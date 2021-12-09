Black Adam Vs Superman? Dwayne Johnson Just Hinted At One Of The Biggest Fight In The DC Universe

‘The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing.’

While Superman is hailed as the strongest superhero in the DC Universe, the arrival of Dwayne Johnson anti-hero character Black Adam is sure to change a few things around. One of the most-awaited movies of 2022, the jaw-dropping first glimpse of Black Adam was unveiled at the DC FanDome leaving everyone on the edge of their seats. While fans are eagerly waiting to see the anti-hero in action, Johnson, in a recent interview, expressed his desire to see his character Black Adam going head-to-head with Superman one day.

According to comic books, Shazam is reported to be mentioned as Black Adam’s arch-enemy but just like Johnson, even fans have been rooting for Black Adam Vs Superman. In a conversation with GamesRadar, Johnson said, “Let’s make sure we respect tradition and mythology but let’s not be handcuffed creatively. We can do anything if we keep the audience first. So to me, there’s a battle that’s going to go down one day, between Black Adam and Superman.” While Henry Cavill has been successfully essaying the character of Superman in recent DC movies, Johnson refrained from suggesting any names. “I don’t know who that Superman is going to be, and I don’t know who’s going to play him. That’s OK. I don’t need to know right now. But I’m confident in knowing that. And that’s based out of what fans want,” he added.

It isn’t the first time that the wrestler-turned-actor has responded to reports of an epic clash. A few weeks back, Johnson had responded to a fan’s tweet, who claimed Superman to be the only superhero in DC Universe to stop Black Adam. But the 49-year-old actor’s witty response won over the internet. Not only did Johnson share his impressive game plan, but also revealed Superman’s weakness as well. Check it out:

Fico, thank you my friend.

Remember, Superman’s greatest weakness isn’t kryptonite, it’s magic.

Black Adam’s greatest superpower is magic.

They both fly at light speed.

They both are unstoppable forces.

But only one will kill the other.

And we know who that is. #BlackAdam https://t.co/nCPUCItqQK — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 17, 2021

Helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra, ‘Black Adam’ star Dwayne Johnson is currently scheduled to release on July 29, 2022. While Black Adam will be seen locking horns with The Justice Society of America, the movie will also feature Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate), Aldis Hodge (Hawkman), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher) and Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone) in pivotal roles.

Cover artwork by Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

