Black Friday 2021 deals – live: Early offers from PrettyLittleThing, White Company and Nintendo Switch

While there is still two weeks to go until Black Friday – aka the biggest and best shopping event of the year – brands and retailers have upped the ante by launching their deals nice and early. And we’re here for it.

For the uninitiated, the shopping bonanza offers you the chance to bag a bargain on everything from TV, gaming and laptops to home appliances, beauty and fashion from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, get your Christmas shopping lists ticked off.

In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales event, our team of expert deal-hunters are on hand to find the best early offers. We’ve already seen some standout deals this morning on the latest Apple iPhone 13, Emma mattress and even on the Nintendo Switch, but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!

Show latest update 1636707641 When is Black Friday 2021? The countdown to Black Friday is on and, while the big day is still a few weeks away, we’re already seeing early deals from big-ticket retailers such as Amazon, Currys, Very, Superdrug, Studio and AO. There are thousands of discounts to be had across a range of categories – from tech to home appliances and beauty – and thankfully we at IndyBest are here to bring you the best offers as they drop. First originating in the US as a way to kick-start the Christmas shopping season the day after Thanksgiving, the sale has since made its way across the pond and is no longer just a one-day bonanza. This year, Black Friday falls on 26 November through to 29 November, also known as Cyber Monday. To help you stay up to date with all the very latest information on the event, make sure to bookmark our comprehensive guide as your go-to resource for Black Friday 2021. Daisy Lester 12 November 2021 09:00 1636706741 Good morning bargain hunters Welcome back to The Independent’s Black Friday coverage where we’ll be bringing the best early offers, sales and discounts from retailers including Amazon, Currys, AO, Very and more. For now, make sure to check out all out dedicated Black Friday guides and follow along for today’s best early deals. Daisy Lester 12 November 2021 08:45 1636651812 Goodnight fellow deal hunters That’s all from our early Black Friday deals blog today and we hope you managed to snag a bargain, whether on a Nintendo Switch console, a pair of Apple Airpods or a new TV. If not, we’ll be back again tomorrow bright and early for more stellar savings and huge discounts. See you then! Daisy Lester 11 November 2021 17:30 1636651606 Amazon offers a big Black Friday discount on Monopoly voice banking There’s not much we enjoy more than a good old game night at home with family or friends on these long, cold winter nights. Some might say board games are for children, but are you ever too old for a good game of Monopoly? We don’t think so. And if you add a glass of wine, everything can become an adult activity. Whether you want to purchase this for yourself or leave it to the kids to play, this particular edition of the classic board game is something special. Monopoly voice banking electronic family board game: Was £32.99, now £16.99, Amazon.co.uk Looking for a board game that’s a bit different? This twist on the games night classic could be just the ticket. Merging voice recognition with the family fun of Monopoly, simply ask Mr Monopoly to complete your transactions through his voice-activated top hat, and he’ll sort everything for you, doing away with the usual cash and card system. Now on sale at almost half price, courtesy of Amazon, this is a deal you won’t want to miss out on. Dominique Boulan 11 November 2021 17:26 1636650651 Sonos speakers to look out for this Black Friday Black Friday is well-known for its astonishing offers on tech. Last year Sonos offered hundreds off on their popular speakers for Black Friday, so brace yourselves as we’re expecting similar deals this year. The exact products and discounts have yet to be announced, but we think you should keep an eye out for these speakers: Dominique Boulan 11 November 2021 17:10 1636650012 John Lewis teases its Black Friday event It seems John Lewis is as excited for Black Friday as we are, because it announced its participation in the event particularly early this year. The high street favourite is hyping up the event – even having added a special Black Friday page to its website. From homeware and tech – including our favourites Apple and Dyson – to beauty and fashion, you name it and John Lewis probably has it. Last year, beauty and haircare products were discounted to amazing prices, and we hope to see names like Charlotte Tilbury and Jo Malone among this year’s line-up. We might have to contain ourselves a little longer, but we will keep you posted on all the stellar things to come in our dedicated guide. In the mean-time, the retailer recommends starting a wishlist for easy shopping when the Black Friday fun kicks off. Dominique Boulan 11 November 2021 17:00 1636648528 My 1st Years drops pre-Black Friday deals We have to say it’s tempting to only shop for oneself for Black Friday, but it’s a great opportunity to purchase Christmas presents at a reduced rate. My 1st Years has altered their sale to fit into the festive season perfectly, with up to 50 per cent off their best gifts for your little one! They also have 10 per cent off site-wide if you’re in need of something more practical like bodysuits or shoes. My 1st Years personalised children’s laptop wooden toy: Was £35, now £17.50, My1styears.com (My 1st years) Known for its beautifully crafted toys that encourage imaginative play, My 1st Years is now offering 50 per cent off selected toys site-wide ahead of the Black Friday sales, like this wooden laptop, now just £17.50. A welcome break from actual screens, the “screen” here is a blackboard that can be filled with doodles and writing practice. Plus, if you’re in the market for a thoughtful gift, you can even personalise the lid with a name, too. In need of more inspiration on what to gift the kids this year? Dominique Boulan 11 November 2021 16:35 1636647153 What to expect from Charlote Tilbury this Black Friday A lot of planning goes into a party look and make-up can be part of that. Go for a bold lipstick, long lashes or some dreamy eyeshadow and suddenly your exterior has evolved. Charlotte Tilbury is one of the brands that is keeping us waiting for now and has not yet announced their participation in Black Friday, but we’ll patiently wait if that means great deals are ahead of us. The brand has few sales but its Black Friday one is rather impressive,with some of the best discounts in beauty and amazing stunts in 2020. Mystery boxes, half price, buy-one-get-one-free; its sale came in all shapes and sizes. Needless to say, we’ve already been browsing the website for our favourites and hope to see their light wonder foundation, one of our picks for best lightweight foundation. We foresee a splendid shopping spree: Dominique Boulan 11 November 2021 16:12 1636646412 Refresh your winter wardrobe with Zara’s Black Friday sale Last year, Zara kept it short and sweet with a 48-hour sale that ended at 9pm on Black Friday. Zara sales are quite rare with only a few happening every year, but when Zara does have a sale, the retailer goes all out. For those two days, items were discounted for up to 40 per cent – allowing you to refresh your wardrobe for a bargain. Zara has not yet announced any details on this year’s sale, but if it’s similar to last year we expect it to drop online Thursday 25 November and in-store on the morning of Black Friday itself. We recommend having a browse of the website beforehand and be ready to go for launch so you don’t miss out on scoring your favourite items. As Zara sales are rare, make sure to refer back to our dedicated Black Friday guide for all the latest: Dominique Boulan 11 November 2021 16:00 1636645319 La Redoute launches Black Friday sale: Up to 50 per cent off We don’t know about you, but we have been waiting for this one. And fortunately, it does not disappoint. The retailer just dropped its Black Friday discounts with up to 50 per cent off everything – and they really do mean everything from clothing and footwear to home and garden. If you haven’t started shopping the second you read this headline (we won’t blame you) and are still reading, here are some deals we recommend. La Redoute recycled balloon sleeve jumper with crew neck: Was £40, now £22, Laredoute.co.uk (La Redoute) As it’s slowly starting to get to sweater-weather, this one will keep you cosy all winter. This cream knit jumper is a great basic, but gets some character from its oversized balloon sleeves. It’s reduced by a generous 45 per cent, meaning you can pick it up for just £22. And being such a versatile piece that can be worn in many ways, we’d say it’s worth every penny. The fact that it’s crafted from a recycled polyester blend gives it extra kudos from us. La Redoute cotton mix V-neck shirt with short sleeves: Was £30, now £16.50, Laredoute.co.uk (La Redoute) At only £16.50, this cute top with oversized Peter Pan collar is a real bargain. It might be short-sleeved, but we love to see it layered under a knitted vest or N-neck jumper this winter. Made from 90 per cent cotton, it will be soft to touch and breathable all-year-round. Dominique Boulan 11 November 2021 15:41

