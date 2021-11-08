Black Friday 2021 makeup and perfume deals: The best early offers from YSL, BaByliss, Philips and more

In just a few weeks, Black Friday will be back for another year, as retailers seek to slash their prices across tech, home appliances, TVs, laptops, fashion and beauty products.

What began as a one-day mega sale has since expanded into a weekend-long affair, running through to the following Monday, which is otherwise known as Cyber Monday. However, with every year that passes more retailers join the shopping bonanza and it begins earlier and earlier.

Case in point: Boots has become one of the first major retailers to kick off its Black Friday event, which runs online from 1 November and in-store from 3 November, and will last for four weeks, with 14,000 products on offer.

Superdrug’s Black Friday deals, meanwhile, kicked off on 3 November for its health and beautycard members, with everyone else having to wait until 17 November. There’s up to 55 per cent off across electricals, beauty, fragrance and more. If you’re not a member yet, make sure you don’t miss out by signing up here.

Online retailers Amazon, Studio, AO and Very have also followed suit, launching their early deals with savings on everything from hair straighteners to grooming tools and skincare.

Read more:

With so many deals already up for grabs, it can be hard to narrow things down, so we’ve rounded up the top offers to shop right now, chosen by our IndyBest experts, along with plenty of info on how to get the best out of the event. Keep reading for everything you need to know.

The best early beauty and perfume Black Friday 2021 deals

Philips lumea prestige IPL hair removal device: Was £449.99, now £319, Amazon.co.uk

Said to be less painful than other methods, IPL machines are a great option for at-home hair removal and are cheaper than opting for salon laser treatment. If you’re tempted to give it a go, there’s currently nearly 30 per cent off the Philips limea prestige machine during Amazon’s early Black Friday sale – it claims to reduce hair by up to 92 per cent after just three treatments. We reviewed the similar Philips lumea BRI/923 model (£300, Philips.co.uk) in our round-up of the best IPL machines , with our reviewer saying she “didn’t feel the slightest pinch and hair was noticeably thinner”.

Buy now

Oral-B iO9 electric toothbrush: Was £499, now £249.99, Amazon.co.uk

With 50 per cent off, this is one of the best electric toothbrush deals we’ve seen. Courtesy of Oral-B, the iO9 uses what the manufacturer calls “AI brushing recognition technology”, which means that you can use it in conjunction with an app that’s designed to help improve your brushing technique. In our review of the toothbrush, our tester said it delivers a “robust yet gentle clean”, adding that they appreciated the different settings and sensors that enable people with sensitive teeth and gum disease to “maintain good oral health”.

Buy now

Origins skincare superstars! limited edition must-have gift set: £35, Boots.com

Skincare aficionados will want to snap up this impressive offer from Origins. You get to take home seven of the brand’s most popular products – four of which are full size – for a fraction of the usual price. Worth £91.93, this Black Friday deal will cost you just £35 and you even get a £5 voucher to use on your next Origins purchase. Inside you’ll find Origins’s bestselling mega-mushroom relief and resilience soothing treatment lotion, a ginzing into the glow brightening serum and a checks and balances frothy face wash.

Buy now

Philips oneblade hybrid stubble trimmer and shaver: Was £49.99, now £27.99, Amazon.co.uk

The Philips oneblade is a multitasking tool that can be used anywhere on your face or body. Designed with a Li-Ion battery that delivers 60 minutes of constant performance from a single four-hour charge, it comes with four combs for different lengths and a click-on skin guard for extra protection on sensitive areas. This model came out on top in our round-up of the best beard trimmers, with our reviewer saying “there’s more to this trimmer than meets the eye”

Buy now

Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumiser: Was £79.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

Taking the top spot in our round-up of the best hot air brushes, there’s a reason Revlon’s one-step went viral on TikTok last year. A two-in-one tool that gives the power of a dryer and the volume of a styler, our tester said the brush is simple to use on all hair lengths. “We loved the way it dried and styled our hair with such ease – its bristles glided through and left us with a salon-worthy blow-dry at an affordable price,” they said.

Buy now

Maybelline instant anti-age eraser concealer: Was £8.99, now £4.94, Amazon.co.uk

(Maybelline)

Whether it’s already a staple in your make-up bag or you’re yet to give it a go, now is a great time to pick up Maybelline’s easer eye concealer, as it has 45 per cent off. A number-one-selling concealer in 21 countries, including the UK, this high street beauty hero featured in our round-up of the best concealers, with our tester saying it was their “favourite purse-friendly option”. “The cushion-tip applicator, combined with the light, easy-to-blend texture, doesn’t sit in fine lines and blurs dark shadows well. Expect it to conceal redness and blemishes too,” they added.

Buy now

Gucci bamboo for her eau de parfum, 30ml: Was £52, now £30, Boots.com

Black Friday is a great time to invest in a new fragrance, and this one from luxury brand Gucci has a £22 saving. Housed in a beautiful Art Deco-inspired glass bottle, the perfume is described as a “woody/floral” fragrance and mixes fresh notes of orange blossom with warm sandalwood, vanilla and amber.

Remington keratin protect intelligent ceramic hair straighteners: Was £99.99, now £35.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Remington)

From sleek locks to relaxed waves, hair straighteners are a great multipurpose hair tool and right now you can save 64 per cent on this pair. Featuring a built-in heat protection sensor, Remington claims it helps prevent excessive heat exposure by continuously measuring your hair’s moisture level and setting the temperature to the optimum level. The straighteners also have ceramic-coated plates infused with keratin and almond oil, which the brand states helps to give your hair a smooth, healthy-looking finish.

Buy now

No7 core collection brush set: Was £29.95, now £14.97, Boots.com

If your brush collection could do with a refresh, look no further than this set – reduced by 50 per cent – from Boots’s in-house beauty brand No7. Whether you’re starting from scratch or looking to replace well-used favourites, the set contains four core brushes that every kit needs, including one for foundation, concealer, eye colour and blush.

Buy now

Panasonic EH-NA65 nanoe hair dryer: Was £109.99, now £43.49, Amazon.co.uk

(Panasonic)

Need a new hair dryer? Look no further than this one from Panasonic, which currently has a whopping 60 per cent off. The gadget is designed with nanoe technology, which the brand claims helps give your hair a healthy shine and reduces damage. It comes with a diffuser, which is great for curly, thick, or frizzy hair, as well as three speed and four heat settings. A different model of this hair tool featured in our round-up of the best hair dryers, with our tester saying it felt “like a salon treatment every time”.

Buy now

Waterpik ultra professional water flosser: Was £69.71, now £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Waterpik)

With 21 per cent off, now is the perfect time to upgrade your dental routine with a water flosser from market-leading brand Waterpik. This particular model comes with seven different tips and features easy pressure control, a convenient LED display and a one-minute timer that takes the guesswork out of flossing. While we haven’t reviewed this particular model, a very similar one from the same brand came out on top in our guide to the best water flossers.

Buy now

Braun 10-in-1 beard trimmer: Was £81.99, now £35.99, Amazon.co.uk

Take charge of your grooming routine with this 10-in-1 tool that can be used on your beard, body, ears, nose and more. Featuring Braun’s “autosensing” technology, the brand claims that the trimmer reads your beard 13 times per second and adjusts the power of the trimmer motor to its thickness, ensuring top results every time. It can be used cordlessly, with up to 100 minutes of trimming on a single charge, and is washable and waterproof, too. We haven’t tested this particular model, but a different Braun trimmer did feature in our guide to the best ones, so you can be sure you’re getting a good-quality gadget. And with 56 per cent off, it’s too good a deal to miss.

Buy now

Remington curl and straight hair straighteners: Was £109, now £59, Ao.com

(IndyBest)

Why get hair straighteners AND curlers, when you can just get one styling tool to tame that mane? This product from Remington claims to do it all. The smooth ceramic plates are uniquely designed so you can curl just as well as you can straighten. For added peace of mind, they automatically turn off after an hour, so you don’t have to worry about burn marks on your dressing table. Now with £50 off, you can nab a pair in time for any Christmas parties.

Buy now

Magnitone first step compact cleansing brush: Was £39.99, now £26.66, Studio.co.uk

(Magnitone)

With 33 per cent off, this compact, USB-rechargeable Magnitone cleansing brush looks to be a worthy addition to any skincare aficionado’s regime. Designed with an antibacterial brush head that uses sonic technology to oscillate and vibrate at the same time, the tool deep-cleanses and gently exfoliates the skin’s surface to help eliminate excess oils and impurities.

Buy now

BaByliss 2777U big hair rotating styler: Was £40, now £25.99, Amazon.co.uk

(BaByliss)

Want to achieve a salon-worthy bouncy blow-dry from the comfort of your own home? Then this might just be the tool for you. Designed with a 42mm ceramic barrel, it has two heat settings and two rotation speeds as well as ionic technology, which the brand claims helps to enhance the condition of your hair. A different version of this model featured in our round-up of the best hot air brushes, with our tester saying that they “loved the lift and volume it gave our hair”.

YSL mascara volume effect faux cils the curler: Was £28, now £18, Boots.com

If you struggle with stubbornly straight lashes, give this YSL mascara, which is designed to curl and thicken, a whirl. With £10 off, it is available in two colours – black and brown – and the formula is also enriched with walnut leaf extract, coconut oil and jojoba oil.

Buy now

Mylee complete professional gel nail polish LED lamp kit: Was £89.99, now £67.49, Amazon.co.uk

Craving the nail salon experience at home? This Mylee kit has everything you could possibly need, including an LED lamp, base coat, top coat, polishes, wipes and gel remover – all expertly formulated to meet the needs of both professionals and at-home beauty enthusiasts. You can save 25 per cent on the set right now and it’s safe to say we’re big fans of Mylee with its full works kit (£129, Amazon.co.uk) earning the top spot in our round-up of the best gel nail kits.

Buy now

Vita Liberata body blur HD skin finish: Was £29.95, now £19, Amazon.co.uk

(Vita Liberata )

Helping to mask and soften blemishes while giving you a natural-looking tint, Vita Liberata body blur is a useful addition to your beauty arsenal. Apply with a tanning mitt for an instantly bronzed look and easily wash off in the shower at the end of your evening. The formula is comprised of aloe vera, natural shea butter and organic glycerin – all aiming to help protect, hydrate and replenish skin. With nearly 40 per cent off, you can’t go wrong.

Buy now

BaByliss smooth radiance 230 straightener: Was £49.99, now £24.99, Superdrug.com

(BaByliss)

Save 50 per cent on this pair of straighteners that can be used to achieve sleek, wavy or curly locks. Designed with a metallic pink hue, the straighteners feature titanium-ceramic plates and heat up fast for quick styling results. The tool has three different temperature settings up to 230C, making it a great choice for all hair types, as well as a built-in automatic shut off safety feature.

Buy now

Oral-B pro 1 cross-action black toothbrush: Was £59.99, now £23.99, Superdrug.com

Upgrade your dental hygiene with this Oral-B electric toothbrush that has an impressive 60 per cent off in Superdrug’s Black Friday sale. It comes with a host of handy features including a two-minute timer that notifies you every 30 seconds to change the area you are brushing and a round brush head that oscillates, rotates and pulsates at the same time to remove plaque.

Buy now

Nyx professional makeup gimme super stars! 24 day holiday countdown advent calendar: Was £59, now £41.30, Very.co.uk

(IndyBest)

As we are fast approaching the most glamorous time of the year, this Nyx beauty advent calendar is the perfect fit. With 24 days’ worth of make-up products, you will make the beauty lover in your life a very happy giftee.

Buy now

Panasonic dual blade wet and dry rechargeable shaver: Was £39.99, now £21.99, Studio.co.uk

(Panasonic)

This wet and dry rechargeable electric shaver delivers cordless convenience and a versatile waterproof design. A solid addition to any man’s grooming kit, it features a two blade system to help capture every hair for a precision shave whatever your beard style and a fully flexible pivoting head that follows the contours of your face.

Buy now

Braun facespa pro gift set: Was £149.99, now £71.99, Superdrug.com

Bring the spa to you with this 3-in-1 facial epilation, cleansing and skin-toning device from the experts at Braun that currently has a whopping 52 per cent off. The gadget allows you to gently remove facial hair using the epilator attachment and also comes with a sensitive facial cleansing brush to help you remove impurities from your skin. In addition to a micro vibration head that works with your serum or cream for skin-toning effects, this gift set also comes with four extras, including a bronze cap, exfoliating sponge, light-up mirror and beauty pouch.

Buy now

(Jimmy Choo )

Whether you’re looking for a new perfume or a gift for a fragrance-obsessed friend, this is an offer too good to miss. Housed in a faceted glass bottle, Jimmy Choo’s flash features warm notes of pink pepper with refreshingly sweet scents like tangerine, strawberry and white flowers.

Buy now

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is a term given to the sale period that starts the day after US Thanksgiving and runs through to the following Monday.

Retailers and brands greatly reduce prices across thousands of items, from fridge freezers to vacuum cleaners, lipsticks and IPL machines.

What’s the history of Black Friday?

It’s difficult to pinpoint its exact origins, but it’s believed that the term was first used in the 1960s by police officers in Philadelphia to refer to the chaotic traffic seen the day after Thanksgiving.

It has also been credited to the festive shopping period when American retailers made most of their profit, therefore taking them from the red and “into the black” on their financial records.

Over the past 15 years, the term Black Friday has also become common in viral videos showing crowds of shoppers, rushing into stores to find deals.

While the event originated in the US, UK retailers were keen not to miss out on the action. In 2010, Amazon launched the first Black Friday promotion in the UK and since then it has become a major fixture for brands and retailers.

When is Black Friday 2021?

This year, Black Friday will take place on 26 November, finishing on Cyber Monday, on 29 November.

However, every year, more retailers take part and discounts kick off earlier than ever. In 2020, Amazon began its early bird sale in October, a full four weeks ahead of the official Black Friday weekend, which was two weeks longer than its 2019 sale.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday takes place on 29 November and was traditionally a one-day online exclusive sale that gave shoppers a final chance to bag a bargain before Christmas.

It’s also a great opportunity to find deals that you may have missed in the Black Friday sales.

How to get the best Black Friday 2021 beauty and perfume deals

Our dedicated team at IndyBest will be on hand to bring you the best deals from retailers including Amazon, Argos, John Lewis, Currys PC World and Very as well the biggest savings on products like tech, home appliances and beauty.

If you plan to purchase bigger items, such as electric razors, IPL machines, heated hair styling tools or LED face masks, it’s a good idea to check the guarantees before, as well as checking out the return policies of the retailer, as they will vary from place to place.

It’s also worth creating an account with retailers such as Asos, John Lewis and Amazon, as this will allow you to save your delivery details for a speedier checkout, meaning you’re less likely to miss out on a great deal.

Lastly, many brands grant access to their early bird sales and exclusive discount codes when you’re signed up to their newsletters, so if you have a favorite beauty retailer, such as Cultbeauty.co.uk, Lookfantastic.com or Feelunique.com, make sure you’re registered with them so you can be one of the first in the know.

Tips for shopping Black Friday 2021 beauty and perfume deals

It’s easy to get swept up in the thousands of deals that are on offer during Black Friday weekend and impulse buy items you may not need, want and will later need to return. So, to avoid this, we recommend making a list and not straying from it.

Many retailers even allow you to make shopping lists of saved and favourited items, so you can plan what you’re going to buy and check out in a matter of seconds when the sales start.

Amazon is home to many beauty brands and is an underrated gem when it comes to sourcing cult favourite products such as Olaplex hair treatments, Maybelline mascaras and ghd tools. You can read our tried and tested favourites from the online giant in our guide to the beauty brands you didn’t know you could shop at Amazon.

If you’re planning to shop with Amazon over the course of Black Friday, you can subscribe to an Amazon Prime membership, which will guarantee you speedy delivery of all your sale beauty buys. Membership costs £7.99 a month or £79 annually, and grants you unlimited next-day delivery as well as the use of Amazon’s streaming services, including Amazon Music and Amazon Video. Not only that, you’ll get 30-minute early access to lightning deals, throughout the year and during Black Friday.

Another top tip is to check the RRP of items you want to buy, so when the discounts begin, you’ll know if it’s a true bargain or not.

As IndyBest will be on hand to bring you the best deals and biggest savings, make sure you bookmark this page to stay up to date on all the key Black Friday information.

What were the best Black Friday beauty and perfume deals last year?

Among the thousands of deals in 2020’s Black Friday sale, there was an ample selection of beauty and fragrance products to snap up.

Some of the biggest savings we spotted included the Pixi glow tonic 250ml (£18, Lookfantastic.com), which was originally £18 but came down to a thrifty £11.88 at Lookfantastic.

Landing a spot in our review of the best exfoliating toners, our tester said: “This is a cult product that actually lives up to the hype. Its simple combination of five per cent glycolic acid and soothing aloe vera effectively dissolves grime without drying out skin, leaving it brighter, nourished and, yes, glowing.”

The millennial beauty brand, Glossier, reduced everything by 25 per cent, so if your beauty routine needs an update, keep your eyes peeled for a similar discount this year.

The cult label’s priming moisturiser balance (£23, Glossier.com), which featured in our guide to the best moisturisers for oily skin, was £23 but came down to £17.25 in the flash sale.

(Glossier)

After testing the product, our reviewer said: “Hydrating while controlling shine, the formula is rich in marine extract to balance oil production and niacinamide to aid with the appearance of pores and uneven skin tone. It’s a great all-rounder for moisturising skin, leaving it soft and supple, but not shiny.”

What were the best Cyber Monday beauty and perfume deals last year?

If you miss out on your favourite product or tool being discounted on Black Friday, worry not, as Cyber Monday is another opportunity to bag a bargain.

Last year, the Marc Jacobs dot eau de parfum (£62, Very.co.uk) saw huge savings at Very, where it was reduced from £59 to £29.99.

(Marc Jacobs)

With notes of red berries and sweet honeysuckle, a floral heart of jasmine, coconut water and orange blossom, it smells just as good as it looks, and would make the perfect Christmas gift for someone special.

Simialrly, at ghd, the helios professional hair dryer (£159, Ghd.com) was reduced from £159 to £143.

It came out on top when we put it head to head against the Dyson supersonic dryer, where our reviewer said the ghd tool was “reliable, powerful and easy to use,” taking “just a few minutes to dry mid-length styles.”

Where can I find the best Black Friday 2021 deals?

To stay on top of the best deals and discounts in the run-up and throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday, make sure you bookmark our dedicated Black Friday page to always be in the know about what retailers and brands are included and what savings are on offer.

For all the information on the best deals across all the participating retailers, read our extensive guide to the Black Friday 2021 sale.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

