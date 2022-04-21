Blac Chyna accused of pointing gun at Rob Kardashian’s head, claims it was a ‘joke’

Blac Chyna has insisted that she was “joking” during an incident involving a gun and her ex-fiance Rob Kardashian.

The model, whose real name is Angela White, took the stand at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday (20 April), where she is suing several members of the Kardashian family over the cancellation of her E! reality series after one season.

In court, the Kardashian family’s lawyer, Michael Rhodes, alleged that Kardashian was FaceTiming a friend when Chyna held a gun to his head. He also alleged that Chyna shouted “I’m going to kill you” at Rob.

Chyna denied this account, claiming she pointed the gun upwards and did not put her finger on the trigger.

“I did not point it at him. I was joking… I would never shoot Rob,” she said, according to MailOnline.

She also insisted it was a “joke” when she put a phone cord around Kardashian’s neck. “He was playing video games and I was just trying to get his attention,” she said.

Chyna admitted to smashing a TV and a gingerbread house, as well as damaging a bedroom door, the next day because she was upset with Kardashian for allegedly taking her phone and reading her messages.

“I could not take the abuse any more of him accusing me of doing all kinds of things. I was so angry because he wouldn’t give me my phone back,” she said.

Blac Chyna in court (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Blac Chyna first filed her defamation lawsuit against Kardashian and the Kardashian-Jenner clan in 2017.

The model began dating Kardashian in January 2016 and the pair were engaged that April.

Shortly afterwards, camera crews started filming the couple for their series Rob & Chyna – a spinoff from the hit reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians – centred on the two as they welcomed their first child. Midway through filming for the second season, they split up and the series was suspended.

Read more about the lawsuit here.

