Black Friday 2021: When does the UK sale start and what are the best early deals on vacuums, TVs and more

The countdown to Black Friday is on and with just four days to go until the main event we’ve already seen hundreds of early deals from keen-bean retailers such as Amazon, Currys, Very, John Lewis and Argos. There are thousands of discounts to be had across a range of categories – from tech to home appliances and beauty – and thankfully we at IndyBest are here to bring you the best offers as they drop.

While the sales event originated in the US as a way to kick-start the Christmas shopping season the day after Thanksgiving, it has since made its way across the pond and is no longer just a one-day bonanza. While Boots became the first major retailer to kick off its Black Friday event for 2021 on 1 November, plenty more have since followed suit, including Amazon, which is in the midst of 20 whole days of wallet-friendly offers in the run-up to the big day.

Some of the top offers we’ve seen so far include discounts on a range of products from tech juggernaut Apple, such as the iPhone 13 pro (was £71 per month, now £35.50 per month, Three.co.uk), Apple AirPods pro (was £239, now £199, Amazon.co.uk) and the Apple Watch series 6 (was £409, now £309, Amazon.co.uk). Elsewhere, gamers can already snap up the Nintendo Switch (was £329.98, now £298.99, Amazon.co.uk) for £30 less than usual, while fitness fans can save a huge £300 on the popular Peloton bike plus (was £2,295, now £1,995, Onepeloton.co.uk).

Despite all the action, there are still plenty of deals to come and we think bargain hunters can expect offers on a whole host of big-ticket items including laptops, TVs, smartphones and ereaders as we approach the 26 November.

To help you stay up to date with all the very latest information on the event, we’ve created this comprehensive guide as your go-to resource for Black Friday 2021. Here are the best deals available to shop right now, and the answers to all your questions about the event.

Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue bundle with ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’: Was £329.98, now £259.99, Argos.co.uk

The red and blue neon version of the Nintendo Switch is our favourite colour variant, and now this bundle with Mario Kart 8 is on sale at its lowest ever price. As usual, you get the neon colourway with its contrasting joy-cons, as well as the black Switch dock. With this early Black Friday deal, you’re essentially just paying for the console and getting Mario Kart for free. Pick it up now and you’ll be racing around Rainbow Road in no time.

Apple AirPods pro are pretty pricey but, thanks to Amazon’s early Black Friday sale, you can snap them up for a fraction of the cost. In our review of the earbuds, our tester said they “are a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in”. Retaining a similar design to the original AirPods (was £119, now £116, Amazon.co.uk), they feature Apple’s signature glossy white finish but come with three different sized silicone eartips, so you can find the perfect fit for you. As for the noise quality, our tester added that “it’s a sound topped by few rivals,” with an impressive active noise-cancelling function that shuts out ambient noise. Check out our guide to the best early Apple Black Friday deals, where you’ll find savings on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and more.

Dyson V11 absolute cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £599, now £449, Johnlewis.com

As well as fans and hair-styling tools, Dyson is renowned for its vacuums – but they don’t come cheap. Luckily for us, John Lewis & Partners has slashed the price on the V11 absolute model by £150 in its Black Friday sale. The appliance came out on top over the Dyson V7 model in our head-to-head review, with our tester saying it “is the best cordless vacuum we’ve tried and moreover, is quite unlike anything else on the market”. They added: “It lasts longer on a single run, is more automated and has more features… In short, theV11 is the crème-de-la-crème of cordless vacs.” It’s a no brainer really.

This is the cheapest Amazon’s smart doorbell has ever been, and while it’s the entry-level model, it packs in all of the most important features you would expect. It can be hardwired into your existing doorbell’s electrics, or into a socket. It alerts you to visitors as they approach your door and allows you to see and speak to them live through your smartphone or home smart display, no matter where in the world you might be. You can also subscribe to Ring Protect for more features, such as rolling recordings stored in the cloud.

The Apple Pencil mimics the responsiveness and precision of writing with an actual biro or fountain pen. You can draw, take notes or just navigate around your iPad with ease. It’s perfect for the more creative Apple user as well, letting you sketch, colour in and edit images with the stylus. Although we haven’t tested the device here at IndyBest, it’s been a go-to for digital artists and graphic designers since its launch five years ago, and you can save 21 per cent on the Pencil right now.

With a £300 deduction for Black Friday, this is a deal you really won’t want to miss. If the whopping saving isn’t reason enough to take the plunge, the Peloton bike+ featured in our review of the best exercise bikes with our writer noting that the size of the screen has been increased from the predecessor, “so you can feel more involved in whatever class you’ve decided on”. The brand has also “boosted the surround sound with a quality soundbar so you can be screamed at (sorry, motivated by) the instructors with ear munching volume and clarity”. The classes are where Peloton bikes really do stand out from the rest, they’re high in quality and intensity, and the upbeat instructors provide the perfect amount of motivation needed.

Ghd gold hair straightener: Was £149, now £119, Ghdhair.com

Voted as the best tool for straightening and curling in our best ghd straighteners round-up, the gold straighteners heat to a maximum of 185C, which the brand says is the optimum temperature for styling without frazzling locks. In our review, the tester said this tool is a “versatile option, as not only does it create a straight and glossy finish in minutes, we also found these slightly easier to create texture with”. “Whether you’re looking for loose waves or glamorous bouncy curls, the curved design of the barrel and edges of the plate made quick and easy work of it,” they added.

Apple iPhone 13 pro: Was £71 per month, now £35.50 per month, Three.co.uk

Three is offering the latest iPhone at half price for the first six months of a contract. While there is an upfront cost of £69 on the 128GB pro model, you still get unlimited texts, calls and fast 5G data. Plus, you’ll also receive a £100 gift voucher to spend at Amazon. Our iPhone 13 pro review praised the new camera, saying “the swathe of photographic improvements alone are worth upgrading for, made possible by a faster processor and better camera sensors.” We’ve also found a great offer on the iPhone 12 mini in our guide to Three’s early Black Friday deals.

Nespresso vertuo plus and aeroccino3 with 200 free capsules: Was £229, now £99, Nespresso.com

Get your caffeine fix with Nespresso’s vertuo plus limited edition bundle, which not only includes the sleek appliance but also a milk frother and 200 capsules for a fraction of the price. A similar model made it into our edit of the best pod coffee machines, with our tester saying it is “incredibly easy to use” and delivered “a superior coffee infusion”. They also praised the aeroccino for helping to make “more decadent milky coffees”.

HTC Vive cosmos VR headset: Was £699, now £499, Amazon.co.uk

Can you hear that? It’s the loud, completely virtual jingle jangle of the metaverse, and it’s the future! If you want to get ready for it, then HTC’s Vive cosmos VR headset is currently on sale at Amazon, who has kindly knocked a whole £200 off its recommended retail price. The PC-tethered headsets features inside-out tracking, a six-camera tracking faceplate and a crisp 3.4in 2880 x 1700 resolution LCD display. With an ever-growing catalogue of VR games on Steam and the Viveport, you’ll always have a virtual world to fight the boredom.

The Beats solo pro headphones are the company’s first pair of on-ear cans, and earned a spot in our round-up of the best wireless headphones. They’re not only sturdier than any Beats that have come before them, thanks to a new headband and anodised aluminium sidearms, but they also sound great, too. “They feature the company’s signature bouncy, upbeat, lively V-curve sound, with sparkly highs and deep, bassy lows,” our writer said in their review, adding that the “active noise cancellation is fairly good at blocking out the squeals of the tube”. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen them sell for.

Dyson supersonic hair dryer and stand: £299.99, Dyson.co.uk

For Black Friday, Dyson is bundling its coveted supersonic hair dryer with a complimentary stand that’s worth £65. In our review of the supersonic, our tester said it made their hair feel healthier after a month of frequent use. “Powerful and versatile, it drastically decreases the amount of time spent drying your hair and leaves it far shinier and healthier than the majority of hair dryers,” they added. Although they did note that it’s an investment buy, they would still recommend it to “anyone looking to treat their strands to a more luxurious drying experience”. So why not pick one up this Black Friday?

Amazon Echo, 4th gen: Was £89.99, now £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

One of Amazon’s bestselling home devices, this smart speaker currently has nearly 40 per cent off for Black Friday. Promising crisp vocals and balanced bass, you can use it to listen to music and the radio while also controlling your entertainment by asking it to play tunes, podcasts and audiobooks from streaming services such as Amazon Music, Spotify and Apple Music. The device earned a spot in our round-up of the best smart speakers, with our reviewer saying Alexa is “easy to set up, simple to navigate and the speakers themselves are of a high quality”.

Shark anti-hair wrap flexology true pet IZ201UKTDB cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £349.99, now £199.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

This cordless vacuum from Shark – an IndyBest favourite brand – currently has £150 off, making it an absolute steal. Designed specifically with pet-owners in mind, it has two brush-rolls that work together in one floorhead, meaning it can pick up fur easily. Plus, it can glide from carpets to hard floors without stopping and has 40 minutes of run time. In our review of a similar model, our tester praised it for having “powerful suction” that “didn’t struggle to pick up hair – cat or human – nor other, larger, particles too”.

Eve premium hybrid mattress, UK double: Was £978, now £782, Evesleep.co.uk

(Eve Sleep)

“The Eve premium hybrid is our favourite of the new generation bed-in-a-box options,” noted our writer in our review of the best mattresses. It performed so well that it took the top spot in our guide, with our tester adding that they “noticed a more luxurious feel” with this bed than with the others they tested. The durability is “outstanding”, so it should last you longer than other mattresses, and “it also gets 10 out of 10 from us on breathability, comfort and support, being just slightly firmer than medium”. It really is “a brilliant all-rounder”.

Curved TVs aren’t a design fad. They increase the field of view on very large screens and make for a more immersive experience, no matter where in the room you’re sitting. There’s currently £350 off this Samsung LED set. It has a 4K display and offers smart technology, so you’ll be able to stream all your favourites in high quality using the brand’s streamlined user interface. Looking for something a little smaller? Very is also discounting the 55in version of this curved Samsung TV (was £699, now £499, Very.co.uk).

Say goodbye to sore muscles with the Theragun elite, which currently has 25 per cent off. It features in our guide to the best massage guns, and our tester said the tool is an “ideal top-end device” as it uses an app to guide you through your recovery routine and controls the gun’s speed for you. “The unique closed grip means that you can handle it with confidence, and reach difficult spots on your back too,” they said. “It has five speeds, a long-lasting battery, excellent attachments and a quiet motor all of which add up to make it a luxury pick.”

The second-generation Pixel buds are a huge improvement over the previous design, and deliver excellent, richly detailed audio in a neat form factor that makes them comfortable to wear over long periods. Built-in Google Assistant and smart features, such as how the buds adjust the volume as you walk from a loud space to a quiet space, make these a top pick for Android users. In our Pixel buds a-series review, we heralded them as “AirPods for the Android crowd”.

Fitbit versa 2 with Amazon Alexa: Was £159, now £99, Currys.co.uk

A cult favourite among gym-goers, runners, and cyclists, Fitbit is a go-to brand for fitness trackers, and Currys is currently offering a saving of £60 on the versa 2 device. When our writer reviewed the wearable for our round-up of the best fitness trackers, they praised it as a great alternative to the Apple Watch if you don’t have an iPhone. “It works similarly to the Fitbit charge 3, including a similar range of workouts, but has a large, colour screen,” they said, adding that the “sleep tracking is more detailed, recognising REM sleep as well as light and deep.” Want to know more about Fitbit’s Black Friday offers? Check out our guide to the brand’s best deals.

GoPro hero10 black action camera: Was £479.99, now £429.99, Amazon.co.uk

GoPro creates the world’s best action cameras. Compact, light and capable of surviving falls from aeroplanes, they record super-smooth and stabilized footage in the harshest, wettest, coldest, hottest and bumpiest conditions. The hero10 is the camera of choice for extreme sports enthusiasts and adventurous tourists alike, but they also make excellent helmet cams for bikers who want to capture the road around them in perfect detail. We featured the previous version in our round-up of the best action cameras, where our writer said that the 5K footage was the “real selling point”, and that the “addition of a front-facing screen without needing to buy additional extras adds to the camera’s value”.

Apple magic keyboard for 12.9in iPad pro: Was £349, now £164.50, Johnlewis.com

Apple’s magic keyboard for the iPad pro isn’t just a keyboard – it doubles up as a protective case for the tablet. “It is cleverly decked out with a cantilever design so you can angle the screen perfectly,” our writer in said in their review of the best keyboards. “Unlike most other keyboards like this, the keys are backlit – it draws its power from the iPad which connects to it by a smart connector inside.” But the best thing? According to our reviewer, it’s the way the keys feel. They described them as “on a par with the latest Apple keyboards on iMac and MacBook pro”. John Lewis & Partners is currently selling it at half its normal price this Black Friday.

Tefal actifry genius XL 2-in-1 air fryer: Was £284.99, now £239.99, Lakeland.co.uk

If you’re looking to cook up a healthy storm in the kitchen, then an air fryer is the answer, and this one currently has £45 off. A similar model featured in our review of the best air fryers, with our writer praising its self-stirring paddles, preset functions and automatic temperature adjustment, which equate to “air-fryer heaven”. “You simply bung in your chopped up raw potatoes with a tiny amount of oil and return later to faultless, evenly cooked fries or, for that matter, chicken nuggets, stir fry or breaded mozzarella balls,” they added.

Looking to supercharge your fitness regime from home? Enter this Echelon rower which took the top spot in our guide to the best rowing machines. Its USP is that it can be folded for easy storage, and it has a “huge library of connected content”, that “will stop your investment from gathering dust”. Our writer praised it for being “a joy to row” and an “excellent choice for beginner, intermediate, and advanced rowers alike”. The deal not only includes a discount on the machine, you’ll also get 30 days membership included. A no-brainer. From running leggings to muscle guns and gym shoes, check out our guide to the best Black Friday sports deals.

Oral-B pro 3 3000 black electric crossaction ultrathin toothbrush: Was £90, now £40, Boots.com

In the market for a new electric toothbrush? You can save a whopping £55 on this one from the pros at Oral-B, which has lots of impressive features that make cleaning your gnashers a breeze. Not only does it have pressure control that visibly alerts you if you brush too hard, but it also features three different brushing modes – daily clean, whitening and sensitive – and a battery that lasts more than two weeks with just one charge. While we haven’t tested this exact one, a number of Oral-B models featured in our guide to the best electric toothbrushes, so you can be confident that you’re buying from a quality brand. For deals on eletric toothbrushes, hair tools and more, check out our guide to the best Black Friday beauty deals.

Dr Martens 1460 bex patent leather ankle boots: Was £170, now £136, Laredoute.co.uk

An instantly recognisable boot for very good reason, this pair of Dr Martens in a patent finish are emblematic of the brand’s style with their ankle-grazing fit, black upper, eight-eyelet lace-up design and yellow stitching. In our round-up of the best women’s boots, we reviewed the leather finish Bex boots, with our tester saying: “The slightly chunkier sole of the Bex model gives them a contemporary feel that still retains the durability, comfort and looks of the classic pairs.” Thanks to La Redoute, you can save 20 per cent on the patent boots right now by inputting the code “NOVEMBER” at check out. Make sure to bookmark our Dr Martens Black Friday guide for all the latest deals and discounts.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday began as a one-day sale in the US, the day after Thanksgiving, to mark the start of the festive shopping season.

Over the past decade, it’s made its way onto our shores and now many UK retailers take part, slashing prices on thousands of products from big-name brands such as Apple, Dyson, Shark and Samsung.

For our extensive list of the retailers that took part in Black Friday 2020, read our guide here. As soon as brands start talking about this year’s sales, we will be updating it with the relevant discounts.

When is Cyber Monday 2021?

Cyber Monday is the Monday following the Black Friday weekend and falls on 29 November this year.

Traditionally it has always been exclusively online, and especially so in 2020 due to the pandemic – the UK was mostly under lockdown, with non-essential shops remaining shut throughout November.

Read more: Discounts to expect on Apple’s AirPods for Black Friday 2021

Cyber Monday is your last chance to bag a bargain before Christmas, and there’s often a broad range of retailers that slash prices across smart TVs, laptops, fashion, mattresses and more.

What pre-Black Friday sales are worth shopping?

If you can’t wait until November to start sale shopping, the good news is that there are plenty of non-Black Friday related deals already up for grabs.

Here at IndyBest, we’re always on the lookout for a great offer and regularly keep tabs on discounts across a range of big-ticket products to help you save some money each month. Check out our guides to the best deals to shop this month below:

Tips for Black Friday shopping online

IndyBest has mastered the art of finding the very best bargains and will be bringing you the top offers throughout the event, so make sure to bookmark this page and IndyBest’s other Black Friday content to ensure you’re always up to date.

It’s also a good idea to set up accounts with all the big-name retailers, from Amazon, John Lewis & Partners and Currys to Very, Next and Argos, as this makes shopping on the day easier and quicker. If you’re after next-day delivery, don’t forget to sign up for Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial, too.

You can also sign up for newsletters from brands or retailers, as this will mean you receive all the latest updates as they happen, be among the first to know when the sales start and have access to any discount codes. If you don’t tend to check your e-mails regularly, consider downloading the apps of your favourite shops and following them on socials instead.

As with any sales event, we’d also suggest making a shopping list beforehand, checking the RRP of any products you’re looking for, so you know it’s a real deal, and reading the retailer’s returns policy if you’ve not shopped there before.

Buying large appliances or items of furniture? Make sure to check any warranties or guarantees and measure up your space, as well as the dimensions of the entrance and doorways.

What were the best Cyber Monday deals in 2020?

On 29 November – also known as Cyber Monday – retailers further slashed prices, giving customers a last-minute opportunity to snap up a bargain.

Included were these Apple AirPods pro earbuds with a wireless case (£174.83, Amazon.co.uk), reduced from £249 down to £198.

We were very impressed with them in our guide to the best wireless earbuds, where our reviewer rated them for their comfortable fit and easy setup.

“The microphones, which ensure the noise-cancelling is effective, also work well for hands-free phone calls. Pairing with an iPhone is incredibly simple: open the earbuds’ case near the phone and it’ll pair automatically. The charging case is wireless chargeable, so you can plonk it on a compatible charging pad,” our tester said.

This pair of Veja V-10 leather sneakers that were £115 (Netaporter.com), came down to just £77, which is the lowest price we’ve seen them at.

Our reviewer featured them in our round-up of the best women’s shoes for spring, and said, “Veja’s strong focus on transparency and sourcing Fairtrade, organic materials means it’s a key player in the sustainability game. And these distinctive kicks are the perfect transitional shoe.”

For those looking to improve their culinary repertoires, this Kenwood prospero stand mixer (£139.99, Argos.co.uk) was reduced from £199.99 to £99.99.

