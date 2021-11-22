Black Friday 2021 deals – live: Early deals have started at Ooni, British Airways, Game and more

Stay tuned for all the latest savings from Asos, Dyson and more (The Independent )

With just four days to go until Black Friday – aka the biggest and best shopping event of the year – brands and retailers have kicked things off early by launching their deals in advance.

The shopping bonanza offers you the chance to snap up a saving on everything from TVs, games consoles and laptops to home appliances, beauty products and mattresses from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, get your Christmas shopping lists squared away.

In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales bonanza, our team of expert deal-hunters are on hand to find the best early offers. We’ve already seen some standout deals on everything from Dyson’s vacuum cleaners to a whopping offer on the highly coveted KitchenAid but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!

Good morning deal hunters Welcome back to The Independent's rolling coverage of the Black Friday sales. There's now just four days to go until the main event and we'll be bringing you all the best deals and discounts as they drop – from tech, TVs and laptops to home appliances, fashion and beauty. Daisy Lester 22 November 2021 08:28

