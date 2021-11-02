Bitcoin price news – live: Crypto experts make ‘calm before the storm’ prediction as Ethereum hits record high

Bitcoin is steadily rising in price at the start of November, bolstering a resurgent crypto market that has seen several all-time highs among leading cryptocurrencies.

Ethereum (ether) hit a record high on Tuesday morning, rising in price above $4,470 for the first time in its history amid a surge in use of its blockchain network.

Pokadot (DOT) also achieved a new peak above $53, shooting up more than 18 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Gains made by meme coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu coin last week have been sustained, with both holding solid at the start of the month.

Some crypto analysts believe more records could be broken in the final two months of 2021, with one popular price prediction model putting BTC on track for six figures before Christmas.

We’ll have all the latest news, analysis and price forecasts in our live coverage of bitcoin and the rest of the market right here.

Show latest update 1635851762 Ethereum price hits new all-time high Ethereum (ether) has just hit a new all-time high, reaching tantalising close to $4,500. The latest record was accompanied by another all-time high from Polkadot (DOT), which has shot up nearly 20 per cent over the last 24 hours to break $50 for the first time in its history. The price surges have pushed the overall crypto market above $2.7 trillion, which is also a record high – making it more valuable than Amazon and Meta (Facebook) combined. Ethereum alone is now worth more than Visa and Mastercard. (CompaniesMarketCap) Anthony Cuthbertson 2 November 2021 11:16 1635848076 Bitcoin price in ‘calm before the bullish storm’ With the price of bitcoin holding steady at around $61,500, one industry figure has described it as “the calm before the bullish storm”. Dan Held, director of growth marketing at the crypto exchange Kraken, told his Twitter followers: “Strap on your moon boots.” It follows the same narrative pushed by several leading analysts, who are predicting a record-breaking end to 2021, with November typically being a strong month for bitcoin. If patterns from previous bull runs are followed, the BTC price could go parabolic before the end of the year, however any so-called black swan event could scupper investors’ hopes of fresh all-time highs. Anthony Cuthbertson 2 November 2021 10:14 1635822079 Polkadot surges by about 15 per cent Bitcoin, after reaching a value of above $62,000 on Monday, has slipped to about $61,000. The cryptocurrency is almost priced the same as it was 24 hours earlier. Polkadot has surged by above 14 per cent over the last day while meme coins shiba inu and dogecoin have slipped in their values in the last 24 hours. Ethereum has grown by over 1 per cent compared to its value a day earlier while cardano and solana almost remain the same as their prices 24 hours earlier. The overall crypto market has grown by more than a per cent in the last day and is currently valued at about $2.63 trillion. Vishwam Sankaran 2 November 2021 03:01 1635765476 Bitcoin Whitepaper turns 13 The first-ever whitepaper on Bitcoin, published online by a person with the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto, has turned 13. Several leading crypto investors and enthusiasts took to twitter to celebrate and express gratitude to Nakamoto who still remains anonymous. Vishwam Sankaran 1 November 2021 11:17 1635736344 The prices of several cryptocurrencies including bitcoin, ethereum, and cardano have slipped by about 2 to 4 per cent in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin’s value has dropped by about 2 per cent over the last day, but cointinues to be valued above $60,000. Ethereum, after reaching an all time high value of over $4,400 on Friday, has slipped in price to about $4,200. ETH has dropped in value by about 3 per cent in the last 24 hours. However, meme cryptocurrencies dogecoin and shiba inu have surged in value over the last 24 hours. Shiba inu is up by about 13 per cent in the last day while dogecoin has grown by over 2 per cent in this period. The global crypto market is still above $2.5 trillion but has slipped by about 2 per cent compared to its value a day earlier. The chart is mostly red with marginal signs of recovery. Prices of cryptocurrencies over last 24 hours (Coin Market Cap) Vishwam Sankaran 1 November 2021 03:12 1635493732 Ether surges to all-time high ETH, the largest cryptocurrency after bitcoin, rose to a record high on Friday of about $4,400, surging by nearly 8 per cent in the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency, currently priced above $4,300, has grown by nearly 50 per cent in the last month. Experts say the price surge is linked to a recent technical upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain network. Vishwam Sankaran 29 October 2021 08:48 1635476747 The prices of several cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, ethereum, solana, and cardano have surged in the last 24 hours with the overall crypto market growing by nearly 6 per cent in the previous day. The global crypto market is currently valued at close to $2.62 trillion sparked on by the price surge of several cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin has grown by over 4 per cent compared to its value a day earlier, while ethereum and solana have surged by 8 to 9 per cent in the last 24 hours. Among meme coins, dogecoin has recovered from its drop in value earlier in the week with a price surge of over 25 per cent in the last day. Dogecoin spinoff shiba inu, however, has slipped in value by nearly 25 per cent in the last 24 hours. Prices of cryptocurrencies over last 24 hours (Coin Market Cap) Vishwam Sankaran 29 October 2021 04:05 1635442573 Bitcoin price rally creating ‘supply shock’ as investors stockpile Bitcoin’s latest price gains can be attributed to long-term holders refusing to sell, according to a new report by Kraken Intelligence. The trend has been the driving force behind the recent price rally, and on-chain data suggests that the bull run is still in full swing. Recent price crashes “appear to have been a market retracement rather than a full-blown trend reversal”, the report claims. Meanwhile, retail investors are calling for a “No Sell November”. You can read all about Kraken Intelligence’s latest report here. Anthony Cuthbertson 28 October 2021 18:36 1635434011 Dormant bitcoin wallet suddenly activates after 1,000,000% price gains A bitcoin wallet that has lain dormant for 11 years has suddenly activated, blockchain data has revealed. In the time since it was last touched, the 50 bitcoins in the Satoshi-era wallet have risen in value from less than $4 to more than $3 million. It is the latest stash of “sleeping bitcoin” to awaken in recent months, with a similar amount moved back in July. Data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode estimates that nearly a third of all bitcoin in circulation is held by long-term owners. You can read the full story here. Anthony Cuthbertson 28 October 2021 16:13 1635414124 Bitcoin price bounces back above $60,000 A mini price surge has seen bitcoin return above $60,000, boosting several other leading cryptocurrencies. Every single one of the top 40 most valuable cryptocurrencies are now in the green over the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap’s price index. The crypto market recovery means the price of Ethereum (ether) is back above $4,000, while Cardano (ada) has returned above the $2 mark. Dogecoin appears to be putting up a fight against its younger rival, reaching towards $0.30 and closing in on the all-time high market cap of Shiba Inu. Anthony Cuthbertson 28 October 2021 10:42

