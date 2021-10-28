Black Friday 2021 tech deals: Everything you need to know and what offers to expect

Black Friday is just around the bend. The highlight of the tech deals calendar falls on 26 November this year, smack bang in the middle of busy season for new tech announcements from industry giants like Google, Apple and Huawei.

There are so many Black Friday tech deals to sift through, in fact, that this year we’ve separated out our expert coverage to include more TV deals and laptop deals. That way, we’ve plenty of space here in our main tech guide to focus on everything else, from games consoles and toys, to phones, tablets, smart home gadgets and electrical appliances.

We’re expecting to see discounts on products from top brandslike Apple, Dyson and Samsung, plus deals from retailers including John Lewis & Partners, Currys, Argos, Amazon and even Aldi. With chip shortages and supply chain issues wreaking havoc with the availability of high-end electronics around the world, we’ll be paying especially close attention to those hard-to-find tech products.

So whether you’re in the market for some AirPods and an iPad, or a new Dyson and some smart lighting, the IndyBest team is here to help you find the deals you’re looking for. You might even bag yourself a PS5 or an Xbox Series X, if you’re really lucky,

Read more:

This article will be updated with the very best hand-picked deals we can find throughout Black Friday 2021 – which, in case you’re new to this, is always somewhat longer than a single day. Our experts are on hand to round up all of the best deals, letting you shop safely from your sofa.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday, for those who have somehow managed to avoid the carnage of previous years, is a massive shopping event that used to be a single day but has since grown to take up an entire weekend.

It began as an American tradition and takes place the day after Thanksgiving, which always falls on the fourth Thursday of November.

Having eclipsed all other annual shopping days back in the mid-noughties, Black Friday has since grown to take up the entire weekend, spilling over into the following week, or, Cyber Monday.

What’s the history of Black Friday?

The origin of the name is open for debate, but a strong contender is its use by Philadelphia police back in 1961, who used Black Friday to refer to the heavy traffic caused by people heading home after visiting family for Thanksgiving.

Fast-forward to the mid-2000s and retailers began using the name to describe the opening day of the holiday shopping season. Very much an offline sales event at this time, Black Friday would see shops open at midnight as thousands of deal-hungry shoppers would flood in, grab as many cut-price televisions as they could occasionally fall over to the delight of news agency photographers – and return home triumphant.

Since Amazon brought Black Friday to the UK in 2010, the shopping event has felt as traditional as turkey, mince pies and dads panic-buying presents on Christmas Eve.

When is Black Friday 2021?

This year, Black Friday begins on 26 November and will continue across the weekend. Then, after a quick costume change, Cyber Monday will take place on 29 November.

However, Amazon kicked things off early in 2020, with the first deals landing a whole month ahead of schedule. We fully expect the retail giant to do the same again this year, so brace yourself for an early departure.

What is Cyber Monday?

In days of yore, Cyber Monday was the online-only equivalent to Black Friday. Now though, with online shopping bigger than ever, Cyber Monday is just another part of the Black Friday weekend (or week, in many cases).

Some physical retailers like to hold back certain deals until Cyber Monday, making them online-only. But for the most part, the two days have merged into a four-day shopping bonanza.

Last year, Cyber Monday was the largest online shopping day in US retail history, with $10.7bn (£7.7bn) of sales in a single day.

How to find the best Black Friday technology deals

If you’ve got an itchy bargain finger, Dell often starts dropping the price of its most popular laptops in the run up to Black Friday. The new Dell Inspiron 15 3000 (was £429, now £349, Dell.com) has £80 off right now. The smart, mid-range laptop can be configured with more RAM or processing power, with discounts ranging between 15 and 20 per cent depending on which setup you choose.

But hold out a little while longe and you can find the best Black Friday tech deals right here at IndyBest. Simply bookmark this page, along with our other Black Friday guides – including these dedicated to TVs, laptops, gaming, Dyson and more – and check back closer to the big day to find all of the best deals and discounts. Our team of experts will be scanning through Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Currys, Argos and Very to bring you the very best deals as they happen.

It can be easy to get carried away on Black Friday, lured into pulling the trigger and buying stuff you don’t actually want or need. Remember, just because something has had its price reduced and the retailer wants you to buy it, you don’t have to. We should also remind readers that less trustworthy retailers are known to increase the price of a product before Black Friday, only to claim it has been heavily reduced for the big day itself. Check the RRP of whatever you are interested in buying, then check the price elsewhere before reaching for your wallet.

More obvious advice, but make sure you are logged into the websites you plan to buy from, as remembering your password or creating a new account can waste valuable time when often Black Friday deals are time or quantity-limited. Systems like Apple Pay can also help speed things up.

If you plan to make a very large purchase on Black Friday, it could be worth checking with your bank or credit card provider to find out what your spending limit is per purchase. Otherwise, a large and unexpected purchase might be temporarily blocked by the card provider until you can prove you intended to make the purchase. Again, it’s all about making sure the transaction is processed quickly and smoothly.

What were the best Black Friday technology deals last year?

Technology deals offered on Black Friday last year included a huge range of product categories, from smart home devices like lights and thermostats, to laptops, tablets, earphones, smartwatches, fitness trackers, speakers, cameras, smartphones, streaming devices, security systems and broadband services.

Televisions are also a huge part of Black Friday – so huge that we’ve written a separate article dedicated to TV deals for Black Friday 2021.

Highlights for tech deals on Black Friday 2020 included a big discount on the Philips Hue white and colour ambiance starter kit (£119.99, Currys.co.uk), which had its price slashed from £149.99 to £89.99.

Other smart home deals saw the price of the Sonos move smart speaker with Alexa (now £399, Sonos.com) reduce by £100. While the Amazon Echo show 8 (£99.99, Amazon.co.uk) fell from £119.99 to just £59.99. And there was a £60 saving to be had on the Hive active heating thermostat (now £224.10, Hivehome.com), which fell to £121.99.

Elsewhere, we were treated to an £80 saving on a GoPro hero 8 (£259.98, Gopro.com) bundle, taking the price down to £299.99.

The Echo Dot (3rd Gen) (£39.99, Amazon.co.uk) was cut from £39.99 to £18.99, and a massive saving from Sky that saw the TV company’s “big bundle” cut from £106 to £66.50 per month.

Last year also featured Black Friday savings on iPhones, the Amazon Fire TV stick, and Samsung Galaxy smartwatches, among many others.

Where can I find the best Black Friday 2021 deals?

Here, of course. We recommend you bookmark this page and be sure to come back regularly in the run up to Black Friday. That way, the IndyBest team can be on hand to bring you the very best technology deals and discounts for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Voucher codes

For further savings on tech, check out these links:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday fashion deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best alcohol Black Friday deals – whether you’re a fan of gin, vodka, tequila, beer or wine, you’ll be able to bag a bargain

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart will have great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Black Friday 2021 tech deals: Everything you need to know and what offers to expect