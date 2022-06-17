Bitcoin news – live: BTC sinks further towards $20K mark, crypto market slips below $900M

What are cryptocurrencies? | Decomplicated

After increasing in value slightly on Thursday, bitcoin has sunk further by about 7 per cent in the last 24 hours, and has sunk below $21,000, with the overall crypto market dipping below the $900 mn mark.

While many analysts speculated that Wednesday’s low may be the bottom of the cycle, others have warned that more volatility may be on the way.

BTC remains over 70 per cent down from its all-time high in November 2021.

The overall crypto market is valued at about $892 mn as leading cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) have sunk in price by over 20 to 30 per cent over the last week.

Major platforms including Celsius and Binance have experienced operational issues this week, which they blamed on an influx of investors liquidating their assets.

Crypto exchange Coinbase has also announced that it is culling over 1,000 employees after previously rescinding job offers, however Binance has announced it is hiring 2,000 more staff.

Show latest update 1655441335 Musk sees logic in integrating crypto payments into Twitter Tesla chief Elon Musk says it ‘makes sense’ to integrate digital payments into Twitter. The multibillionaire, who has an agreement to purchase Twitter for $44 bn, said that “it would make sense to integrate payments into Twitter so it’s easy to send money back and forth.” “Money is fundamentally digital at this point and has been for a while,” he reportedly said during Twitter’s all-hands meeting. Vishwam Sankaran 17 June 2022 05:48 1655438455 Crypto volatility throwing more stablecoins off peg Volatility in the crypto market is affecting more stablecoins with their market capitalisation sinking to $156.8 bn on Thursday, compared to about $181 billion at the start of May. Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin, saw another round of redemptions with investors pulling out about $1.6 bn in 48 hours from USDT. The stablecoin also dropped to $0.993 on Wednesday but quickly regained its peg with the US dollar. “Stablecoin market cap goes hand in hand with sentiment and liquidity in crypto markets, and it’s slightly worrying that USDT appears to see another round of liquidations,” crypto digital asset manager IDEG wrote in a note, according to Reuters. Vishwam Sankaran 17 June 2022 05:00 1655433421 Bitcoin sinks towards $20K mark Bitcoin has dropped by over 7 per cent in the last 24 hours, and has sunk below the $21,000 mark. The leading cryptocurrency is down by over 30 per cent in the last week, and is currently priced at close to $20,700. Ethereum has also dropped in value by over 10 per cent in the last day, and is below the $1,100 mark. Among altcoins, cardano and dogecoin are down by about 7 per cent in the last day, while solana and polkadot have sunk by over 10 per cent during this period. The overall crypto market has dropped in value by nearly 7 per cent in the last 24 hours, and is valued at just under $900 bn. Vishwam Sankaran 17 June 2022 03:37 1655402458 New crypto launched amid market chaos In the middle of all the market chaos, payments firm Circle has launched a new stablecoin that will be pegged to the euro. The aptly-named Euro Coin (EUROC) follows Circle’s other stablecoin success USD Coin (USDC), which is currently the world’s fourth most valuable cryptocurrency by market cap. “Circle has set industry-leading standards for moving financial value across the internet with USDC,” said Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of Circle. “There is clear market demand for a digital currency denominated in euros, the world’s second most traded currency after the U.S. dollar. With USDC and Euro Coin, Circle is helping to unlock a new era of fast, inexpensive, secure and interoperable value exchange worldwide.” Euro Coin will be available from 30 June. Anthony Cuthbertson 16 June 2022 19:00 1655398420 Bitcoin whales accumulate during price crash CoinMarketCap has released its latest analysis into the bitcoin price crash, which saw it plunge to yearly lows on Wednesday. The leading price index, which is owned by the crypto exchange Binance, looks at metrics like trading volume, momentum, and the cryptocurrency’s correlation to traditional stock markets like Nasdaq 100. One interesting trend is that large-scale holders, known as whales, appear to have been accumulating bitcoin throughout this downturn. “There is a positive netflow of 71.95k BTC which signals accumulation from large players,” the analysis notes. “These are the group of holders that usually represent the true believers in the technology and the ones that will be willing to hold the ups and downs of the token. Since they are in it for the vision of the project, they will take greater risks.” Anthony Cuthbertson 16 June 2022 17:53 1655392777 Bitcoin is ‘antidote to chaos’ MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, whose bold bitcoin strategy has placed the software firm in the firing line of crypto critics, has once again asseted his conviction in the cryptocurrency. “Bitcoin is the antidote to chaos,” he tweets. You can read more about MicroStrategy’s bitcoin gamble here. Anthony Cuthbertson 16 June 2022 16:19 1655388617 Bitcoin price ‘close’ to bottom More analysis of market indicators suggest – but don’t necessarily mean – that bitcoin may be close to the bottom of this price cycle. Kevin Svenson has revisited a relative strength index (RSI) analysis he made in April, noting that the latest price crash means the target set has been reached. “Does this mean the bottom is in?” he wrote on Twitter. “Not necessarily. But it means we are close.” Anthony Cuthbertson 16 June 2022 15:10 1655384086 Bitcoin price crash causes Binance boss to do ‘deep self-inflection’ A day after announcing 2,000 new job openings at Binance, the boss of the cryptocurrency exchange has offered more thoughts on the latest bitcoin price crash. Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has been doing the rounds of US news networks, appearing on CNBC, Bloomberg and others to explain the impact the downturn has had. “While lots of projects and exchanges are going to struggle through the bear market, many will come back stronger than before. Those that fail honestly, will start new projects and bring critical learnings from this experience. This is how an industry grow,” he said. “Even though we have the benefit of experience from previous cycles, we are not immune to this cycle either. We will be doing some deep self-inflection to better prepare for the next bull market.” Anthony Cuthbertson 16 June 2022 13:54 1655375763 Bitcoin sees largest exchange inflows since 2018 bottom Popular crypto market analyst Lark Davis has noted that cryptocurrency exchanges are currently experiencing their largest inflows since 2018, when the market was bottoming out following the 2017 price peak. “Every time the market tanks investors rush to panic sell the lows,” Davis writes. Anthony Cuthbertson 16 June 2022 11:36 1655374964 Bitcoin price ‘yet to hit freezing point’ in crypto winter Not everyone is convinced that $20,000 will be bitcoin’s bottom in this cycle, with some analysts pointing to the +80 per cent price drops following previous all-time highs. These corrections typically last for years, not months, meaning we could be in the midst of a so-called ‘crypto winter’. We’ve heard from Dr Lil Read, senior thematic analyst at GlobalData, who gives a decidedly bearish outlook on bitcoin and the rest of the crypto market. We’re plummeting into a cold crypto winter, and we haven’t hit the freezing point yet. Rumours and fears are swirling that bitcoin will drop below $20,000 amid wider volatility in financial markets and sell-offs in other asset classes. This is a generous, rose-tinted outlook on a 6-12-month view. Bitcoin, Ethereum and other coins have plunged in value, and the bottom is yet to come. Dr Lil Read, GlobalData Anthony Cuthbertson 16 June 2022 11:22

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Bitcoin news – live: BTC sinks further towards $20K mark, crypto market slips below $900M