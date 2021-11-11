Black Friday 2021 deals – live: Currys and Amazon kick off early sales, plus Dyson airwrap and Apple Watch news

Stay tuned for all the top discounts and offers (The Independent)

While there is still two weeks to go until Black Friday – aka the biggest and best shopping event of the year – brands and retailers have upped the ante by launching their deals nice and early. And we’re here for it.

For the uninitiated, the shopping bonanza offers you the chance to bag a bargain on everything from TV, gaming and laptops to home appliances, beauty and fashion from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, get your Christmas shopping lists ticked off.

In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales event, our team of expert deal-hunters are on hand to find the best early offers. We’ve already seen some standout deals this morning on the latest Apple iPhone 13, Emma mattress and even on the Nintendo Switch, but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!

Good morning shoppers Welcome (back) to IndyBest's early Black Friday deals liveblog where we'll be tracking the best offers from trusted retailers including Currys and Amazon, covering everything from Dyson airwraps to Apple Watches. If you're looking for some cooking ware just in time for the festive season or want to be prepared for Argos' Black Friday drop, we've got you covered. That's enough of that, time to indulge ourselves in the Black Friday fun! Dominique Boulan 11 November 2021 08:40 1636565420 Get to know these Black Friday deals We're closing up shop for today, folks. Thanks for joining our rolling coverage of the best early Black Friday deals, we hope you've managed to bag a bargain. Of course, we'll be back tomorrow, but if you can't wait that long, we'd recommend checking out all our guides. They really are full of nothing but the best (if we do say so ourselves): Eva Waite-Taylor 10 November 2021 17:30 1636563620 The Sky Black Friday deals to watch out for in 2021 With just weeks to go until Black Friday – 26 November – if you’re wondering what discounts you can expect from Sky, you’ve come to the right place. The tech giant goes big for the shopping bonanza, so we predict to see deals on both television and broadband packages. It’s also likely that it’ll slash the prices across Sky Mobile too, so if you’re in the market for a new TV deal, broadband package or smartphone tariff, it’s worth waiting to see what Sky, and other providers, will come up with for Black Friday. To stay up to date, be sure to bookmark our guide – we’ll be updating it regularly to make sure you don’t miss a thing: Eva Waite-Taylor 10 November 2021 17:00 1636560020 Upgrade your at-home cinema with this TV deal LG 65UP75006LF 65in 4K UHD HDR smart LED TV, 2021 model: Was £899, now £629, Amazon.co.uk You’ll see a lot of 2020 TVs discounted during Black Friday, but this is the 2021 version of the 65in LG UP7500. The brand’s mid-range set strikes a balance between affordability and image quality, while managing to pack in a bunch of smart features and streaming apps. Eva Waite-Taylor 10 November 2021 16:00 1636559285 PLT ramp up Black Friday excitement with its early sale Fashion brand Pretty Little Thing is known for its affordable clothing, and while it’s yet to launch its Black Friday (or Pink Friday as its branding it) event, it is ramping up the excitement by offering 24 per cent off everything with the code PINK24 as a warm-up. Here’s what we’ve got our eye on: Pretty Little Thing recycled sage green oversized sweatshirt jumper: Was £20, now £15, Prettylittlething.com Jumper dresses are everywhere this season and this sweatshirt style one is right up our street. The sage green colour is likely to go with all your winter outerwear, and it’ll look great with a pair of chunky boots (was £38, now £28.88, Prettylittlething.com) Eva Waite-Taylor 10 November 2021 15:48 1636556420 What to know about River Island’s Black Friday sale In our opinion, River Island has really upped the ante in recent years, and it’s now our go-to destination for all things fashion – whether that’s a new winter coat or Christmas party outfit. If you’re the same, you might be wondering when its Black Friday event is likely to kick off. While things are currently still under wraps, our dedicated team of deal-hunters are here to give you the lowdown on what to expect: Eva Waite-Taylor 10 November 2021 15:00 1636552820 What we’re buying in Currys Black Friday sale Fitbit versa 2 with Amazon Alexa: Was £159, now £119, Currys.co.uk A cult favourite among gym-goers, runners, and cyclists, Fitbit is a go-to brand for fitness trackers, and Currys is currently offering a saving of £40 on the versa 2 device. When our writer reviewed the wearable for our round-up of the best fitness trackers, they praised it as a great alternative to the Apple Watch if you don’t have an iPhone. “It works similarly to the Fitbit charge 3, including a similar range of workouts, but has a large, colour screen,” they said, adding that the “sleep tracking is more detailed, recognising REM sleep as well as light and deep.” Want more? Read our dedicated guide to the best Currys Black Friday deals Eva Waite-Taylor 10 November 2021 14:00 1636549220 AO, let’s go – the retailer launches it Black Friday sale early A popular favourite for everything from Shark vacuum cleaners to 4K TVs, AO has launched its Black Friday sale – and it’s full of some whopping savings. Shark NV620UKT upright vacuum cleaner: Was £299, now £199, Ao.com You can save £100 on this vacuum cleaner from Shark right now in AO’s Black Friday sale. Usually costing £299, the upright model comes with a host of handy features, including the brand’s signature lift-away technology, which allows you to separate the larger unit from the wand so you can tackle flights of stairs, ceilings and other hard-to-reach spots, such as under low-lying furniture, with ease. While we’ve not tested this exact model, a similar one landed a spot in our review of the best upright vacuum cleaners, so we can testify to the brand’s high standards. Sennheiser momentum true wireless 2 earbuds: Was £249, now £189, Ao.com These noise-cancelling earbuds from Sennheiser are some of the best we’ve tested. In our review, our writer called them “a significant upgrade”. “You don’t need to compromise on performance in exchange for comfort, or put up with unnecessary bulkiness if you want punchy, clear sound,” they said. The only major downside we found was their high price, which isn’t a problem right now at AO. Eva Waite-Taylor 10 November 2021 13:00 1636545620 Need a new laptop? These are the best Black Friday deals to shop now Honor magicbook 14: Was £799.99, now £599.99, Hihonor.com The magicbook 14 is a rebranded version of Huawei’s matebook 14 and is functionally identical to the mode we featured in our round-up of the best high-end laptops of 2021. There are a few differences, though: this discounted laptop runs on the newest Intel processor rather than the rival AMD chip, and has half the RAM. However, 8GB is plenty for everyday use, and helps keep down the price of this stylish portable machine. Asus zenbook 15 UX534FAC: Was £1,099, now £899, Currys.co.uk This 15.6in laptop features a clever trackpad display that functions like a smartphone touchscreen, meaning you can run apps and helpful tools at your fingertips. This is a top-of-the-range Asus zenbook powered by a class-leading Core i7 processor and a generous 16GB of memory, giving it desktop-style performance in a portable and stylish form factor. Eva Waite-Taylor 10 November 2021 12:00 1636544720 One for the gamers: Nintendo Switch deal in Amazon’s Black Friday sale Nintendo Switch grey bundle with ‘Just Dance 2022’: Was £329.98, now £293.99, Amazon.co.uk (Nintendo Switch) The classic grey Nintendo Switch, bundled with everyone’s favourite game to groove to – Just Dance 2022 – is also discounted in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale. Just like the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle, this one is also the lowest in price we’ve ever seen it – it only went as low as £308.99 in the past, but it is currently as little as £293.99. The perfect time to buy if it’s on your loved ones Christmas wishlist. Eva Waite-Taylor 10 November 2021 11:45

