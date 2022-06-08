Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 8.

Football

Harry Maguire was moved by his visit to the Munich memorial.

And thanked England fans for their support.

Harry Kane moved up the list.

Jude Bellingham set the record straight.

A great servant was remembered by his former clubs.

Becks was all smiles.

CR7 chilled out.

Newcastle dropped their new home kit.

Jack Harrison showed off his skills on holiday.

Cricket

No run!

KP dropped in.

Boxing

Happy birthday to Eddie, from Barry.

But Eddie was not impressed…

The Hitman had a special sparring partner.

Formula One

A touch of Star Wars from Mercedes.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Birthday boy Eddie Hearn not happy with his dad – Wednesday’s sporting social