Billy Sharp attacked by pitch invader after Nottingham Forest playoff win

Posted on May 18, 2022 0

Nottinghamshire Police have arrested a man after footballer Billy Sharp appeared to be head-butted by a fan at the end of the Championship playoff semi-final.

The shocking incident took place as the Sheffield United captain stood on the sideline as Nottingham Forest fans invaded the pitch after winning on penalties.

Footage shows a supporter running up to Sharp to attack him, knocking him to the ground.

“A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with this incident,” Nottinghamshire Police confirmed.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Billy Sharp attacked by pitch invader after Nottingham Forest playoff win