Bird flu: ‘Very rare’ case detected in person in southwest England

A “very rare” case of bird flu has been detected in a person living in southwest England, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has announced.
The person became infected after “very close, regular contact with a large number of infected birds, which they kept in and around their home over a prolonged period of time”, UKHSA said.
All their contacts have been traced and there is no evidence of others have become infected. Officials said the individual was “currently well and self-isolating”.
