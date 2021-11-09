Black Friday 2021 deals – live: Amazon launches early deals plus PLT, Oculus Quest, Dyson and more

Stay tuned for all the top discounts and offers (The Independent )

While there are still three weeks to go until Black Friday – aka the biggest and best shopping event of the year – brands and retailers have upped the ante by launching their deals nice and early. And we’re not complaining.

For the uninitiated, the shopping bonanza offers you the chance to bag a bargain on everything from tech, gaming and laptops to home appliances, beauty and fashion from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, get your Christmas shopping lists ticked off.

In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales event, our team of expert deal-hunters are on hand to find the best early offers. We’ve already seen some standout deals this morning on the latest Apple iPhone 13, Emma mattress and even on the Nintendo Switch, but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!

Show latest update 1636392633 Our guides to the best early Black Friday deals That’s it from us today folks, we hope you’ve enjoyed our first day of rolling coverage of the best early Black Friday deals. Of course, we’ll be back tomorrow to bring you all the latest. But, if you can’t wait until then, we’d recommend taking a look at some of our guides: Eva-Waite-Taylor 8 November 2021 17:30 1636391733 These boots are made for walking, so save on Dr Martens now Dr Martens 1460 bex patent leather ankle boots: Was £170, now £127.50, Laredoute.co.uk (La Redoute) An instantly recognisable boot for very good reason, this pair of Dr Martens in a patent finish is emblematic of the brand’s style with their ankle-grazing fit, black upper, eight-eyelet lace-up design and yellow stitching. In our round-up of the best women’s boots, we reviewed the leather finish Bex boots, with our tester saying: “The slightly chunkier sole of the Bex model gives them a contemporary feel that still retains the durability, comfort and looks of the classic pairs.” Thanks to La Redoute, you can save 25 per cent on the patent boots right now by inputting the code “NOVEMBER” at check out. Make sure to bookmark our Dr Martens Black Friday guide for all the latest deals and discounts. Eva Waite-Taylor 8 November 2021 17:15 1636389955 Make Very your go-to destination this Black Friday Much like Amazon, Very has started its Black Friday sale with a bang. With so many whopping deals, if you’re unsure what to shop, these are our top picks! Asus zenbook flip UX363EA-HP242T (Core i5 , 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 13in): Was £1,099, now £799, Very.co.uk This is a super-slim and lightweight laptop with a folding design, a OLED screen and a magnesium alloy case for maximum protection. With 16-hour battery life, 8GB of memory and a fast Core i5 processor powering things, the Asus zenbook flip a great all-round laptop. There’s a mighty £300 off at Very right now. Toshiba 43UL2163DBC 43in 4K ultra HD, HDR, freeview play, smart TV: Was £379, now £279, Very.co.uk This 43in 4K Toshiba set has dropped in price by £100, and comes with a set of premium features such as smart upscaling to make older, standard-definition content appear sharper. For a limited time Very is also offering £15 off the Sanus wall mount bracket when bought with this TV. Eva Waite-Taylor 8 November 2021 16:45 1636389429 PLT offers 20% off everything in early Black Friday sale – what to buy now Pretty Little Thing has announced it will be taking part in Black Friday (or “Pink Friday” as the brand has dubbed it) and is kicking things off early by offering you 20 per cent off everything with the code PINK20 – here’s what we’re snapping up. Pretty Little Thing light khaki twill shoulder pad oversized blazer dress: Was £38, now £30.40, Prettylittlething.com (Pretty Little Thing) First things first, we’re obsessed with the colour of this mini dress and the large shoulder pads. If you’re in the market for a blazer dress, this is the one to snap up now. For the ideal pulled together look wear with tights and a pair of chunky boots. Pretty Little Thing rib short sleeve ruched midaxi shirt dress: Was £32, now £25.60, Prettylittlething.com (Pretty Little Thing) We’re not sure about you, but we’re obsessed with brown this season. And this midi dress is ideal for your next girls night out. The ruching will work to accentuate the waist, and we love the shirt design – it’s a big yes from us. For more of the best Black Friday clothing deals, check out our round-up below Eva Waite-Taylor 8 November 2021 16:37 1636388133 Calling all fitness fanatics, this Huawei smartwatch is on sale Huawei watch GT 2, 42mm smart watch: Was £119.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk A fitness-focused smartwatch that’s stylish enough to wear to dinner, the Huawei watch GT 2 can now be picked up from Amazon with a £40 discount. It can track 15 different types of workouts – which is more workouts than we could even name – and has built-in GPS for recording your speed and location during runs without needing to be paired with a phone. Want more sport and fitness deals? Check out our guide to the best early discounts Eva Waite Taylor 8 November 2021 16:15 1636384533 Save on Christmas presents with early Black Friday deals on kids’ toys It’s the perfect time to get discounted toys in time for Christmas. Currently, you can save 30 per cent off this Vtech sit to stand music centre (was £34.99, now £24.49, Studio.co.uk). Little ones can sing along to seven different songs and 15 melodies, and engage in creative play while developing their hand-eye coordination – plus, the panel is detachable to accommodate both seated and standing concerts. Similarly, this Harry Potter build and colour your own Hogwarts train (was £14.99, now £11.24, Studio.co.uk) is reduced by 25 per cent. It’s assembled using cardboard and simple instructions, and can then be personalised using pens, paint and more. A great gift for little witches and wizards who love an afternoon of arts and crafts. For all this and more, be sure to check out our guide to the best Black Friday toys deals Eva Waite-Taylor 8 November 2021 15:15 1636380933 Get your caffeine fix with this Nespresso coffee machine, now just £69 Nespresso by Magimix vertuo plus M600 coffee machine: Was £179, now £69, Currys.co.uk With so many options for pod coffee machines on the market – and some costing upwards of £400 – it can be hard to know which one to choose. But we here at IndyBest are big fans of Nespresso, especially this vertuo plus model, which currently has more than 60 per cent off. In our review of the appliance, our tester said it “fires on all cylinders”, adding that the coffee was “perfect every time”. Eva Waite-Taylor 8 November 2021 14:15 1636377333 Sleep easy with 45% off Nectar mattresses Searching for a new mattress from a popular bed-in-a-box brand? Now’s the time to snap one up! This hybrid mattress has all of the benefits of Nectar’s memory foam mattress (was £819, now £491.40, Nectarsleep.co.uk), but with a layer of springs for extra breathability and high levels of motion isolation, making it great for night-time wrigglers. It’s suitable for all sleeping positions and offers support. Now with a whopping 45 per cent off, you’ll sleep easy knowing you’ve saved on a high-quality mattress. For all the latest Black Friday mattress deals, read our guide: Eva Waite-Taylor 8 November 2021 13:15 1636373733 When is Black Friday? With all these early deals and discounts, you’d be forgiven for thinking that Black Friday is already here. But, in actual fact, it doesn’t officially start until the day after Thanksgiving. This year, Black Friday will take place on 26 November, finishing on Cyber Monday, on 29 November. But, every year, more retailers take part and discounts kick off earlier than ever, which is clearly what’s happened for 2021. Want to know more? Read our Black Friday guide now: Eva Waite-Taylor 8 November 2021 12:15 1636373286 Three offers 50% off iPhone 13 pro contract (The Independent) Tech giant Apple is notorious for not taking part in sales events, with discounts on the latest iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches very rare. But, luckily we’ve just spotted that Three has launched its Black Friday event by reducing the price of the all-new iPhone 13 pro. The network provider is currently offering 50 per cent off an iPhone 13 pro contract for six months, making it just £35.50. Included in the cost is unlimited minutes and texts, as well as unlimited data. If that’s not good enough, Three will also give you a £100 voucher when you switch, either an Amazon gift card or a pre-paid Mastercard. Eva Waite-Taylor 8 November 2021 12:08

