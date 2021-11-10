Black Friday 2021 deals – live: Today’s best UK offers from Amazon, Tesco Mobile, Victoria’s Secret and more

While there are still three weeks to go until Black Friday – aka the biggest and best shopping event of the year – brands and retailers have upped the ante by launching their deals nice and early. And we’re not complaining.
For the uninitiated, the shopping bonanza offers you the chance to bag a bargain on everything from tech, gaming and laptops to home appliances, beauty and fashion from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, get your Christmas shopping lists ticked off.
In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales event, our team of expert deal-hunters are on hand to find the best early offers. We’ve already seen some standout deals this morning on the latest Apple iPhone 13, Emma mattress and even on the Nintendo Switch, but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!
Need a new phone? Enter Tesco Mobile’s Black Friday sale
Tesco Mobile has launched its early Black Friday sale, making it an ideal time for those who are looking to upgrade their mobile. To benefit from the offer, you will need to have a Clubcard – so we’d recommend signing up.
With its “advanced camera system” and the fact it runs on “Apple’s snappy A14 Bionic chip”, this is a serious high-tech mobile phone, noted our writer when they compared the iPhone 12 pro with the iPhone 12. The battery life is strong, lasting the whole day before needing to be recharged, and we’re “big fans of the sleek stainless steel finish”.
Thanks so Tesco Mobile, you can now save with Clubcard and its Black Friday sale. You’ll also get three months of Apple TV+ for free.
Welcome back to The Independent’s Black Friday deals blog where we’ll be bringing you the best of the best of the early sales from retailers including Amazon, Currys, AO, Very and plenty more.
Don’t miss out on nearly 50% off Emma mattresses in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale
But, that’s not all. There’s also impressive sayings on mattresses including 45 per cent off one of our favourite Emma mattresses. You don’t want to miss out.
Emma hybrid double mattress, super king: Was £1,029, now £555.70, Amazon.co.uk
This hybrid mattress featured in our round-up of the best mattresses where our tester still praised it for being durable, breathable and “great at pressure relief” and there’s currently 45 per cent off this super king size. It is delivered tightly rolled in a box and has four layers that each serve different purposes including support, distributing pressure and encouraging airflow.
There are discounts on other sizes of the mattress too, meaning you can save on a single (was £589, now £318.10, Amazon.co.uk), double (£485.40, now £436.90, Amazon.co.uk) or king (was £551.40, now £496.30, Amazon.co.uk) too.
Save on Calvin Klein and Dr Martens in the lead up to Black Friday
While Black Friday often seems to be dominated by impressive savings on big-ticket tech products – from Apple AirPods to TVs – the event also sees stellar discounts across fashion and jewellery.
With Amazon, Very and La Redoute launching their sale three weeks before the main event, there are a bunch of offers to get excited about. Here’s what we’re shopping among the early Black Friday fashion deals.
Dr Martens 1460 bex patent leather ankle boots: Was £170, now £127.50, Laredoute.co.uk
An instantly recognisable boot for very good reason. This pair of Dr Martens in a patent finish are emblematic of the brand’s style with their ankle-grazing fit, black upper, eight-eyelet lace-up design and yellow stitching. In our round-up of the best women’s boots, we reviewed the leather finish Bex boots, with our tester saying: “The slightly chunkier sole of the Bex model gives them a contemporary feel that still retains the durability, comfort and looks of the classic pairs.” Thanks to La Redoute, you can save 25 per cent on the patent boots right now by inputting the code “NOVEMBER” at check out.
Calvin Klein 3 pack trunks: Was £41, now £25.80, Amazon.co.uk
There’s a reason why the Calvin Klein brand is so enduring with its underwear designed in classic styles for everyday use and comfort. Its men’s trunks are one of its most popular fits and you can save nearly 40 per cent on a pack of three in size XL, while discounts on other sizes vary a little more.
Snap up this bundle from Virgin Media on the Apple iPhone 12 and AirPods
Looking to upgrade your phone? You’re in luck as Virgin Media is offering up the Apple iPhone 12 for just £43 a month with no upfront cost. You’ll get unlimited minutes, texts and data, as well as a pair of 2nd generation AirPods. Or, opt for 100GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts for £38 a month. “The iPhone 12 has a flat-edge design – same as the iPhone 12 pro, as well as the same 6.1in OLED screen, the same smaller notch for the sensors and the same Ceramic Shield glass protecting the display,” explained our technology critic in their review of Apple’s iPhone 12.
“Performance and specs-wise, the iPhone 12 is practically the same as the pro in every way bar one. It runs on that stellar A14 Bionic chip and has the same 16-core neural engine,” they added.
Kit yourself out with these early Black Friday sports and fitness deals
While Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your smartphone, TV or laptop, beyond tech the event also sees stellar discounts across sportswear and fitness equipment. Last year, participating retailers included Nike, JD Sports, Adidas, Sports Direct, Gymshark, Footlocker and more.
Consider us your personal shoppers – here are the best early deals to shop.
Jabra elite 75t earbuds: Was £169.99, now £127, Amazon.co.uk
A firm favourite among gym-goers, runners and general sweat heads, Jabra’s elite 75t teardrop shape earbuds are sweat, dust and waterproof with a streamlined design that doesn’t feel bulky in the ear. We reviewed the very similar active pair (£169.99, Amazon.co.uk) with our tester saying that “if you’re serious about your fitness goals you should seriously think about purchasing a pair.”
Whether they’re for running errands, wearing to the gym or kicking back on the sofa, every wardrobe needs a pair of classic black leggings, and this pair from Nike is now discounted by 20 per cent when you use the code “NOVEMBER”.
Get your caffeine fix with these early Black Friday deals on coffee machines
But most of these appliances don’t come cheap, and as such, Black Friday is the perfect time to invest, as the sale sees myriad retailers slash its prices on machines from Nespresso, Bosch, Smeg and more.
Though there are still three weeks until Black Friday, we’ve spotted a host of early deals. Here are some of the best.
Nespresso by Magimix vertuo plus M600 coffee machine: Was £179, now £69, Currys.co.uk
With so many options for pod coffee machines on the market, and some costing upwards of £400, it can be hard to know which one to choose. But we here at IndyBest are big fans of Nespresso, especially this vertuo plus model, which currently has more than 60 per cent off. In our review of the appliance, our tester said it “fires on all cylinders”, adding that the coffee it made was “perfect every time”.
Beko espresso coffee machine: Was £109.99, now £59.99, Studio.co.uk
If you’re wanting to flex your barista skills at home, a discounted coffee machine is a must for your Black Friday wish list. This one has a streamlined design, features the option to make espresso and has a steam nozzle for frothing milk – giving it that extra versatility. With a 45 per cent saving, this is a mammoth early Black Friday deal.
The best Black Friday 2021 laptop deals
With just three weeks to go until the main event, Very, AO and Currys, and now Amazon have kicked off their early sales and if you’re looking to upgrade your laptop, November is the time.
While we’re more likely to see premium laptops from 2020 falling in price over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, you can save big on a whole host of older models right now. We can spot a good offer a mile away, so bookmark our regularly updated Black Friday laptop guide for the best deals to shop right now.
Asus zenbook 15 UX534FAC (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6in): Was £1,099, now £899, Currys.co.uk
This 15.6in laptop features a clever trackpad display that functions like a smartphone touchscreen, meaning you can run apps and helpful tools at your fingertips.
LG gram 17Z90P 17in laptop: Was £1,399, now £999.99, Amazon.co.uk
The 17in version of a laptop we feature in our round-up of the best lightweight laptops, the LG gram weighs just 1.3kg. Writing about the smaller model, our reviewer said that it’s geared towards both productivity and entertainment, “particularly because the bezels are extremely thin”.
The best early Black Friday deals on Shark vacuum cleaners
If you’re in the market for a new vacuum cleaner, you can’t get much better than one of our faves, Shark.
From tackling pet hair to making light work of daily dust, the American brand has a reputation for making excellent appliances that are powerful, ergonomic and easy to use.
And the good news is that you don’t have to wait until Black Friday to bag a bargain on a Shark vacuum cleaner as we’ve found the best early offers to shop now.
Shark NV620UKT upright vacuum cleaner: Was £299, now £199, Ao.com
With an RRP of £299, there’s £100 to be saved on this vacuum cleaner from Mrs Hinch-approved brand Shark. The upright model features the brands signature lift-away technology, which means it also doubles up as a portable vacuum – simply separate the larger unit from the wand and you can tackle flights of stairs, ceilings and other hard-to-reach spots such as under low-lying furniture with ease.
Shark anti hair wrap upright vacuum cleaner with powered lift-away NZ850UK: Was £349, now £219, Very.co.uk
At nearly 40 per cent off, this Shark vacuum cleaner is an absolute steal. While we haven’t tested this exact model, a similar version, the Shark anti hair wrap upright vacuum cleaner XL PZ1000UKT, was our IndyBest best buy earlier this year in the best corded vacuum cleaners round-up.
