Billy Vunipola’s Premiership final performance sealed England recall, Eddie Jones says

June 20, 2022

Billy Vunipola sealed his recall for England’s series against Australia next month after producing what Eddie Jones viewed as a Test-calibre appearance in Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership final.

Head coach Eddie Jones hopes he has a mixed squad, with “experienced players” balanced against “enthusiastic youth”.

“Guys like Billie and Danny Care deserve their recall and will add experience to the squad,” Jones explained.

“I asked him to go away and find his best and consistently for Saracens he’s been close to that. I thought in the final he was absolutely exceptional.”

