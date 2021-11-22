Black Friday 2021: Amazon’s Fire TV stick has 33 per cent off in the sale

Black Friday 2021 is fast approaching and bargain hunters are already being treated to a volley of early deals with savings to be found on everything from gaming, tech and laptops to home appliances, mattresses and beauty.

One of the first major retailers to start early-bird discounts was, of course, Amazon, which has become notorious in recent years for launching its sale at the beginning of November, giving shoppers almost an entire month to grab themselves a great deal.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop now

In addition to savings on toys, Apple products and TVs, Amazon has also been slashing the prices of its own products, including the all-new Echo dot (was £49.99, now £28.99, Amazon.co.uk) and the Fire HD 10 kids pro tablet (was £199.99, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk).

But, if you’ve had a TV streaming device on your shopping list, then we’ve found the deal for you because the online giant has also discounted the Fire TV stick 4K Max (was £54.99, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk) by 33 per cent.

Ready to upgrade your home entertainment set-up? Read on for everything there is to know about this impressive deal.

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K max: Was £54.99, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk

Streaming devices have completely changed the way we enjoy our favourite TV shows and films and this one from Amazon ensures you’ll never miss out.

According to Amazon, this version of its Fire TV stick is its most powerful yet, with claims that it’s 40 per cent more powerful than the 4K model (was £49.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk), with faster app starts and more fluid navigation. The stick lets you access a host of popular apps, including Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+, and you can watch live TV, too.

But you don’t just have to take Amazon’s word for it as it was previously included in our guide to the best Android TV sticks, with our tester describing it as a “solid purchase” and “the best-value mainstream streaming device on the market”.

“Amazon says the 4K max is its quickest streaming device, and we’re inclined to agree: navigation is smooth and apps open up almost immediately,” our tester said. “Of course, the clincher here is the 4K compatibility, but the 4K max also supports Dolby Vision and Atmos audio, along with HDR, giving you an extra level of sharpness.” Plus, you can even link it to any smart home products you have, meaning you can view footage from your video doorbell without stopping what you’re watching on TV.

So, if you’re looking for a way to upgrade your home entertainment system, then this is the one for you – especially now it’s only £36.99.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on tech, try the discount codes below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

The best Black Friday deals this year – the very best discounts we’ve found

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday clothing deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big offers on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart has great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Black Friday 2021: Amazon’s Fire TV stick has 33 per cent off in the sale