Bitcoin price news – live: Crypto market surges after BTC enters rare ‘oversold’ territory

The price of bitcoin has managed to hold above $50,000 on Wednesday, after the crypto market entered “extreme fear” following a severe crash at the end of last week.

The Fear and Greed Index, which measures market sentiment, hit its lowest level since July after BTC dropped as low as $45,000 on Friday, with some cryptocurrency analysts and investors using this as a key signal to buy.

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) are all up by between 5-15 per cent over the last 24 hours.

The combined gains have added more than $300 billion to the overall crypto market, pushing it back above $2.4 trillion.

Bitcoin remains a long way off the all-time high it experienced last month of close to $69,000, with experts divided over whether the market has turned bearish, or will rebound to new record highs before the end of the year.

We’ll have all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions right here.

Show latest update 1638957219 Bitcoin price holds above $50k Bitcoin is managing to keep its head above the $50,000 mark on Wednesday morning, but only just. A 2 per cent dip in price has seen it fall to within a few hundred dollars of the $50k mark, while Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Ripple (XRP) saw similar drops in value. None of the leading cryptocurrencies saw any gains since this time yesterday, with some actually seeing some relatively losses – most notably Solana (SOL), which fell 7 per cent, and Cardano (ADA), which dropped by more than 5 per cent. (CoinMarketCap) Anthony Cuthbertson 8 December 2021 09:53 1638894039 Most bitcoin investors are new The majority of current bitcoin holders are new to the market, according to new research from crypto firm Grayscale. Roughly 55 per cent of BTC investors bought in over the last 12 months, as interest and demand in the cryptocurrency shot up alongside its price. Bitcoin has risen more than 200 per cent since this time last year, but it’s been a bumpy ride to get here. “It is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to ignore bitcoin as its price continues to rise,” Grayscale said, noting that investors are increasingly treating it as a store of value. Anthony Cuthbertson 7 December 2021 16:20 1638882593 Bitcoin price growth failing to go parabolic in Q4 is ‘healthy’ Many analysts had predicted bitcoin’s price to reach above $100,000 before the end of 2021, though with the cryptocurrency still at just half that figure this projection is looking less likely by the day. While some ultra-bullish bitcoiners believe it still can reach such heights, others are making more cautious, yet still positive, forecasts. Crypto commentator Benjamin Cowen believes the lack of massive price gains in the final months of the year is a good thing for bitcoin long-term, and suggests that the 2020/21 bull run still holds a lot of potential. “Bitcoin and crypto looks good to me,” he tweeted, alongside a graph that charts the trajectory he expects for BTC’s price over the next two years. “No parabolic Q4, which is healthy and in line with the idea that the market cycle still has a long way to go.” Anthony Cuthbertson 7 December 2021 13:09 1638872361 Bitcoin price enters rare ‘oversold’ territory Another bitcoin price metric has just hit a buy signal, according to one expert. Philip Swift, an analyst at crypto market intelligence firm DecenTrader, noted that BTC has entered rare “oversold” territory that it has only been in seven times in the last eight years. Bitcoin’s Advanced NVT Signal, which uses market capitalisation and network volume to calculate if the cryptocurrency is overbought or oversold, fell deep into the oversold region following the latest market downturn. “A lot of fear in the market currently, which makes me bullish,” Swift tweeted this morning. “Lots of indicators suggest we are near a bottom.” Anthony Cuthbertson 7 December 2021 10:19 1638846117 Crypto market showing signs of recovery from Friday crash The prices of bitcoin and ethereum have improved over the last 24 hours, rising by nearly 4 per cent. However, bitcoin is still down by over 11 per cent compared to its value a week earlier. Other cryptocurrencies, including cardano and polkadot have also grown by 3 to 5 per cent in the last day but are still down compared to their prices 7 days earlier. The overall crypto market has grown by about 3.5 per cent in the last 24 hours and is currently valued at about $2.36 trillion. Meme coins dogecoin and its spinoff shiba inu are also down by over 15 per cent in the last week, but seem to be recovering, growing by about 4 per cent in the last 24 hours. The chart still looks mostly red with some signs of recovery. Prices of cryptocurrencies over last 24 hours (Coin Market Cap) Vishwam Sankaran 7 December 2021 03:01 1638802196 Happy birthday Dogecoin! Today marks the eighth birthday of dogecoin, the original meme cryptocurrency. Co-creator Billy Markus, who counts Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey among his Twitter followers, celebrated in typical style with a gif of a Shiba Inu dog wearing a party hat. This year was the first time since Markus reinvested in the cryptocurrency, having spent his original holdings not long after the cryptocurrency was created in 2013. Myself and video producer Charlie Craven made this short video earlier this year, just as its price was once again taking off, to explain what all the fuss is about. Anthony Cuthbertson 6 December 2021 14:49 1638798184 PlanB still bullish on bitcoin price One of the few things to keep pace with the crypto market’s growth over the last 12 months has been the follower count of PlanB, the pseudonymous Dutch analyst whose Stock-to-Flow (S2F) price prediction model for bitcoin has been hailed for its accuracy. PlanB’s Twitter following has risen from tens of thousands to more than 1.6 million since this time last year, as cryptocurrency investors and watchers seek to garner insights into the market from his posts. The S2F model he is most famous for puts BTC on a path to reach above $100,000 this cycle, though the latest crash has left some doubts over whether it can be reached. After a brief hiatus, he is back to assure his followers that he still has faith in bitcoin returning to new all-time highs. “Bitcoin realised cap still increasing after March $58.8K close .. you can not keep the ball under water forever,” he tweeted today. Anthony Cuthbertson 6 December 2021 13:43 1638793191 Crypto ‘bank heist’ sees BitMart exchange lose $196m The CEO of BitMart has confirmed the cryptocurrency exchange has suffered a “large-scale security breach”, resulting in the loss of an estimated $196 million. Sheldon Xia said any users impacted by the hack will be compensated, and that deposits and withdrawals will resume at some point tomorrow. One security expert told The Independent that it is “a modern version of a bank heist with arguably less risk and less effort”, and warned hackers may be encouraged by its success. You can read the full story here. Anthony Cuthbertson 6 December 2021 12:19 1638787790 Crypto market in ‘extreme fear’ A popular metric for measuring crypto market sentiment has entered a period of “extreme fear”. The Fear & Greed Index swung wildly to the left following the latest cryptocurrency crash, registering a score of just 16 compared to a score of 71 last month, when sentiment was pointed towards greed. This is the lowest level since July, when the price of bitcoin briefly fell below $30,000. What followed was a solid market rally leading to new all-time highs, with some analysts and market commentators using the metric as a signal to buy. “Extreme fear, buy. Extreme Greed, sell,” one investor noted. “Rinse and repeat.” Anthony Cuthbertson 6 December 2021 10:49 1638786528 Hello and welcome… to The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto market. We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates, analysis and expert price predictions for bitcoin and other leading cryptocurrencies – as well as occasionally news of the more obscure ones. Anthony Cuthbertson 6 December 2021 10:28

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Bitcoin price news – live: Crypto market surges after BTC enters rare ‘oversold’ territory