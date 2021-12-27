Bird flu outbreak kills thousands of migratory cranes and sparks mass slaughter of chickens in Israel

A bird flu outbreak in northern Israel has killed at least 5,200 migratory cranes and forced farmers to slaughter hundreds of thousands of chickens, as authorities try to contain what they say is the deadliest wildlife disaster in the nation’s history.

The situation is not yet under control, according to Uri Naveh, a senior scientist at the Israel Parks and Nature Authority, who said on Monday: “Many of the birds are dead in the middle of the water body so it’s difficult for them to be taken out.

Warning that the clean-up was going more slowly than expected, Mr Naveh added: “We are trying to see if there’s any other solutions.”

Israel’s environmental protection minister, Tamar Zandberg, called the crisis “the most serious damage to wildlife in the history of the country”, writing on Twitter: “The extent of the damage is still unclear.”

Workers are removing the carcasses as quickly as possible, fearing they could infect other wildlife, said Yaron Michaeli, spokesman for the Hula Lake park, where the crane population is centred.

Half a million chickens in the area are being slaughtered to prevent the disease from spreading, according to Dafna Yurista, a spokeswoman for Israel’s Agriculture Ministry.

Some 500,000 cranes pass through Israel each year on the way to Africa and a small number stay behind, Mr Michaeli said. This year, an estimated 30,000 cranes stayed in Israel for the winter.

It is believed that the cranes were infected by smaller birds that had contact with farms suffering from outbreaks, Mr Michaeli said.

Israeli media carried photos of workers in white hazmat suits collecting crane carcasses after the birds were first found to be sick about 10 days ago.

The death toll among cranes appears to have stabilised in recent days, Mr Michaeli said, adding: “This is a good sign … They might be starting to get over this. We hope very much.”

The office of Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett said that officials from the agriculture, environment and health ministries were monitoring the situation.

There was no immediate information about infections among people, it said.

Associated Press

