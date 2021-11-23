Black Friday 2021: Which UK brands are participating this year?

Black Friday – without a doubt the biggest shopping event of the year – is just around the corner, so mark your calendar with the all-important date: Friday 26 November.

The event first originated in the US, when brands and retailers marked the start of the festive shopping period the day after Thanksgiving by slashing the prices of many of their products. Traditionally, sales occurred just on the Friday, with the following Monday being christened Cyber Monday, as it was when online buys would peak ahead of Christmas. The event has grown year on year, with many retailers starting their sales earlier and earlier.

Last year, Amazon went one (big) step further by starting its discounting a whole month early. This year, it waited until the second week to launch its sale. Instead in 2021, we saw Boots become the first major retailer to launch its Black Friday event, starting online from 1 November and in-store from 3 November. Now, Currys, AO, Very, Argos, John Lewis & Partners, Shark, and plenty more have all followed suit and launched their own early Black Friday deals.

In the lead-up to the big day and throughout the weekend until Cyber Monday, we’ll be scouring the internet to find you the very best offers on everything from fashion and beauty to TVs and homewares and plenty more.

On top of this, our extensive Black Friday buying guides will make sure you will be getting the most bang for your buck. Here, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about your favourite brands, from pre-Black Friday sales to VIP access and launch dates, so be sure to bookmark these.

Read more:

When is Black Friday?

The annual sale will fall on Friday 26 November, and will run over the weekend until 29 November, which is Cyber Monday.

However, the day itself is less and less important – Boots, Superdrug, Currys, AO and Studio all started their sales in the first week of November, and now many others have followed suit with early deals, including Amazon, which dropped on 8 November, and Argos and John Lewis & Partners too. Stay tuned for other early sales from big-ticket retailers in our Black Friday guides.

Which stores are taking part?

Below we’ve listed all the big brands that are taking part this year, as well as everything there is to know about this year’s early-bird sales, from launch dates to the discounts to expect. So bookmark this page and keep visiting it as our IndyBest team updates it with more information as soon as brands announce it.

Main retailers

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

The supermarket participated in Black Friday for the first time ever last year, offering deals exclusively online on big-hitting items, such as the Nintendo Switch and Apple AirPods, which were the most competitive prices we saw over the entire weekend. To be in the chance of snapping up these deals, bookmark our regularly updated Aldi guide.

Visit Aldi.co.uk now

Date starting 2021: 8 November

8 November Codes: N/A

No retailer does the event bigger and better than Amazon. Last year, the online giant launched its sale at the start of November, which was the longest event in Black Friday history. It featured major discounts across TVs, laptops, home appliances, beauty products, kids’ toys and more. This year, the retailer decided to wait until the second week of the month to launch its early deals. We’ve found the best Amazon Black Friday deals already and featured them in our handy guide, so be sure to bookmark it for all the best bargains.

Visit Amazon.co.uk now

Date starting 2021: 4 November

4 November Codes: N/A

The online electricals retailer has begun its Black Friday sale earlier than ever before this year. From 4 November, you can shop offers on TVs, coffee machines, washing machines, microwaves and other household goods with up to 50 per cent off. Standouts include a saving of £130 on this Shark anti-hair wrap IZ300UKT cordless vacuum cleaner (was £429, now £299, Ao.com) and a 40 per cent discount on the Amazon Echo show 8 with Alexa (was £99, now £59, Ao.com). Check out our home appliance Black Friday guide for more stellar offers.

Visit Ao.com now

Date starting 2021: 19 November

19 November Codes: N/A

Argos has dropped big savings on everything from toys to homewares and electricals. The high street stalwart is famed for its Black Friday sale, with 20 products ordered every second in the first hour of the 2020 event. Make sure you refer back to our dedicated Black Friday Argos guide to save on your Christmas present shopping.

Visit Argos.co.uk now

Date starting 2021: 26 November

26 November Codes: N/A

Tech giant Apple has traditionally resisted taking part in Black Friday. Instead, it tends to offer gift cards with qualifying purchases, so buying certain bigger products at full price could see you rewarded with a gift card worth in the region of £40 to £80. This year, the Apple site itself will be offering a similar gift card deal, but with deals already live on Apple products at online giants such as Amazon, Argos, Currys and Very, you can bag a bargain on AirPods or the latest iPhone right now. Bookmark our Apple guide for updates.

Visit Apple.com now

Date starting 2021: 1 November

1 November Codes: N/A

If you’re looking for discounts on perfume, gifting, skincare and electrical beauty, Boots should be your go-to destination. This year, it’s the first big retailer to launch its Black Friday deals, online from 1 November and in-store from 3 November, with stellar deals on Oral-B, YSL, Revlon, No7 and plenty more. Check out our guide to all the best early Boots deals.

Visit Boots.com now

Date starting 2021: 4 November

4 November Codes: N/A

This year, Currys started earlier than ever on 4 November, with great discounts on sought-after products from Beats headphones to Fitbits. There’s also deals on tech and electronics like laptops and TVs, with brands such as Shark, Dyson, Bosch, Philips, Panasonic, Samsung all making an appearance in the Currys Black Friday sale in previous years. Refer back to our guide for all the latest when deals drop.

Visit Currys.co.uk now

Date starting 2021: 11 November

11 November Codes: N/A

The hardware store kicked off its Black Friday sale early this year with up to 30 per cent off products such as dash cams, toolsets and stereos. It’s also offering 20 per cent off selected kids’ bikes and scooters. Check out our home appliance and tech round-up for some of the best deals Halfords are offering up this year.

Visit Halfords.com now

John Lewis & Partners

Date starting 2021: 19 November

19 November Codes: N/A

John Lewis & Partners is one of the biggest contenders in the Black Friday sales, so make sure you bookmark our John Lewis Black Friday guide to stay up to date on the biggest and best savings. It launched early deals on 19 November, with major savings to be had on everything from kitchen appliances to massage guns.

Visit Johnlewis.com now

La Redoute

Date starting 2021 : 8 November

: 8 November Codes: NOVEMBER

Home to fashion, interiors, furniture, electricals and more, La Redoute kicked off its Black Friday sale early this year on 8 November with savings of up to 40 per cent. From a classic pair of Dr Martens (was £170, now £127.50, Laredoute.co.uk) to a Tiny Love in the meadow play mat (was £65, now £55.25, Laredoute.co.uk), there’s plenty of deals to get you even more excited about the main event. Check out our dedicated Black Friday guides for more.

Visit Laredoute.co.uk now

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

Despite not officially taking part in the Black Friday sales, in previous years M&S has launched huge clearances during the event, with up to 50 per cent off fashion and fragrance and 40 per cent off furniture. Similar offers on homeware, bedding, kitchenware and toys are live on its site now, with savings of up to 40 per cent off.

Visit Marksandspencer.com now

Date starting 2021: 23 November

23 November Codes: N/A

Tesco’s sale is now live and features offers on toys and videogames, Yankee Candle gifts, Lego sets, kitchenware, home appliances and more. And prices are even better for Clubcard members. Be sure to bookmark our Tesco Black Friday guide for all the latest updates as we get them.

Visit Tesco.com now

Date starting 2021: 4 November

4 November Codes: N/A

With discounts on fashion, home, tech and gifts, Very should be on your list this Black Friday. The retailer has already launched its early Black Friday deals with stellar discounts to be had across kids’ toys, home appliances, sports and fitness, fashion and more. Make sure to bookmark our dedicated guides to discover all the best early offers to snap up right now.

Visit Very.com now

Fashion brands

Date starting 2021: 15 November

15 November Codes: N/A

Online retailer Asos takes part in Black Friday every year and, much like last year, we predict that customers will be offered special discounts site wide, both before Black Friday, during, and across the weekend. The retailer has already kicked off its Black Friday “warm-up” with 20 per cent off selected lines and you can find all our favourite deals in our fashion round-up.

Visit Asos.com now

Date starting 2021: 23 November

23 November Codes: N/A

Online jewellery shop Missoma is a go-to destination for all things bling, and it specialises in demi-fine pieces that don’t break the bank. Last year the brand’s Black Friday sale did not disappoint, with 25 per cent off across everything meaning you could save on necklaces, earrings, bracelets, rings and more. This year, we’re enjoying 25 per cent off again – a secret sale began early for newsletter subscribers on 22 November, but now everyone can shop the savings.

Visit Missoma.com now

Date starting 2021: 25 November

25 November Codes: N/A

The nation’s favourite jewellery brand is taking part in Black Friday 2021, and this year it’s given IndyBest an exclusive sneak peak at its deals. We can confirm that the brand is offering a whopping 20 per cent off its jewellery from Thursday 25 November, although you can get earlier access if you sign up to its members’ club. While a few exclusions do apply, including its outlet products, the brilliance collection and the dreams of the future crayon dangle charm (£55, Pandora.net), there are still plenty of items on sale. Read more on our exclusive here.

Visit Pandora.co.uk now

Date starting 2021: 15 November

15 November Codes: N/A

Last year, high street favourite Topshop (now found on Asos.com) offered up to 50 per cent off all clothing, and we can expect more of the same this time around. As part of Asos’s Black Friday “warm-up”, there are savings on selected Topshop pieces right now. Visit our fashion round-up for more.

Visit Asos.com now

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

Zara is a firm favourite on the British high street thanks to its trendy yet timeless designs. Unlike other fashion retailers, it rarely hosts sales and never offers discount codes, so when it does announce deals, our ears perk up. In 2020, Zara hosted a Black Friday sale that lasted less than 48 hours, ending at 9pm on Black Friday itself, with app users gaining early access. Make sure to bookmark our Zara Black Friday guide for all the latest on the fashion brand’s 2021 sale.

Visit Zara.com

Beauty brands

Beauty Bay

Date starting 2021: 15 November

15 November Codes: N/A

Beauty Bay has kicked off its Black Friday sale early this year with 30 per cent off (almost) everything and up to 50 per cent savings on selected lines across skincare, make-up, haircare and more. Be sure to check our guide to the best Black Friday beauty and perfume deals for some stellar Beauty Bay savings.

Visit Beautybay.com now

Cult Beauty

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

A popular retailer among beauty lovers, this retailer stocks cult-favourite brands and products. Last year it offered up huge savings on big-ticket items, including on the Dr. Dennis Gross DRx spectraLite faceware pro mask which was reduced by more than £100, and the Nuface break the ice platinum mini collection, which fell from £142 to £106.50 (Cultbeauty.co.uk). The store is encouraging everyone to sign up to its newsletter to be “one of the very first to hear about when our utterly unmissable Black Friday 2021 beauty sale will drop”. If you’re already signed up, you’ll have had a heads up on its offer, but if not, preparation is key – make sure to bookmark our guide.

Visit Cultbeauty.co.uk now

Date starting 2021: 26 November

26 November Codes: BLACK10

The online beauty retailer has confirmed that it will be offering up to 50 per cent off huge brands across skincare, make-up and fragrance this Black Friday, with 10 per cent off RRP across the site with the code. From La Roche-Posay and Avene to Ren and Kiehls, check back in here for the top deals as they drop, and bookmark our Black Friday beauty guide.

Visit Escentual.com now

Date starting 2021: 26 November

26 November Codes: N/A

Following suit from previous years, the beauty subscription service has teased the relaunch of its limited-edition Black Friday box and mystery beauty boxes, as well as huge discounts on skincare and merch. We won’t spoil all the fun, but the contents usually include false eyelashes, an eyeshadow palette, a face mask and more. You can sign up for the waitlist to be the first to know more, and bookmark our Black Friday beauty and perfume deals, where we’ll be bringing you the discounts worth your attention.

Visit Glossybox.co.uk now

Date starting 2021: 19 November

19 November Codes: N/A

The hair tool experts at ghd have kicked off the festivities – there are 20 per cent discounts on a number of its tools, including the rise hot brush (was £169, £135, Ghdhair.com), gold hair straightener (was £149, now £119, Ghdhair.com), air hairdryer (was £109, now £87, Ghdhair.com), IV hair straightener (was £109, £87, Ghdhair.com) and glide hot brush (was £139, now £111, Ghdhair.com). Check our guide to the best Black Friday ghd deals for the biggest discounts as they go live.

Visit Ghdhair.com now

Lookfantastic

Date starting 2021: 8 November

8 November Codes: N/A

Health and beauty retailer Lookfantastic is hosting a month-long event called the “cyber beauty takeover” in the lead up to Black Friday. It kicked off from 8 November with “single’s week”, which includes up to 30 per cent off a range of big brands such as Eve Lom and Smile Makers, as well as daily flash offers. Bookmark our Black Friday beauty guide for more information on this year’s deals as they drop.

Visit Lookfantastic.com now

Date starting 2021: 22 – 28 November

22 – 28 November Codes: CYBER

The make-up and skincare brand has announced 20 per cent off everything on its site across mascaras, eyeshadow palettes, moisturisers, foundations and more between 22 – 28 November with the code “CYBER” at checkout. Baskets with a value of more than £80 will enjoy an even higher discount rate of 30 per cent and if you sign up to the Nars newsletter, you can access the sale early on 20 November and get 30 per cent off.

Visit Narscosmetics.co.uk now

Date starting 2021: 3 November

3 November Codes: N/A

Last year, Superdrug started its sale a few weeks before the big event – and for 2021 it has stayed true to form, dropping its early deals on 3 November both in-store and online for its health and beautycard members. The sale sees savings of up to £350 across electricals, beauty, fragrance and more. If you’re not a member yet, make sure you don’t miss out by signing up here. Deal highlights include this Philips wet or dry electric shaver (was £99.99, now £44.99, Superdrug.com) and the BaByliss smooth radiance 230 straightener (was £49.99, now £24.99, Superdrug.com) – you can find more of the retailer’s great early deals in our beauty Black Friday guide.

Visit Superdrug.com now

The Fragrance Shop

Date starting 2021: 19 November

19 November Codes: N/A

This year, The Fragrance Shop’s Black Friday sale started on 19 November, with up to 70 per cent off big-name perfumes and colognes such as Jimmy Choo, Joop and Calvin Klein. There are currently savings on fragrances from the likes of Armani, Marc Jacobs, Dolce & Gabbana and Paco Rabanne. Anais Anais by Cacharel (was £33, now £17, Thefragranceshop.co.uk), which featured in our guide to the best perfumes for women, is also included in the early sale with a saving of £16.

Visit Thefragranceshop.co.uk now

Luxury brands

Harvey Nichols

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

For all things luxury, opt for Harvey Nichols this Black Friday. In previous years, it has launched its event in the week leading up to Black Friday, offering 25 per cent off fashion and accessories and 10 per cent off beauty. We think you’ll be able to nab a similarly great deal this year. There’s no word yet on any dates or early deals, but we’ll definitely be in for a treat, so check back here where we fill you in on the top discounts as they drop.

Visit Harveynichols.com now

Tech brands

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

Last year the phone company offered big deals on its broadband and phone packages, as well as SIM-only phone handsets and tablets, so we can expect similar reductions this year. We also saw discounts on a range of Apple and Samsung products. While we’re still waiting for offers to be confirmed, EE has launched its Black Friday page, where it has said shoppers can “expect more deals, discounts and downright incredible savings”. Bookmark our EE Black Friday guide to be in with a chance of bagging a bargain.

Visit Ee.co.uk now

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

For Black Friday 2021, we can expect to see discounts and bundles for TV and broadband. Last year, we saw reductions on the cinema, entertainment and sport passes, as well as a 25 per cent discount on a Sky Sports pass, and three-month passes were available at a reduced rate. Keep checking back to our dedicated Black Friday Now guide for the latest updates on whether these deals might drop early.

Visit Nowtv.com now

Date starting 2021: 12 November

12 November Codes: N/A

O2’s Black Friday sale kicked off on 12 November with savings on iPhones and Samsung flagship devices. Check out our Apple deals round-up for O2’s stellar savings on iPhones.

Visit O2.co.uk now

Date starting 2021: 12 November

12 November Codes: N/A

Sky dropped its Black Friday deals on 12 November with a bunch of deals on TV plans, phone and broadband. Those looking to upgrade their handset should head straight over to Sky Mobile, where you’ll find discounts on the latest models from Apple and Samsung, including the iPhone 13 and S21 – you can shop a great deal on Apple’s iPhone 13 in our Apple Black Friday round-up. Discover more Sky offers in our dedicated guide.

Visit Sky.com now

Date starting 2021: 5 November

5 November Code: N/A

Three kicked off its early Black Friday sale on 5 November and there are some stellar deals up for grabs, including an unrivalled deal on the latest iPhone 13 model. The network provider is currently offering 50 per cent off an iPhone 13 pro contract for six months, making it just £35.50. Included in the cost is unlimited minutes and texts, as well as unlimited data. Bookmark our Black Friday tech guide for more savvy savings.

Virgin Media

Date starting 2021: 17 November

17 November Codes: N/A

Make Virgin your go-to for investing in your home setup; it’s already launched its Black Friday discounts, with “epic broadband deals, terrific TV and awesome SIMs”. You can expect to make savings across broadband, television and mobile packages. Keep our Virgin Media Black Friday guide handy for the latest updates.

Visit Virginmedia.com now

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

From smartphones to tablets, Vodafone didn’t disappoint last year with its Black Friday deals and we’re expecting much of the same this year. On its dedicated Black Friday page, the brand has said its offers for 2021 will be “bigger and better” than 2020 with “with unmissable savings across a range of devices and plans”. Check back here for all the latest deals on contracts and handsets as they drop.

Visit Vodafone.co.uk now

Sports and fitness brands

Date starting 2021: 12 November

12 November Codes: N/A

Whether you’re after some Stan Smiths, gazelles, ultraboosts or ozweegos, November is the best time to invest in Adidas. This year, the retailer kicked off its early access sale for members on 12 November. Shop all the best deals so far in our sports and fitness Black Friday round-up.

Visit Adidas.co.uk now

Date starting 2021: 23 November

23 November Codes: N/A

For 2021, major retailers have started their Fitbit deals early and we’ve already spotted a great offer on the Fitbit versa 2 with Amazon Alexa, which has been reduced from £159 to £99 at Currys. But it’s not just third-party sites that have savings to snap up – Fitbit itself is offering up to £80 off popular models right now. Check out our dedicated Fitbit Black Friday guide for all the latest deals.

Visit Fitbit.co.uk now

Date starting 2021: 18 November

18 November Codes: N/A

A beloved brand for gym bunnies, athleisure fans and all those in between, Gymshark has grown to be one of the most recognisable names in the fitness space. This year, the sports brand began its sale on 18 November, with up to 70 per cent off selected lines spanning activewear, workout gear and more. If you’re a hardcore fan, be sure to bookmark our Gymshark Black Friday guide for fresh updates.

Visit Gymshark.com now

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

The sportswear retailer kicked off its sale early last year with discounts of up to 60 per cent off trainers, tracksuits, accessories and bags. You could grab impressive deals from big-name brands including Adidas, Nike, Under Armour and Puma, and there are already offers of up to 50 per cent off on the JD site as part of its “mega offers” event – so there’s every chance that Black Friday will be even better than in 2020. The retailer has already confirmed on its website that the sale will last for a whole week, so bookmark our JD Sports Black Friday guide for news on when it drops.

Visit Jdsports.co.uk now

Date starting 2021: Unconfirmed

Unconfirmed Codes: N/A

Last year, the sports retailer offered 25 per cent off everything with a code at checkout, meaning you could save on trainers, leggings, running gear, jackets and plenty more. There are no details yet on whether Nike will offer any early deals, but you can check back in on our sports Black Friday guide for all the latest promo codes and dates. Of course, we’re also expecting deals from third-party retailers such as JD Sports.

Visit Nike.com now

Gaming retailers

Date starting 2021: 22 November

22 November Codes: N/A

Last year, Game had big discounts on the latest games and console bundles during the Black Friday sale, including impressive discounts on the Nintendo Switch. And there’s big things happening this year too, with early deals already dropped on 22 November, including big savings on Nintendo Switch bundles. Bookmark our gaming Black Friday guide for news on any early deals as we receive them.

Visit Game.co.uk now

Home and garden brands

Date starting 2021: 17 November

17 November Codes: N/A

There will be plenty of deals to be had on Dyson products over Black Friday, from the retailer’s own site and from third-party retailers including Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Very, Currys, Argos and more. Dyson dropped its first Black Friday deals on 17 November on two of its cordless vacuum models – the V11 and V8 – and teased that there’s plenty more deals to come. Shop the offers so far in our Dyson guide.

Visit Dyson.co.uk now

Emma mattress

Date starting 2021: 15 November

15 November Codes: N/A

Emma, one of the UK’s leading bed-in-the-box brands (and one of our favourites), sells supportive memory foam mattresses for a better night’s sleep. This year, the brand launched its Black Friday sale on 15 November with up to 50 per cent off on accessories and 45 per cent off on mattresses. Check out the best deals in our Black Friday mattress guide. You can also save 45 per cent on the Emma hybrid double mattress (was £1,029, now £555.70, Amazon.co.uk) in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale.

Visit Emma-sleep.co.uk now

Date starting 2021: 16 November

16 November Codes: N/A

British company GTech launched its Black Friday sale on 16 November and its calling the sale its biggest yet. Shop offers on the appliance brand’s vacuums in our Black Friday home and kitchen appliances guide. We can also expect to see more discounts from third-party retailers like Lakeland and Amazon.

Visit Gtech.co.uk now

Date starting 2021: 22 November

22 November Codes: N/A

Home interiors brand Made is a go-to for many for contemporary furniture pieces, and you can expect to find discounts across furniture, lighting, textiles and accessories in its already live Black Friday sale.

Visit Made.com now

Date starting 2021: 3 November

3 November Code: N/A

Last year bedding brand Nectar treated us to £125 off any mattress along with two free premium pillows with any purchase and 30 per cent off accessories. And this year is already proving to be even better, with its sale running from 3-18 November. There’s up to 40 per cent off its most popular mattresses, including its memory foam model (was £749, now £449.40 Nectarsleep.co.uk) that earned a spot in our round-up of the best mattresses. Bookmark our mattress Black Friday guide for more deals on beds in boxes.

Visit Nectarsleep.co.uk now

Date starting 2021 : 9 November

: 9 November Codes: N/A

Among the bed-in-box brands, Otty was one of the first to launch its early Black Friday sale with up to 50 per cent off everything in its “early bird” Black Friday sale. Highlights include 40 per cent off the Otty original hybrid mattress (was £799.99, now £479.99, Otty.com) and you can check out more stellar mattress deals in our mattress Black Friday round-up.

Visit Otty.com now

Date starting 2021: 18 November

18 November Codes: N/A

Shark dropped its Black Friday deals on 18 November this year with savings of up to £180 on its vacuums. We’ve also seen huge discounts on vacuums and steam cleaners across third-party retailers including Amazon and Currys. You’ll have to be quick off the mark though, as items sell out fast. Shop all the best deals so far in our Shark Black Friday guide and home appliance round-up.

Visit Sharkcordless.co.uk now

Date starting 2021: 15 November

15 November Codes: N/A

There’s no better time to save on a new mattress than during the Black Friday sale. Simba, one of our favourite mattress brands, is offering up to 50 per cent off all its products in its 2021 Black Friday event. Make sure to check out our Black Friday mattress guide for all the latest discount details.

Visit Simbasleep.com now

Date starting 2021: 19 November

19 November Codes: N/A

The furniture retailer has named its 2021 event its biggest-ever Black Friday. Discounts started on 19 November and will be running until 30 November, with free shipping on orders between 26 and 30 November. This includes rugs from just £19.99, sofas from £259, wall mirrors from £29.99, duvets and cover sets from £14.99 and beds and mattresses from £99. Check out our Wayfair Black Friday guide for further details.

Visit Wayfair.co.uk now

Kids retailers

Date starting 2021: 26 November

26 November Codes: N/A

As one of the UK’s most popular toy brands, with hundreds of different sets, bricks and minifigures, we’re sure we’ll be seeing discounts across Lego this Black Friday. Third-party retailers including Amazon, Argos, Hamleys, John Lewis & Partners and Very have already started discounting the range, and on Lego’s dedicated Black Friday page it outlines that its own sale will arrive on 26 November (that’s Black Friday itself). Bookmark our dedicated Lego Black Friday guide for the latest on deals as they drop.

Visit Lego.com now

Smyths Toys

Date starting 2021: 9 November

9 November Codes: N/A

With products from much-loved brands including Peppa Pig, Marvel, Lego and Barbie, there are toys for all ages at Smyths. The toy retailer launched its early Black Friday sale on 9 November, with up to 50 per cent off selected lines, including this L.O.L. Surprise! 3-in-1 party cruiser car (was £64.99, now £34.99, Smythstoys.com), as well as this Marvel Avengers titan hero 8 pack (was £99.99, now £59.99, Smythstoys.com). Bookmark our round-up of all the best deals on kids toys and games for all the latest deals as they land.

Visit Smythstoys.com now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on home appliances, tech, toys and more, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

The best Black Friday deals this year – the very best discounts we’ve found

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday clothing deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big offers on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart has great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Black Friday 2021: Which UK brands are participating this year?