A bird flu prevention zone has been declared across Britain to stop poultry and other captive birds from contracting the disease, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has said.

From Wednesday, all bird-keepers will be required by law to follow strict biosecurity measures.

Those with more than 500 birds will need to restrict enclosure access to essential staff and ensure that workers change clothing and footwear before entering these areas.

Site vehicles will also need to be disinfected regularly to prevent the risk of avian influenza spreading. The disease occurs naturally in the wild and can be passed on to captive birds.

In a joint statement, the chief veterinary officers of England, Scotland and Wales said the zone comes into force after a number of cases were detected.

Explaining the move, they told bird keepers about their obligations. “Whether you keep just a few birds or thousands, you are now legally required to introduce higher biosecurity standards on your farm or small holding. It is in your interests to do so in order to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease,” they said.

The chief veterinary officers added that the risk to public health is very low.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Bird flu zone declared across UK to prevent disease spread