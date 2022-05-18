Billy Sharp attacked by pitch invader after Nottingham Forest playoff win

Nottinghamshire Police have arrested a man after footballer Billy Sharp appeared to be head-butted by a fan at the end of the Championship playoff semi-final.
The shocking incident took place as the Sheffield United captain stood on the sideline as Nottingham Forest fans invaded the pitch after winning on penalties.
Footage shows a supporter running up to Sharp to attack him, knocking him to the ground.
“A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with this incident,” Nottinghamshire Police confirmed.
