black Friday?

Originating in the US, Black Friday was traditionally a one-day in-store event taking place the day after Thanksgiving Day, with the sales marking the start of the Christmas shopping season.

Amazon first brought Black Friday to Britain in 2010, but it wasn’t until 2013 that the event gained momentum in the UK, when Asda introduced the first in-store sale, which had people flocking to their nearest branch to take advantage of the discounts. The huge success of Asda’s event led to many other retailers introducing both in-store and online deals.

Retailers have since kicked off the sale earlier and earlier. Notably, in 2020, both Amazon and Boots launched month-long Black Friday sales before the big weekend, and they are expected to do the same this year.

What’s the history of Black Friday?

Black Friday shopping dates back to 1952 in the US, when retailers in Philadelphia discounted products to mark the beginning of the festive season. Later uses of the term in the 1960s saw the police referring to “Black Friday” when describing the chaotic traffic congestion the day after Thanksgiving.

The event gained international attention in the Noughties when coverage captured US shoppers raiding the shelves for discounted TVs, toys and tech. Retail giant Amazon was the first to bring Black Friday to the UK in 2010, followed by Asda in 2013.

When is Black Friday 2021?

The 2021 event falls on 26 November, with deals dropping throughout the whole weekend. It concludes on 29 November, which is also known as Cyber Monday.

In 2020, the landscape of Black Friday changed, with shoppers instead encouraged to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic and shop the deals online. This meant most of the biggest discounts could be found via the web, and this is likely to be the same in 2021.

What is Cyber Monday?

The Monday following Black Friday has come to be known as Cyber Monday and it is the last day of the sales. It’s named as such because pre-Christmas online shopping normally peaks on this day.

Some retailers continue to slash prices throughout the Monday, so it’s the perfect opportunity to bag a bargain if you missed out on anything over the weekend. It’s also the last mass sale event until January.

What’s the best way to get a Black Friday 2021 deal?

Throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the IndyBest team will be curating the most impressive discounts across tech, beauty, fashion, home appliances, toys, TVs and more in our handy guides.

We’ll also be handpicking deals from retailers including Currys PC World, Amazon, Very and John Lewis & Partners, so make sure you keep checking back during the sale.

Unlike last year, deals should be available in-store as well as online, so it’s worth keeping an eye on your local shops too.

Tips for Black Friday shopping online

The best way to ensure you’re prepared is to set up accounts with all the big-name retailers, from Amazon, John Lewis & Partners and Currys PC World to Very, Next and Argos. This makes shopping on the day easier and quicker. If you’re after next-day delivery, sign up for Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial.

You can also sign up for newsletters to receive all the latest updates from retailers, meaning you’ll be the first to know when the sales start and have access to any discount codes. It’s always good to download the apps of your favourite shops and follow them on socials, too.

As with any sales event, we’d suggest refining your shopping list beforehand, as well as always checking the RRP, so you know it’s a real deal.

We’d also recommend reading the retailer’s returns policy if you’ve not shopped there before. And if you’re buying online, ensure your anti-malware software is up to date. Read our review of the best solutions here.

If you’re buying large appliances or items of furniture, don’t forget to measure up your space, and the dimensions of the entrance and doorways, too.

Tips for shopping Black Friday 2021 fashion deals

Fashion is one of the most saturated areas during Black Friday, with a huge number of retailers and labels participating, from Asos, & Other Stories, Nike and Reformation to jewellery brands including Missoma, Monica Vinader and Astrid & Miyu.

To help you navigate the myriad deals, IndyBest will be handpicking the very best offers throughout the weekend to bring you curated guides. One of the best preparations you can do in the lead up to the event is to refine your shopping list to ensure you only snap up deals you actually want.

We’d also recommend signing up for accounts with your favourite brands so you can check out with items quicker during Black Friday and not miss out. With an account, you can also register for email notifications so you’re in the know about upcoming deals.

Most retailers also allow you to create wish lists of items so when the discounts drop, you can add them to your basket and check out even faster. Lastly, it’s always good to check the RRP prices of items, so you know if it’s a worthwhile discount or not.

What were the best Black Friday fashion deals last year?

Those looking to invest in high-end fashion at a fraction of the cost, refresh their transitional wardrobe or purchase a new statement piece of jewellery, were not let down by last year’s sale.

Unlike other fashion retailers, Zara rarely hosts sales and never offers discount codes but in 2020, there was up to 40 per cent off selected items for a limited period over Black Friday. This meant some items with high price points were slashed: a houndstooth winter coat that was originally £95.99 got reduced to £57.99, for example, while a pair of leather winter boots with an RRP of £89.99 were on sale for just £53.99.

Read more: Zara Black Friday 2021 – the deals to expect and date predictions for the retailer’s sale

Over at Tessuti, there was an extra 10 per cent off sale items with a Black Friday code meaning you could snap up a Barbour international ariel quilted jacket (£165, Tessuti.co.uk) for £30 less. Also in the high-end bracket, there was a more than £100 saving on an Aspinal of London tote bag (£650, Harveynichols.com) at Harvey Nichols, which was offering up to 40 per cent off designer labels for men and women throughout the weekend.

(Aspinal of London)

In jewellery, Missoma hosted an expansive sale with 25 per cent off sitewide, meaning you could save £28 on a pair of Lucy Williams gold chunky entwine hoop earrings (£110, Missoma.com). Elsewhere, Pandora offered 20 per cent off its entire website – from rings and necklaces to charms and bracelets – with the label’s reflexions mesh bracelet (£55, Pandora.net) reduced down to £44. It’s already launched its landing page and is teasing 20 per cent off jewellery lines – it’s safe to say we’re excited.

Read more: Pandora Black Friday sale 2021 – the jewellery offers to expect this year

With Black Friday dropping during the colder months, we were pleased to see lots of deals on outerwear, including money off at North Face with the biggest discount being 25 per cent off on orders over £300. Meanwhile Barbour has 20 per cent off selected menswear and womenswear lines, including on brand signatures such as its quilted jacket. For women, the sale included the murrelet quilted jacket (was £169, now £119, Houseoffraser.co.uk), the deveron polarquit jacket (was £100, now £80, Houseoffraser.co.uk) and the seaford sweater (£69.95, Barbour.com).

Read more: Barbour Black Friday sale 2021 – best deals to expect

There was also 30 per cent off at All Saints, with this dalby leather biker jacket (£299, Allsaints.com) a standout. The high-end brand have already launched its Black Friday page and you can sign up for email notifications for the latest updates. If you can’t wait to shop, All Saints are currently offering 30 per cent off selected lines, including on this flattering, frilly and floaty cotton dress (Was £159, now £110, Allsaints.com).

Read more: The White Company Black Friday sale 2021

If luxurious comfort is a priority, there was 20 per cent off The White Company with its super-soft cashmere bed socks (£36, Thewhitecompmay.com) available for just £28.80.

In footwear, shoppers enjoyed 30 per cent off Dr Martens with £124 off the 1460 pascal shearling ankle boots (£115, Drmartens.com) and a £50 saving on the rometty leather chelsea boots (£159, Drmartens.com).

The best Cyber Monday fashion deals

The high street brands didn’t disappoint either, with H&M offering up to 50 per cent off selected items on Cyber Monday – an impressive jump from its 20 per cent off sale on Black Friday. Just one of the items that caught our eye was a modal-blend check midi dress (£17, Hm.com), which was reduced down to just £13.99. In the lead up to the big day, H&M are offering up to 50 per cent off across its site, meaning you can pick up this oversized jacket (Was £34.99, now £19, Hm.com) in a lovely blue hue for just £19. We were impressed with the beige version that earned a spot in our round-up of the best oversized blazers.

Despite already offering 70 per cent off everything on Black Friday, Asos offered an extra 20 per cent off on Cyber Monday, with Grenson Nanette’s designer leather biker boots reduced by £30 (£232.50, Asos.com). The retailer’s landing page is already live and preparations are underway for discounts on more than 850 brands. In the meantime, Asos has plenty of deals to shop in the lead up to the big event; take for example this corset detail light grey jacket (Was £40, now £24, Asos.com) that’s currently 40 per cent off.

Farfetch, which is home to designer labels such Ganni, offered a whopping 92 per cent off the brand’s luxe silk leopard print dress (£400, Farfetch.com). We also saw more than half price savings at Net-a-Porter with this Galvan satin halterneck mini dress (£675, Net-a-Porter.com) reduced down to £337.50.

Where can I find the best Black Friday 2021 deals?

At IndyBest, we’ll be rounding up the best deals and discounts throughout the run-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so make sure you bookmark this page so you’re always in the know.

For all the information on the best discounts across participating retailers, read our guide to the Black Friday sale, and what to expect from the 2021 sale weekend.

