Birmingham Airport: Huge queues stretch outside terminal amid travel chaos

Passengers arriving at Birmingham Airport have faced hours of queues as travel chaos continues this week.

Footage shared on social media shows long lines forming outside of the terminal on Monday (9 May), with many holidaymakers forced to wait in the drop-off area.

Birmingham Airport said the decision was taken to run queues for security outside the terminal building to prevent them becoming “tangled” with check-in queues.

While travellers described the situation as “absolute chaos” and “manic”, only 23 out of 7,500 passengers missed flights on Monday, according to the airport.

