Tech company MicroStrategy has bought more than $400 million of bitcoin as it continues to invest in the cryptocurrency.

MicroStrategy is a software company that sells data analytics tools and other business intelligence tools.

But recently it has become primarily famous for its chief executive Michael Saylor and his commitment to investing the company’s holdings into bitcoin. After the latest purchase, it owns some $3.6 billion of the cryptocurrency.

Source Link Bitcoin: Tech company buys $400 million in crypto as price dramatically recovers