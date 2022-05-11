Bitcoin news – live: Price crash continues as crypto ‘stable’ coin UST uncouples from dollar

More than $1.5 trillion has been wiped from the crypto market since November (Getty Images)

Bitcoin is teetering on the precipice of an abyss, according to some crypto market analysts, with its price hitting its lowest level since July 2021.

The cryptocurrency has lost more than 50 per cent of its value over the last six months amid a market-wide downturn that has wiped more than $1.5 trillion from the overall crypto market.

Hovering just above $30,000 on Wednesday morning, some fear it risks even heavier losses if it falls below this key level of support.

Since first rising above this price at the start of 2021, BTC has never fallen below it for any significant amount of time, meaning it will be in unchartered territory if the sell-off continues.

Bitcoin has so far managed to keep just above it, with some hopeful it can stage a similar recovery to last summer, which took it to new record-breaking highs before the end of the year.

Show latest update 1652264565 Bitcoin’s price crash explained What caused bitcoin’s price crash and where does it go from here? These are the questions we asked crypto market analysts and experts in order to help decipher what exactly is going on. The downturn has coincided with a major slump for tech stocks, with some saying cryptocurrencies have become more synced up with traditional markets as they become more accessible to both retail and institutional investors. Others warn that holding the $30k level could be critical for bitcoin’s short- to medium-term prospects. You can read the full story here: Anthony Cuthbertson 11 May 2022 11:22 1652204360 Bitcoin price collapse plan for MicroStrategy MicroStrategy, the world’s biggest corporate investor in bitcoin with holdings of roughly $4 billion at current rates, has so far refused to sell any of its crypto stockpile. Some of that stash was acquired through bank loans that used the firm’s existing holdings as collatoral, which could lead to complications if the price falls considerably further. CEO Michael Saylor has shared what the plan is if bitcoin completely implodes, claiming that even if the cryptocurrency’s price falls below $3,562 – 90 per cent down on today’s prices – the company could still survive. Anthony Cuthbertson 10 May 2022 18:39 1652196201 Bitcoin price enjoys moment of calm There has already been $1.1 billion liquidations of leading cryptocurrencies over the last 24 hours, according to data from Blockworks, but the mass sell-off appears to have subsided. Bitcoin has so far managed to hold above the $30k level, but only just. After climbing above $32,000, it has since slid back down to $31,000 in the last hour. When compared to the volatility of recent days, today has so far been relatively calm. But is there more storm still to come? Anthony Cuthbertson 10 May 2022 16:23 1652185021 Bitcoin price crash: ‘When in doubt, zoom out’ A popular adage from veteran bitcoin investors during price crashes is “when in doubt, zoom in out.” Looking at the bigger picture shows that bitcoin is up 250 per cent from May 2020, up 35 per cent since May 2018 and up more than 6,000 per cent since May 2016. Zooming out even further, a decade ago one bitcoin was worth just $5. That marks an astonishing 600,000 per cent price gain. Anthony Cuthbertson 10 May 2022 13:17 1652180938 Bitcoin City The scale model of El Salvador’s as-yet unbuilt Bitcoin City, which was shared by President Nayib Bukele overnight, has given some insight into the mega project. There’s a lot of trees, a lot of landmarks, and even a “beautiful lookout in the volcano”. That volcano is going to be used to not only power the city with geothermal energy, but also provide the energy to mine bitcoin. The circular city will slope up the side of the Conchagua volcano on the Gulf of Fonseca in the south-east of the Central American country, with construction expected to begin later this year. You can read the full story here: Anthony Cuthbertson 10 May 2022 12:08 1652174527 Bitcoin price $10k away from MicroStrategy margin call MicroStrategy, the world’s biggest corporate investor in cryptocurrency, revealed earlier this month that it faces a margin call for its $205 million bitcoin-collateralised loan with Silvergate Bank if bitcoin drops to $21,000. We are now just $10,000 away from that point. If it is hit, MicroStrategy CFO Phong Le expained during the company’s first-quarter earning calls that it would use some of its uncollatoralised BTC holdings to pay it. Either way, it would be a disaster for CEO and co-founder Michael Saylor, who has pledged his reputation on the belief that bitcoin’s price will go up in the long term. Here’s what he said during the earnings call: We took out the loan at a 2 per cent LTV; the margin call occurs at 50 per cent LTV. So essentially, bitcoin needs to cut in half, or around $21,000, before we’d have a margin call. As you can see, we mentioned previously we have quite a bit of uncollateralized bitcoin. So we have more that we could contribute in the case that we have a lot of downward volatility. But again, we’re talking about $21,000 before we get to a point where there needs to be more margin or more collateral contributors. So I think we’re in a pretty comfortable place where we are right now. Phong Le, CFO of MicroStrategy Anthony Cuthbertson 10 May 2022 10:22 1652170676 Bitcoin price crash sees market plunge deeper into ‘extreme fear’ The Crypto Fear & Greed Index has fallen even further overnight, dropping from 11 to 10. The market indicator – which analyses data from cryptocurrency exchanges, Google Trends, social media posts and price volatility – is used to measure current market sentiment. For some investors, the metric is also used as a gauge for whether to buy or sell, with ‘extreme fear’ seen as a strong buy signal and ‘extreme greed’ as a signal to sell. The last time the index was this low was on 8 January, 202, and it has only ever fallen lower four times since it was first established in February 2018. The lowest it has ever fallen is 5, which happened in August 2019, when bitcoin was trading below $10,000. Anthony Cuthbertson 10 May 2022 09:17 1652166479 Bitcoin price retests $30,000 This is the third time over the last 12 months – and the first time since last July – that the price of bitcoin has tested the $30,000 level. Both previous times that BTC fell this low, it managed to use the price point as a platform to bounce back up. Should the downward momentum continue, however, then bitcoin will enter unchartered territory, having never fallen below $30,000 for any sustained amount of time since first rising above it. In the time it took me to put this chart together, bitcoin already appears to be back on the ascendency, rising above $32,000. Let’s see if it can hold. Anthony Cuthbertson 10 May 2022 08:07 1652162140 Bitcoin City in El Salvador ‘coming along beautifully’ The latest bitcoin price crash doesn’t seem to have deterred El Salvador’s plans to build Bitcoin City, set to be built in the shadow of a volcano in the Central American country. El Salvador President Nayib Bukele revealed images of a model of the futuristic city, with construction expected to begin later this year. Announcing the new city last year, President Bukele said residents would pay no income tax and geothermal energy from the volcano will be used to mine bitcoin. You can read more about Bitcoin City here: Anthony Cuthbertson 10 May 2022 06:55 1652160078 Bitcoin price recovers after dip below $30,000 The price of bitcoin briefly fell below $30,000 overnight, reaching as low as $29,944 before immediately returning above the key resistance level. The cryptocurrency is once again trading above $31,000, though there appears to be some resistance going in the other direction at $32,000. The last time bitcoin tested $30,000 back in July 2021, it actually fell even lower before staging a dramatic comeback that saw it rise more than $10,000 over the course of a week. At such a precarious level, whatever happens today could have major implications for BTC’s future trajectory. Anthony Cuthbertson 10 May 2022 06:21

