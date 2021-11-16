Black Friday 2021 deals – live: Best early UK offers as Gtech launches its sale

Stay tuned for all the latest savings from Shark, Asos, Dyson, Amazon and more (The Independent)

With just 10 days to go until Black Friday – aka the biggest and best shopping event of the year – brands and retailers have upped their game by launching their deals early.

The shopping bonanza offers you the chance to bag a bargain on everything from TVs, games consoles and laptops to home appliances, beauty products and mattresses from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, get your Christmas shopping lists squared away.

In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales bonanza, our team of expert deal-hunters are on hand to find the best early offers. We’ve already seen some standout deals on the all-new Apple iPhone 13, as well as on the Dyson v11 vacuum cleaner, Simba’s hybrid mattress and even on the coveted Peloton, but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!

Read more:

Show latest update 1637052338 Save up to 40% on Gtech’s popular air ram MK2 K9 vacuum in its Black Friday sale Popular appliance brand Gtech has joined the likes of Currys and Amazon and kicked off its Black Friday sale early this year – and it’s claiming the sale is its biggest yet. Save a whopping 45 per cent on this cordless vacuum cleaner, designed specifically for pet owners. In our round-up of the best pet vacuum cleaners, our reviewer was impressed with this Gtech machine. “Gtech’s pet-geared cordless machine is very capable, with a rotating brush bar that works with the powerful suction to clear up carpets, flooring and areas that your pets patrol regularly,” they said. They praised how “well-designed” the ergonomics of the appliance are, how easy it was to push around and the “low profile swivel handle that will get under all those hair traps, like sofas and coffee tables.” With a £100 saving on the model right now, it’s a no brainer. Browse more home appliance deals in our Black Friday guide: Daisy Lester 16 November 2021 08:45 1637051700 The best Black Friday deals, from washing machines to Nintendo Switch consoles Good morning deal-hunters! As promised, we’re back for yet another day of bringing you the best early Black Friday deals in the lead-up to the big day. If you’re looking for some shopping inspo, then we’d recommend browsing our guides for all the latest: Without further ado, get your shopping lists ready. Eva Waite-Taylor 16 November 2021 08:35

