Billy Sharp attacked by pitch invader after Nottingham Forest playoff win

Nottinghamshire Police have arrested a man after footballer Billy Sharp appeared to be head-butted by a fan at the end of the Championship playoff semi-final.

The shocking incident took place as the Sheffield United captain stood on the sideline as Nottingham Forest fans invaded the pitch after winning on penalties.

Footage shows a supporter running up to Sharp to attack him, knocking him to the ground.

“A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with this incident,” Nottinghamshire Police confirmed.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.