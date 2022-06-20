Billy Vunipola and Danny Care included in England squad for Australia tour

Billy Vunipola and Danny Care have been included as part of England’s squad for the tour of Australia next month.

Eddie Jones’ side play the Wallabies in a three-match test series starting in Perth on 2 July.

The announcement follows Sunday’s disappointing performance and heavy defeat against the Barbarians, who ran out 52-21 winners at Twickenham.

Reacting to the loss, Jones told Amazon Prime: “Obviously we are disappointed with the result.

“In terms of preparation for the tour, we tried a few different things and we weren’t good enough but there are a few guys who played their first senior game and a few guys that played their first game for a few years.

“There is a big gap between club level and international rugby and some of the guys experienced that today and they will be better for it.”

England full squad

FORWARDS

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 34 caps)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 40 caps)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 30 caps)

Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 36 caps)

Jamie George (Saracens, 66 caps)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps)

Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 12 caps)

Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 7 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 56 caps)

Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 93 caps)

Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 11 caps)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps)

Patrick Schickerling (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 20 caps)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 28 caps)

Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 61 caps)

Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 67 caps)

Jack Walker (Harlequins, uncapped)

Jack Willis (Wasps, 3 caps)

BACKS

Henry Arundell (London Irish, uncapped) *apprentice player

Danny Care (Harlequins, 84 caps)

Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 11 caps)

Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Owen Farrell (Saracens, 94 caps)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 6 caps)

Will Joseph (London Irish, uncapped) *apprentice player

Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 12 caps)

Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 69 caps)

Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 39 caps)

Guy Porter (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 6 caps)

Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 10 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 10 caps)

Fixtures for Australia tour

Perth – Saturday 2 July, 10.55am

Brisbane – Saturday 9 July, 10.55am

Sydney– Saturday 16 July, 10.55am

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Billy Vunipola and Danny Care included in England squad for Australia tour