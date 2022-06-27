A woman has been found dead after a house was destroyed in a gas explosion in Birmingham.

West Midlands Fire Service confirmed the fatality in a tweet on Monday morning, writing: “We’re very sad to confirm that a woman has been found dead at the scene of last night’s explosion in #Kingstanding.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with everyone affected.”

A man also remains in a life-threatening condition in hospital after being rescued from the destroyed house with “significant injuries”.

West Midlands Police said they were called just after 8.30pm on Sunday to the incident on Dulwich Road in Kingstanding.

More follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Birmingham explosion: Woman dies after gas blast at house