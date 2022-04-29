Birth of rare red-bellied lemur twins celebrated at Chester Zoo

Chester Zoo has welcomed the birth of two rare red-bellied lemurs.

The adorable infants are thought to have weighed 70 grams upon arrival on 7 April – about the same weight as a banana – and were born to parents Aina and Frej.

Red-bellied lemurs are considered vulnerable to extinction in their native Madagascar and the birth of twins at Chester Zoo is the first of its kind at the institution.

The exciting delivery has been hailed as a boost to a European breeding programme for the species.

