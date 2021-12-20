Bitcoin news – live: BTC needs ‘small miracle’ to hit 2021 price prediction

The price of bitcoin slipped below $46,000 on Monday morning, reaching close to its lowest point since late September.

The cryptocurrency has been trading within the $45,000-$50,000 price band since the start of December, after crashing from an all-time high of around $69,000 in November.

The overall crypto market has mirrored bitcoin’s recent demise, with several other leading cryptocurrencies all falling by between 3-7 per cent over the weekend, however Ripple (XRP) and Terra (LUNA) bucked the trend with gains of around 4 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) all lost ground, wiping around $80 billion from the global crypto market cap.

Despite the losses, some analysts remain convinced that BTC is still within a long-term bull cycle, which will see it more than double in price before the next major market correction.

Show latest update 1639994344 Bitcoin needs ‘small miracle’ for $100k Christmas With bitcoin struggling to stay above $46,000 at the start of the week, popular analyst PlanB is sticking by his famed Stock-to-Flow (S2F) model that puts the cryptocurrency on track to hit six-figures in the coming months. The pseudonymous analyst has gained more than 1 million Twitter followers this year, purely on the strength of his price predictions that proved astonishingly accurate – until about November. The latest market downturn means his forecast of BTC reaching $135,000 in December looks more unlikely by the day, however PlanB claims that the current price of bitcoin remains within the lower bands of his S2F price model. Anthony Cuthbertson 20 December 2021 09:59 1639969564 Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto prices drop slightly The prices of bitcoin, ethereum, and other top cryptocurrencies including cardano and solana have dropped slightly in the last 24 hours. BTC is currently valued close to $47,000, compared to its Friday price close to about $48,000. The leading cryptocurrency has dropped in value by about 4 per cent in the last week and by nearly a per cent in the last day. Ethereum and solana have dropped in value by about a per cent, while cardano and polkadot are down by 3 to 4 per cent in the last 24 hours. The overall crypto market is down by about 0.5 per cent in the last 24 hours and is currently valued at $2.20 trillion. Vishwam Sankaran 20 December 2021 03:06 1639709820 Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto prices drop After surging above $49,000 on Thursday, the price of bitcoin has dropped below the $48,000 mark, plunging by over 2.5 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum’s price has also dropped by over 1 per cent in the last 24 hours and the cryptocurrency is down by about 5 per cent compared to its value a week earlier. Other top cryptocurrencies including cardano, polkadot as well as memecoins dogecoin and its spinoff shiba inu have also plunged by about 4 per cent in the last 24 hours. The global crypto market is down by over 2 per cent in the last day and is currently valued at $2.21 trillion. The chart looks red with no signs of recovery yet. Prices of cryptocurrencies over last 24 hours (Coin Market Cap) Vishwam Sankaran 17 December 2021 02:57 1639679041 Crypto experts predict which altcoins to look out for in 2022 Last night, The Independent held a virtual event centred around cryptocurrency. Among the topics were forecasts for next year, including which altcoins could see massive growth, and where the price of bitcoin and other leading cryptocurrencies could be heading. The distinguished panel included experts in everything from trading and investing, to fintech laws and regulations: – Will Harborne, CEO of the decentralised cryptocurrency exchange DeversiFi – Dr Iwa Salami, associate professor at the University of East London – Fred Schebesta, founder of financial comparison platform Finder. The hour-long session is available to watch for free online, right here. Anthony Cuthbertson 16 December 2021 18:24 1639666735 Bitcoin sentiment moves away from ‘extreme fear’ A popular metric for measuring crypto market sentiment has retreated away from the “extreme fear” territory it was trending within earlier this week. The recent market downturn saw a significant dip into the rare zone for the Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index, which analyses a variety of factors to estimate the general outlook and feelings of investors and traders. “Extreme fear can be a sign that investors are too worried. That could be a buying opportunity,” the Index’s creators explain. “When Investors are getting too greedy, that means the market is due for a correction.” Anthony Cuthbertson 16 December 2021 14:58 1639654575 Crypto boss says ‘dollar is going to zero’ against bitcoin The CEO of a leading cryptocurrency exchange has offered his thoughts on the inflation levels currently occurring the US, saying that the US dollar is “going to zero” against bitcoin. Kraken boss Jesse Powell told Bloomberg that bitcoin’s anti-inflationary nature means he is bullish about its price against traditional fiat currency in the long term. He said there was “no end in sight” to the “out of control” inflation levels, with statistics from the month of November showing a 6.8 per cent CPI increase year-on-year. This is the highest it’s been in nearly four decades. ( Getty Images) Anthony Cuthbertson 16 December 2021 11:36 1639624031 Bitcoin and ethereum prices surge The price of bitcoin has surged above $49,000 after it went below the $47,000 mark on Tuesday. The world’s leading cryptocurrency has grown by over 2 per cent in the last 24 hours but is still down by about a per cent compared to its value a week earlier. Ethereum has also surged by over 5 per cent in the last 24 hours and is currently valued at about $4,000. Solana has grown by more than 10 per cent in the last day but is still down by about 7 per cent compared to its price a week earlier. Meme coins dogecoin and shiba inu are also showing signs of recovery after their prices fell earlier this week. The overall crypto market has grown by about 4 per cent in the last 24 hours and is valued at $2.26 trillion. Vishwam Sankaran 16 December 2021 03:07 1639580707 ‘World’s first bitcoin mortgage’ More positive news in the crypto space today, this time from credit and savings platform Ledn, whose newest product is a bitcoin-backed mortgage. After raising $70 million in Series B funding, Ledn will soon allow clients to buy property and use an equal amount of bitcoin and property collateral as part of the mortgage loan. The cryptocurrency lending platform said the “world’s first bitcoin mortgage” allows customers to “access liquidity without needing to sell your assets”, adding, “you no longer need to decide between holding your bitcoin or owning real estate.” Anthony Cuthbertson 15 December 2021 15:05 1639571429 German savings banks could offer crypto to millions A consortium of German savings banks are planning to offer access to bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other leading cryptocurrencies to up to 50 million customers, according to local reports. The pilot programme involves launching an in-house crypto wallet and exchange in 2022, the German Savings Banks Association (Sparkasse) told local business magazine Capital. “More and more consumers are interested in crypto-assets,” a spokesperson confirmed to CoinTelegraph. “One in ten customers of the German Savings Banks states he/she owns or has owned crypto-assets. Considering their expectations, the Savings Banks Finance Group has to look into crypto-assets, too.” Anthony Cuthbertson 15 December 2021 12:30 1639564543 Bitcoin price glitch sees crypto hit $870B on CoinMarketCap The price of bitcoin spiked to $872 billion on CoinMarketCap after a mysterious glitch. The fanciful price rise of 1,874,722,432 per cent was actually bettered by Ethereum (ETH), which hit a new all-time high above $81 billion after a 2,169,744,354 per cent surge in value took its fictional market cap above bitcoin’s. The bizarre price gains were not reflected across crypto exchanges, meaning no one was actually able to cash out at such extreme levels. CoinMarketCap apologised for the irregularities on Twitter, stating: “We will be rebooting our servers as a final step in accordance with our internal remediation plan.” (CoinMarketCap) Anthony Cuthbertson 15 December 2021 10:35

