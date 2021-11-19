Black Friday 2021 deals – live: Amazon, Gymshark, Argos and more early UK offers as they happen

Stay tuned for all the latest savings from Asos, Dyson and more (The Independent)

With just seven days to go until Black Friday – aka the biggest and best shopping event of the year – brands and retailers have done us good by launching their deals in advance.

The shopping bonanza offers you the chance to bag a bargain on everything from TVs, games consoles and laptops to home appliances, beauty products and mattresses from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, get your Christmas shopping lists squared away.

In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales bonanza, our team of expert deal-hunters are on hand to find the best early offers. We’ve already seen some standout deals on everything from Dyson’s vacuum cleaners to a whopping offer on the highly coveted KitchenAid but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!

Show latest update 1637312100 When is Black Friday 2021? To help you stay up to date with all the very latest information on the event, we’ve created this comprehensive guide as your go-to resource for Black Friday 2021. Here are the best deals available to shop right now, and the answers to all your questions about the event. Daisy Lester 19 November 2021 08:55 1637311500 Good morning deal hunters Welcome back to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the Black Friday sales where we’ll be bringing you all the best deals and discounts as they drop – from tech, TVs and laptops to home appliances, fashion and beauty. Yesterday, Shark launched its Black Friday sale with up to £180 off vacuum models while Mac kicked off its own sale with 20 per cent off site-wide. Daisy Lester 19 November 2021 08:45 1637256625 So long shoppers That’s it from us for today, we hope you’ve enjoyed our rolling coverage of the best deals of the day. Of course, we'll be back tomorrow with more of the same, but if you can't wait until then, check out our guides to the best Black Friday deals worth knowing: Guides post: Dominique Boulan 18 November 2021 17:30 1637255425 Attention to all shoppers: Only a few more hours till Gymshark's sale starts Yes, we already told you… but a little reminder won't hurt, especially when there are great deals at stake. Gymshark will launch its early Black Friday event at 7pm – let the countdown begin. This gives you just enough time to start browsing and fill up your basket so you won’t miss out! Here’s what we expect from the brand: Dominique Boulan 18 November 2021 16:50 1637253325 Princess Peach-y discounts on Nintendo Switch bundles The Nintendo Switch is a favourite among gamers at the moment. The game console works well on its dock connected to the TV as well as a handheld device. And with games like Mariokart and Animal Crossing you could be entertained for hours on end. For this Black Friday, we’ve spotted some great bundle deals for you. Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue with ‘Mario Party Superstars’: Was £329.98, now £298.99, Amazon.co.uk This bundle includes the newest entry in the Mario Party franchise – Mario Party Superstars. The new version was released on 29 October, right on time to be included in this banging bundle deal, and includes five classic boards from the Nintendo 64 Mario Party games. Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue with Afterglow wired deluxe+ controller: Was £304.99, now £266.99, Amazon.co.uk If you want a snazzy controller to play on, this bundle is for you. You get the neon colourway with its contrasting joy-cons and the black Switch dock. The added Afterglow controller features two programmable buttons on the back and a 3.5mm headphone jack to allow you to listen to the soundtracks of your games while on the go. Dominique Boulan 18 November 2021 16:35 1637251225 Rare Apple Watch deal on Amazon Apple Watch series 6 with GPS, 44mm aluminium: Was £409, now £309, Amazon.co.uk Even though Apple might not be a big fan of discounts, luckily Amazon is. The retailer has been on-point with its early Black Friday sales so far, offering deals on tech, home appliances, clothing and more. One of the best deals that’s currently live is a £100 discount on the Apple Watch series 6. This one has a red sport band and lets you take calls, reply to texts and get directions when out and about – but you do still need your iPhone in close proximity. According to Apple, this watch’s display is 2.5 times brighter outdoors than that of its predecessor – the series 5 – making it a real upgrade. Dominique Boulan 18 November 2021 16:00 1637250325 Shop these Apple Black Friday deals: iPhones, MacBooks and more While tech juggernaut Apple is known for its blasé attitude to big-ticket sale events – with discounts on the latest iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches nearly impossible to find – that doesn’t mean there isn’t a deal to be had, because a number of Apple’s products were discounted last year via third-party retailers. So far, we’ve seen reductions from Three, Very, Sky, Currys and Amazon on the iPhone 13, iPhone 12 pro, the iPad mini, MacBooks, Beats headphones and more. To save you scrolling, we’ve rounded up all the best savings below – you can thank us later. Dominique Boulan 18 November 2021 15:45 1637248906 The Body Shop’s sale has landed Whether you prefer sweet, fresh or herbal, The Body Shop caters to everyone’s favourite scents. We’re big fans of its holiday collections in particular, with names like “festive berry” and “winter jasmine” drawing us in. But to be honest, The Body Shop makes great products all year round. You can now stack up on your favourite products with a discount as the brand has just launched its Black Friday offers. (The Body Shop) As always with The Body Shop, each scent usually has its own range, and while we haven’t reviewed this body butter in particular, good words were said about its little brother from the hemp-line: the hand protector. In our round-up of best buys from The Body Shop, our reviewer said that “the integral hemp seed oil has a sweet and earthly scent” and pointed out that it did a great job at nourishing and smoothening their skin. For more recommended items to look out for in the brand’s Black Friday sale, see our best picks from The Body Shop: Dominique Boulan 18 November 2021 15:21 1637246725 Dr Jart to make its Black Friday debut Tomorrow Dr Jart is set to kick of its first Black Friday sale. As an interesting newcomer to the Black Friday fun, the brand is expected to start off with a bang! Offers include 25 per cent off site wide and 30 per cent off some of its viral TikTok items. We were especially thrilled to find out the tiger grass colour correcting treatment will be in the Black Friday lineup. Our reviewer said: “This is the perfect quick fix, it’s lighter than a foundation while still providing a blurring effect to imperfections and doesn’t feel heavy on the skin.” Find out why you don’t want to miss out on this colour correcting cream Dominique Boulan 18 November 2021 14:45

