Bitcoin crashes through $30,000 milestone amid crypto meltdown

Bitcoin has crashed through $30,000, a price thought to be a milestone as cryptocurrency crashes.

It is now trading around $29,200 to $29,500, fluctuating wildly amid broader volatility in digital currencies and tech stocks.

