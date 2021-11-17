Black Friday 2021 deals – live: Early UK offers have arrived at Amazon, Boots, Joules and more

Stay tuned for all the latest savings from Shark, Asos, Dyson and more (The Independent)

With just eight days to go until Black Friday – aka the biggest and best shopping event of the year – brands and retailers have done us good by launching their deals in advance.

The shopping bonanza offers you the chance to bag a bargain on everything from TVs, games consoles and laptops to home appliances, beauty products and mattresses from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, get your Christmas shopping lists squared away.

In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales bonanza, our team of expert deal-hunters are on hand to find the best early offers. We’ve already seen some standout deals on everything from Amazon’s Echo dot to a whopping offer on the highly coveted KitchenAid but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!

Read more:

Show latest update 1637137546 Good morning deal-hunters (The Independent) Happy humpday! Welcome back to today’s rolling coverage of the best early Black Friday deals – i.e. your ultimate guide to all the latest news and discounts as they drop. Yesterday we saw everyone’s favourite jewellery brand, Monica Vinader, kick off its early sale, with a whopping 25 per cent off everything, and Amazon slashed the price of a KitchenAid. Today we’re expecting more of the same. So sit back, relax and get ready to get shopping lists ticked off. Eva Waite-Taylor 17 November 2021 08:25 1637083839 Goodbye dear shoppers That’s it from us, we hope you’ve enjoyed our continued coverage of the best deals of the day. We will be back tomorrow with more offers from your favourite brands. For those of you who are just too excited (we understand), have a look at our guides to get ahead of the best Black Friday deals you should know about: Dominique Boulan 16 November 2021 17:30 1637082939 Arm candy to treat yourself to this Black Friday There’s something about jewellery that always makes it feel like a gift, even if we buy it to – as Matthew McConaughey so delicately puts it in the famous 00’s rom-com How To Lose A Guy In10 Days – “frost ourselves”. If you want to do just that, here are the top jewellery deals we have on our radar right now. Michael Kors Jaycie ladies watch: Was £189, now £95, Very.co.uk Fans of designer labels will know just what a bargain this is. The famous Michael Kors branding can be spotted from miles away on both the buckle-fastening leather strap and gold-coloured three-handed face, and at almost £100 off, you’re getting a rare deal on a big name in fashion. (Monica Vinader) All you have to do to access this deal is sign up for the Monica Vinader mailing list, which gives you early access to 25 per cent off Black Friday offers. This elegant bangle is available in sterling silver, 18ct gold vermeil or 18ct rose-plated gold vermeil. We like it even better for its use of recycled gold and silver. Dominique Boulan 16 November 2021 17:15 1637082088 Subscribe to the IndyBest newsletter for your essential free shopping guide To access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products, chosen by our IndyBest experts of course, sign up for our newsletter! Every Friday morning you’ll receive the handy digest featuring items from our tried and tested reviews, as well as the best deals of the week. Let us help you find the best buy to spend your hard-earned cash on. Click below for more info: Dominique Boulan 16 November 2021 17:01 1637079152 Sky offering 50% off 60GB data plan for Apple and Samsung phones Only ten more days to go until Black Friday, but Sky has upped its game with an early sale this year – allowing you to save on broadband and mobile phones. Discounts include 50 per cent off phone plans for the latest models from Apple and Samsung. The coveted iPhone 13 pro is among the deals, meaning a bargain price for the all-new smartphone. In our review of the 13 pro, our tester said: “The swathe of photographic improvements alone are worth upgrading for, made possible by a faster processor and better camera sensors.” But Android fans are not left behind, with an equally impressive deal on the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G. Our reviewer noted: “In some ways this phone seems like a gentle upgrade over last year’s S20 but the big drop in price, snazzy design and strong cameras make the S21 highly appealing.” Dominique Boulan 16 November 2021 16:12 1637077601 Mattresses, bedding and more: Woolroom launches Black Friday deals A mattress is a big purchase that requires some consideration – which is why a lot of us put it off. But a good mattress will give you around seven to eight years of peaceful sleep and, as a good night’s sleep is in everyone’s favour, is an investment worth making. This newly launched Black Friday deal from Woolroom is simply too good to miss. Woolroom Lincoln 5750 mattress: Was £1,159, now £753.35, Woolroom.com (Woolroom) Featured in our best mattresses review, this is our favourite one yet from Woolroom. Our tester said its material “makes for such a supportive, instantly relaxing feel that you’ll drift off to the land of nod before you know it. We also appreciate this mattress being completely natural – thanks to its hand-selected British wool together with the outer fabric containing soft merino wool blended with natural viscose – and does not contain any chemicals. Follow our guide to Black Friday mattress deals for the latest discounts Dominique Boulan 16 November 2021 15:46 1637074889 FitBeast foam roller set discounted by 36% on Amazon There’s one lesson most of us learn the hard way as we get older: aftercare is very important when it comes to sports, probably equally as important as a decent warm-up. Some good stretches and pressure can not only help to prevent injuries, but also improve recovery time. Luckily, Amazon has us covered in this department and lined up some offers that will have us back on our feet in no time. FitBeast foam roller 2 in 1 4 piece set: Was £29.99, now £19.11, Amazon.co.uk This roller set includes two free massage balls for targeting smaller areas as well as two foam rollers. It’s great for relieving tension after intensive training sessions as well as increasing blood circulation. At 36 per cent off, do your body a favour and start using them post-workout. If you haven’t tried using a massage gun yet, you’re in for a real treat. This particular one from Renpho was featured in our best massage guns review – where our tester said the entry-level gun might lack some of the more extensive features of other models but “its five heads and five speeds are more than enough to treat the occasional sore shoulder or weary quad”. Dominique Boulan 16 November 2021 15:01 1637073190 Invest in a timeless handbag this Black Friday with deals from Radley As our phones keep getting bigger and our pockets smaller, it looks like we’ll be carrying bags forever. But if they’re from Radleys, we’ll happily oblige. Available in wearable colours like black, ink blue and tan, these bags are a real investment that will go well with any outfit. Radley Baylis road medium multiway grab bag: Was £219, now £109, Radley.co.uk If there was ever a moment to invest in a decent handbag, this is probably it. This black handbag from Radley – a timeless classic – is currently half price. It has three compartments, twin grab handles and a removable cross-body strap. Whether you’re off on a shopping spree or to the office, this bag won’t let you down. Radley Pockets medium zip around cross body bag: Was £139, now £83, Radley.co.uk This type of bag has been around for ages – but why change a winning formula? The iconic cross body bag is big enough to hold all your essentials: phone, wallet, keys and then some more – making it perfect for a city trip. Because you carry the bag across your body it’s easy to quickly reach for your wallet when you’re about to hop on a bus and thanks to the flat design you could hide the bag underneath your coat when you’re in busy places. Dominique Boulan 16 November 2021 14:33 1637072139 O2 reduced monthly rates on top devices for Black Friday Many people take advantage of Black Friday discounts to upgrade their tech to a newer release for a better price. At O2, phone plans – including a brand-new phone – are thrown into the mix with up to £400 off top devices from Samsung and Apple. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G with 60GB data: Was £50.98 per month, now £39.97 per month, O2.co.uk If you pay £30 upfront for the Samsung Galaxy S21, one of the leading Androids according to our reviewer, you can opt for the special Black Friday rate of £39.97 per month – saving you about £11 per month and a decent £400 over the 36 month contract period. Apple iPhone 12 5G with 150GB data: Was £45.54 per month, now £38.54 per month, O2.co.uk You can do a lot of streaming with 150GB and this deal will save you £252 over the 36 month contract period. According to our tester who compared the iPhone 12 to the iPhone 12 pro, the main reason to opt for the more pricey version would be its camera, as it “felt like we were writing the exact same review twice”, with Apple “really closing the gap between the two devices, making the decision between the two both easier and harder”. Dominique Boulan 16 November 2021 14:15 1637071233 Upgrade your phone with these Black Friday Apple iPhone deals Apple iPhone 12 pro max 128GB (blue): Was £59.99 per month, now £47.99 per month, Tescomobile.com Tesco Mobile is offering the 128GB version of the pacific blue iPhone 12 pro max with unlimited everything for £47.99 per month when bought with a Clubcard. That’s £10 per month off the operator’s usual price. The iPhone 12 pro max is the top-tier version of last year’s iPhone, and is still a supremely powerful device. In our iPhone comparison, our reviewer recommended the phone for “screen junkies. The 6.7in Super Retina XDR display is 0.2-inches bigger than the already-enormous iPhone 11 pro max.” Apple iPhone 13 pro: Was £71 per month, now £35.50 per month, Three.co.uk Three is offering the latest iPhone at half price for the first six months of a contract. While there is an upfront cost of £69 on the 128GB pro model, you still get unlimited texts, calls and fast 5G data. Plus, you’ll also receive a £100 gift voucher to spend at Amazon. Our iPhone 13 pro review praised the new camera, saying “the swathe of photographic improvements alone are worth upgrading for, made possible by a faster processor and better camera sensors.” Daisy Lester 16 November 2021 14:00

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Black Friday 2021 deals – live: Early UK offers have arrived at Amazon, Boots, Joules and more