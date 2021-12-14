Bio-Kult probiotics review: A science-backed supplement that works

Rating: 9.5/10

Number of CFU: 8 billion per capsule

8 billion per capsule Variety of bacteria strains: 14 live strains

14 live strains Quantity per packet: 30 capsules

What’s inside?

Bio-Kult’s boosted is primarily a gut health supplement, but it is designed to support more than just the healthy bacteria in our bodies. It contains added vitamin B12, targeted at boosting the immune system. Each capsule provides 8 billion CFU from 14 strains of live bacteria, including several types of lactobacilli and bifidobacteria.

Taking a probiotic with this level of CFU and diversity of bacteria strains can lead to a number of health improvements, says Plaza. “There are studies showing benefits of certain doses of supplements in some cases. For example, one study found that 8 billion CFU per day was observed to improve multiple symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhoea (IBS-D). Another study found that 4 billion CFU a day led to a significant reduction in both the frequency and intensity of episodic and chronic migraine. Additionally, research is suggesting that for those taking antibiotics, doses of live bacteria supplements that are 5 billion CFU or higher may have a greater chance of preventing antibiotic-associated diarrhoea.”

One thing to note is that boosted is gluten-free and approved by the Vegetarian Society, but it is not suitable for vegans because it is made with milk. The amount of milk used in the manufacturing process is not at a level that would affect people who are lactose intolerant.

What makes this gut health supplement special?

Choosing a new gut health supplement can be tricky with an overwhelming number of products available, but finding one supported by science and clinical research should make your search a whole lot easier. We were confident when taking Bio-Kult’s offering because it is backed by scientific studies.

“The gold standard of evidence for efficacy of a product is clinical trials conducted in humans, showing significant positive outcomes,” Plaza says. “The 14 Bio-Kult live bacteria strains within Bio-Kult boosted and Bio-Kult brighten (the brand’s supplement aimed at bringing out your inner smile) have been used in a number of recently published clinical studies, including IBS symptoms and migraines and a soon to be published study in low mood.”

The probiotics are also multi-strain, which means they contain a variety of bacteria strains. This has been shown to increase “synergistic effects”, meaning they can boost the body’s ability to prevent pathogens while supporting the helpful bacteria in the gut lining and in different parts of the gut for all-round support, Plaza says. “Multi-strain products also more accurately reflect our exposure to bacteria in nature, and a more diverse microbiome is associated with increased health benefits.”

The specific strains in Bio-Kult boosted have also been shown to effectively stimulate the immune system, reduce urinary tract infections and improve the treatment of bacterial vaginosis. And because the bacteria are cryo-protected during the freeze-drying process, this aids their survival through our stomach acid to the gut.

Meanwhile, the added B12 can support the immune system. Each capsule contains 2.5mcg of the vitamin, which is 100 per cent of the nutrient reference value (NRV), or the recommended daily amount. This makes the supplement a great all-around product for winter and throughout the year.

Ease of use

Adults and children over 12 years old can take one capsule of Bio-Kult boosted each day for all their gut health and vitamin B12 needs, which we love because no one wants to be having to take multiple supplements each day. The pills need to be taken with food and measure just over 2cm long, making them easy to swallow with a glass of water.

Those wanting to take the probiotic when on a course of antibiotics will need to consider timing. Plaza recommends taking the capsule at least two hours before or after your antibiotic tablet to prevent the good bacteria from being destroyed. Continue using the probiotics for at least a fortnight after completing the course of antibiotics to restore balance in the gut.

Bio-Kult boosted does not need to be kept in the fridge, so it can be stored in a cupboard or taken in a bag on holiday, which means it is perfect for travellers. Plaza suggests taking the supplement in the lead up to, during and after return from a holiday.

“We are not often given much notice before taking antibiotics, however before going travelling, once booked and waiting for our departure date, we can use this time to supplement with live bacteria and support natural defences against local bacteria that may cause gut disturbances, compared to microbes that we are used to at home,” she says.

Did it make a difference to our gut health?

We started taking Bio-Kult boosted soon after completing a course of antibiotics, so were looking to restore the healthy bacteria destroyed by the medication. We didn’t notice any immediate effects in the first days of use but felt less bloated and that our body was becoming more balanced by the third week.

We also noted that we were going to toilet more regularly and feeling more comfortable, with no stomach aches or gas. We follow a low-meat diet and thought that the addition of B12 helped increase our energy levels and general wellbeing.

The verdict: Bio-Kult boosted

This supplement is backed by science and formulated with specific needs in mind as well as being suitable for everyday use, which we love. We would certainly recommend it for keeping your gut in tip-top condition while taking antibiotics and think it is especially good for vegetarians or people who eat little meat because the added B12 will provide all your daily needs of the vitamin. We also particularly love the convenience of taking probiotics and vitamins in a single capsule once a day and that it doesn’t need to be stored in the fridge.