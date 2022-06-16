Bitcoin news – live: Crypto collapse continues as BTC losses top 70%

What are cryptocurrencies? | Decomplicated

Bitcoin crashed below $21,000 on Wednesday, dropping a further 10 per cent overnight to reach its lowest level since the end of 2020.

The cryptocurrency has since recovered slightly, though analysts warn that the volatility may not yet be over.

The latest losses mean that the price of BTC is now more than 70 per cent since its all-time high in November 2021, though previous major downturns following then-record highs in 2013 and 2017 resulted in corrections of more than 80 per cent.

The overall crypto market is down below $1 trillion, following similarly heavy price falls for other leading cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL).

Major platforms including Celsius and Binance have experienced operational issues this week, which they blamed on an influx of investors liquidating their assets.

Crypto exchange Coinbase has also announced that it is culling over 1,000 employees after previously rescinding job offers, however Binance has announced it is hiring 2,000 more staff.

Show latest update 1655350968 Bitcoin sinks but regains value After sinking very close to the $20,000 mark on Wednesday, Bitcoin has marginally risen to over $22,000, growing in value by about 3 per cent in the last day. The leading cryptocurrency is still down by over 25 per cent compared to its price last week. Ethereum has also grown by over 2 per cent in the last day, but is down by over 30 per cent compared to its value a week ago. Cardano, polkadot, and dogecoin have grown by over 10 per cent in the last 24 hours. The overall crypto market has grown by 3 per cent in the last day, but is still below the $1 tn mark. Vishwam Sankaran 16 June 2022 04:42 1655310626 ‘Bitcoin is the best performing asset’: MicroStrategy CEO responds to price crash We reported earlier that more than $1 billion has been wiped from MicroStrategy’s bitcoin holdings following the latest market downturn. CEO Michael Saylor has today addressed those losses on live TV, appearing on CNBC to say he has a long-term view of the bitcoin market, noting that bitcoin has never moved below its four-year simple moving average in its history. That means anyone who has ever bought bitcoin and held it for more than four years has not lost money. “I think it’s been a net positive,” he told CNBC. “Over any time frame – two years, four years, eight years – bitcoin is the best performing asset, I can’t come up with a better idea.” Anthony Cuthbertson 15 June 2022 17:30 1655308831 Coinbase’s reduction in staff shows shows the dangers of relying on HODL, instead of a calculated approach to the crypto industry, according to Dmitry Gooshchin, co-founder of AI trading platform EndoTech. “Investors and pioneers have failed to factor market volatility into their business models, which is an oversight given that volatility is an inherent component of this young market. It’s clear that both investors and crypto pioneers took a HODL approach instead of one that represents a more calculated approach to this nascent industry”, Mr Gooshchin said. Adam Smith 15 June 2022 17:00 1655307542 Crypto exchange Binance is hiring Just a day after Coinbase announced that it would be firing 18 per cent of its workforce – totalling roughly 1,100 people – rival crypto exchange Binance has announced that it is hiring. CEO Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, said the company has 2,000 open positions, which he attributed to Binance not splashing the cash on expensive crypto ads and sponsorship deals during the latest bull run. Anthony Cuthbertson 15 June 2022 16:39 1655305366 Crypto crash: MicroStrategy’s bitcoin losses top $1 billion Today’s losses mean MicroStrategy, the world’s biggest corporate investor in bitcoin, is now down more than $1 billion from its initial investment. CEO Michael Saylor remains adamant that the firm won’t sell its holdings, and that previous concerns on a margin call on one of its loans were over stated. After spending nearly $4 billion on its stockpile, MicroStrategy’s BTC is now worth less than $2.7 billion. Advocates would say that the USD value may drop but the number of bitcoins remains the same. You can read more about it here. Anthony Cuthbertson 15 June 2022 16:02 1655301631 stETH has dropped to $4 billion from about $10 billion last month as holders sell while ether’s price crashes. “In the short term, stETH will face tremendous selling pressure,” Huobi Research Institute’s report states. “Turbulence is expected in the near future.” Adam Smith 15 June 2022 15:00 1655298031 Celsius holds 409,260 stETH tokens Celsius, which froze withdrawals last weekend is also holding 409,260 stETH tokens. Celsius took a loss of almost $71 million earlier from staking stETH on Stakehound because Stakehound misplaced the keys, according to Johnny Louey and Andy Hoo, analysts at Huobi Research Institute. “What Celsius can do is sell its stETH in order to buy ETH on the market to satisfy client requests,” Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at crypto market maker Genesis, told CoinDesk Adam Smith 15 June 2022 14:00 1655296464 Bill Gates says NFTs are based on ‘greater fool theory’ Billionaire Bill Gates has once again spoken out about cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens, claiming they are “100 per cent based on greater fool theory – that somebody is going to pay more for it than I do”. Speaking at TechCrunch talk, he joked: “Obviously digital images of monkeys are going to improve the world immensely, and that’s so incredible.” As the biggest private owner of famland in the US, he added: “I’m used to asset classes like a farm where they have output or a company where they make products.” Here’s the full story: Anthony Cuthbertson 15 June 2022 13:34 1655291133 Bitcoin price teeters above 2017 peak A further 10 per cent price slide on Wednesday morning has left bitcoin hovering just above $20,000. Rewind nearly five years and this was the peak seen in 2017 after a record-breaking rally. If it fails to hold support at this key level, analysts fear that even more losses could be on the way. BTC is currently around 70 per cent down from its 2021 record, with major corrections in the past wiping upwards of 80 per cent from the cryptocurrency’s value. You can read more about it here. Anthony Cuthbertson 15 June 2022 12:05 1655290891 Crypto needs safeguards against a liquidity crisis Crypto lenders and exchanges need to leverage adult tools to safeguard against a liquidity crisis, according to Dr. Anna Becker, co-founder of AI trading platform EndoTech. “In the same way trading platforms are growing up by incorporating volatility into their business strategy, for instance with the use of algorithmic trading as opposed to the old model of emotional buy and hold trading, crypto lenders and exchanges need to leverage adult tools to safeguard against a liquidity crisis like the one we’re seeing,” said Dr. Becker. “It is unacceptable for lending institutions and currency exchanges to prevent customers from accessing their funds. I urge regulatory bodies to clamp down on cowboy crypto firms who are robbing innocent people, and help steer the market into maturity.” Adam Smith 15 June 2022 12:01

