Birmingham Diamond League 2022 schedule and start times

Birmingham hosts the second leg of the 2022 Diamond League season with a packed summer of athletics to look forward to.

After the blustery conditions in Doha, the athletes will hope the British weather is kind in order to perform and meet standards with the World and European Championships, plus the Commonwealth Games.

The Alexander Stadium, with its upgrades costing £72m, could emerge as a new hub for British athletics with the London Stadium shared with West Ham.

Look out for the very best from Team GB, including Dina Asher-Smith, Keely Hodgkinson, Laura Muir and Josh Kerr.

While the very best from around the world are also in town, including Jamaican hurdler and Olympic champion Hansle Parchment, Italy’s high jump gold medalist Gianmarco Tamberi and Canada’s sprint superstar Andre De Grasse.

Here’s how to watch and follow all the action from Birmingham.

When and where is the Birmingham Diamond League?

The Birmingham Diamond League will be at the Alexander Stadium on 21 May, with the domestic action starting at 11:30am. The international events begin from 2:04pm.

You can watch the Birmingham Diamond League live on BBC One from 13:15-16:30 BST (only 13:15-14:00 in Scotland), while you can stream it online with the BBC iPlayer and online.

Alternatively you can follow the action live, including results and reaction with Independent Sport’s live blog.

11:30 Women U17 4 x 100m Relay Club Connect

11:35 Women Seated Shot F55/57

11:38 Men U17 4 x 100m Relay Club Connect

11:46 Women U20 4 x 100m Relay Club Connect

11:54 Men U20 4 x 100m Relay Club Connect

12:02 Men 800m Wheelchair

12:10 Women 400m Wheelchair

12:18 Men 3000m Steeplechase

12:33 Women 800m B

12:52 Women 400m B

13:02 Men 100m Ambulant

13:10 Women 100m Ambulant

13:21 Women Discus Throw

13:24 Men High Jump

13:26 Men 800mB

13:34 Women 100m B

13:42 Men 100m B

13:47 Women Pole Vault

13:50 Men 400m B

14:04 Women 400m Hurdles

14:09 Women Final 3 Discus Throw

14:17 Women 1500m

14:25 Women Long Jump

14:29 Men 100m

14:37 Men 800m

14:46 Women 100m

14:53 Men Discus Throw

14:55 Men 400m

15:03 Women 5000m

15:19 Women Final 3 Long Jump

15:28 Men 1500m

15:41 Men 110m Hurdles

15:43 Men Final 3 Discus Throw

15:51 Women 800m

16:05 Men 4 x 100m Relay

16:15 Women 4 x 100m Relay 16:16

