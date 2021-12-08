Bipin Rawat: Helicopter carrying India’s most senior general crashes in Tamil Nadu

A military helicopter has crashed in southern India while carrying the country’s most senior general, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat, according to the state broadcaster.

More follows

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.