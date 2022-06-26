Birmingham: Casualties reported as house destroyed in huge explosion

One house has been destroyed while others have suffered significant damaged following an explosion in Birmingham, police have said.

West Midlands Police said there were reports of casualties following the blast, on Dulwich Road, Kingstanding, but the number and severity of their injuries in unknown at this time.

All emergency services and utility companies are that the scene of the house explosion, where evacuations are talking place, the force added.

Officers are also urging people in the area to immediately follow the instructions of first responders.

More follows

