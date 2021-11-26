Black Friday 2021: Save a huge 64% on this Nespresso coffee machine in Amazon’s sale

From bean to cup, filter, pod, and more, there’s a huge variety of coffee machines out there to suit even the fussiest of coffee connoisseurs. But, ranging in price anywhere from £35 to more than £2,000, countertop coffee machines can be pretty pricey for that at-home brew.

But, finally Black Friday has arrived, bringing great discounts across fashion, beauty, toys, home appliances and more, and here at IndyBest we aim to be the first to tell you about them all.

And this Nespresso coffee machine bargain is one of the best we’ve seen yet across the mammoth sales event.

Despite John Lewis & Partners, Amazon, Very, Currys and more all slashing the prices of the macchiato-making machines, Amazon takes the cake with this one.

So if waking up to a freshly made brew is on your wish list, there may not be a better time than now to invest. Read on for everything you need to know about this huge discount.

Read more:

Nespresso vertuo plus XN903840 coffee machine by Krups: Was £189, now £69, Amazon.co.uk

(Nespresso)

Nespresso make great coffee machines, and this popular vertruo plus model is no exception. Its sleek design would take pride of place in your kitchen, and at this price, your cup of Joe will taste even sweeter.

A similar model landed a spot in our review of the best pod coffee machines, where our tester said it was “incredibly easy to use” and that “a lovely smooth crema wasn’t just confined to the single and double espresso but was even waiting for us atop the huge (414ml) alto drink that the machine produced”.

From just one machine you will have the choice of five different cup sizes – ranging from espresso to alto – as well as three different capsule sizes, from small to large.

Promising to make everything from cortados to cappuccinos, you may never need to spend your hard-earned pennies on a takeaway coffee again.

With a huge 64 per cent saving, be sure not to wait around on this one, as other coffee lovers will be racing to the checkout.

Buy now

